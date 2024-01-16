VIVI's Tapas Bar 21 Revere Beach Boulevard
Food
Tapas
- Albondigas$13.00
pork & beef meatballs, manchengo polenta, saffron tomato sauce Allergens Removable: n/a Allergens Non-Removable: Dairy, Allium, Gluten, Egg, Meat, Nightshade
- Blistered Shishito Peppers$12.00
miso mayonnaise Allergens Removable: Soy, Egg, Allium Allergens Non-Removable: Nightshade
- Calamari$13.00
cherry peppers, pomodoro sauce Allergens Removable: Nightshade Allergens Non-Removable: Gluten, Allium
- Chicken Pinxtos$11.00
chicken thigh skewers, red chimichurri Allergens Removable: n/a Allergens Non-Removable: Meat, Nightshade, Allium
- Croquettes$12.00
breaded & fried rolls of shredded chicken, Parmesan aioli, Aleppo pepper Allergens Removable: Egg Allergens Non-Removable: Dairy, Gluten, Allium, Meat, Nightshade
- Empanadas$12.00
braised short ribs, salsa picante Allergens Removable: n/a Allergens Non-Removable: Gluten, Meat, Nightshade, Allium
- Fig Tortellini$16.00
gorgonzola, asparagus, prosciutto, vincotto Allergens Removable: Meat Allergens Non-Removable: Gluten, Dairy, Egg
- Gambas$12.00
sautéed shrimp, chili arbol, garlic, cherry tomatoes Allergens Removable: Nightshade Allergens Non-Removable: Allium, Shellfish
- Hummus$10.00
house-made naan bread, crispy garbanzos Allergens Removable: Gluten, Dairy Allergens Non-Removable: Allium, Nightshade, Sesame
- Lamb$22.00
beluga lentils, cherry tomatoes, pomegranate chimichurri Allergens Removable: Allium, Nightshade Allergens Non-Removable: Meat
- Marinated Olives$7.00
citrus zest, garlic, herbs Allergens Removable: n/a Allergens Non-Removable: Allium
- Mushrooms a la Plancha$10.00
cremini mushrooms, balsamic vinegar, garlic, parsley Allergens Removable: Allium Allergens Non-Removable: Mushrooms
- Patatas Bravas$9.00
roasted potatoes, garlic aioli, spicy tomato purée Allergens Removable: Egg, Allium Allergens Non-Removable: Nightshade, Gluten (Cross-Contamination)
- Pulpo$18.00
octopus, black garlic mashed potatoes, chorizo vinaigrette Allergens Removable: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Meat Allergens Non-Removable: Shellfish
- Scallops$25.00
corn ragu, bacon jam Allergens Removable: Allium, Dairy, Nightshade, Meat Allergens Non-Removable: Shellfish
- Spicy Rainbow Carrots$12.00
green goddess, pistachio dukkah Allergens Removable: Dairy, Tree Nut, Sesame Allergens Non-Removable: Nightshade
- Steamed Mussels$14.00
creamy pesto, cherry tomatoes, house-made focaccia Allergens Removable: Dairy, Allium, Nightshade, Gluten, Tree Nut Allergens Non-Removable: Shellfish
- Sticky Guava Pork Ribs$13.00
peanut-lime slaw Allergens Removable: Peanut, Egg, Cinnamon Allergens Non-Removable: Allium, Nightshade, Meat
- Tortilla Espanola$8.00
Spanish-style omelette made with potatoes, eggs, onions & olive oil Allergens Removable: n/a Allergens Non-Removable: Egg, Nightshade, Allium
- Vivi's Bread$7.00
house-made focaccia, confit tomatoes, oregano Allergens Removable: n/a Allergens Non-Removable: Gluten, Nightshade, Allium
- Zucchini Fries$9.00
chive aioli Allergens Removable: n/a Allergens Non-Removable: Gluten, Egg, Allium, Nightshade
- Swordfish Pinxtos$12.00
Platos
- Chicken Milanese$25.00
shaved asparagus salad, Parmesan, blueberry vinaigrette Allergen Removable: Allium, Nightshade Allergen Non-Removable: Gluten, Egg, Meat
- Flat-Iron Steak$32.00
gorgonzola mashed potatoes, broccolini, marsala jus Allergens Removable: Nightshade, Dairy Allergens Non-Removable: Meat
- Parrillada$45.00
8 oz flat-iron steak, sauteed shrimp, chorizo, patatas bravas, chimichurri Allergens Removable: Shellfish, Allium Allergens Non-Removable: Nightshade, Meat, Egg
- Pepper-Crusted Tuna$32.00
broccolini, celery root puree, pine nut agrodolce Allergen Removable: Tree Nuts, Allium, Dairy, Nightshade Allergen Non-Removable: Fish
- Yuzu Lobster$28.00
corn, avocado, sushi rice, eel sauce Allergens Removable: Fish Allergens Non-Removable: Shellfish, Allium, Egg, Nightshade
- Baked Cod$20.00
Salad
- Beet Salad$12.00
feta, Fresno chili, mint, balsamic vinaigrette Allergens Removable: Dairy, Soy, Nightshade Allergens Non-Removable: n/a
- Grilled Corn Salad$12.00
avocado, red onion, pepitas, cherry tomatoes, mixed greens, cotija, lime-cumin vinaigrette Allergens Removable: Allium, Dairy, Nightshade Allergens Non-Removable: n/a
- Pear & Endive Salad$12.00
Arugala, cashews, cranberries, blue cheese, red wine vinaigrette Allergy Removable: Allium, Soy, Egg, Dairy, Tree Nut Allergy Non-Removable: n/a
Dulces
- Arroz con Leche$10.00
Spanish-style rice pudding cinnamon & coconut flakes Allergens Removable: n/a Allergens Non-Removable: Dairy, Cinnamon
- Caramel Flan$10.00
creme caramel custard served with raspberries & mint Allergens Removable: n/a Allergens Non-Removable: Dairy, Eggs
- Churros$12.00
dulce de leche, chocolate ganache Allergens Removable: Dairy Allergens Non-Removable: Gluten
- Cake Cutting$2.00