Cutlets Sandwich Co. East Village
Cutlets Creations
- Campo Grande Parm$15.00
Campo Grande Chicken Parm: Cutlets' Classic Chicken Parm topped with Campo Grande Antibiotic and Hormone Free Salchichón.
- Meati Crispy Cutlet Parm$16.00
Brought to you by our friends @MeatiFoods we present the Meati Crispy Cutlet Parm: Mushroom Root Cutlet, Marinara or Vodka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, and Fresh Basil.
- Cutlets' Combo$14.00
Half a sandwich, choice of side, and choice of beverage
- Cutlets Strips$5.00
One Cutlet sliced into strips and served with your choice of sauce
- #1 - Cluckin' Russian Sandwich$14.00
Chicken Cutlet, Sharp White American, Cutlets' Special Sauce PLEASE NOTE: This sandwich no longer has Bacon.
- #2 - Il Classico Sandwich$14.50
Chicken Cutlet, SHARP Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Aged Balsamic Vinegar, EVOO
- #3$14.50
Chicken Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Aged Balsamic Vinegar, Cutlets' Basil Pesto
- #4 - Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.00
Chicken Parm: Chicken Cutlet, Marinara or Vodka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil
- #5 - Chicken Caesar Sandwich$14.00
Chicken Cutlet, Shaved Parmesean, Shredded Iceburg Lettuce, and Cutlets' Caesar Dressing
- #6 - Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Chicken Cutlet, Shredded Iceburg Lettuce, Red Onion, Ranch and Cutlets' Buffalo Sauce
- #9$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Aged Balsamic Vinegar, EVOO
- #10 - Grilled Chicken Caesar Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Shaved Parmesean, Shredded Iceburg Lettuce, and Cutlets' Caesar Dressing
- #11$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Sharp White American, Iceburg Lettuce, Red Onion, Cutlets' Spicy Mayo
- Number Twelve$13.00
Eggplant Cutlet, Fresh Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Red Peppers, Cutlets' Basil Pesto, Aged Balsamic Vinegar (Vegeterian)
- #13 - Eggplant Parm Sandwich$12.00
Eggplant Parm: Eggplant Cutlet, Marinara or Vodka Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil (Vegeterian)
- #14 - Caprese Sandwich$12.00
Cutlets' Caprese; Fresh Mozzarella, Beefsteak Tomato, Fresh Basil, Maldon salt, Cutlets' Basil Pesto (Vegeterian)
- Number Sixteen$16.00
Cutlets' Ceasar Salad: Choice of Chicken Cutlet or Grilled Chicken with Shredded Iceburg Lettuce, Fresh Shaved Parm, Cutlets' Crouton, and Cutlets' Ceasar Dressing NOTE: All salads are served with dressing on the side.
- Number Seventeen$16.00
Chicken Cutlet, Shredded Iceburg Lettuce, Sharp White American, Beefsteak Tomato, Red Onion Onion, Banana Peppers, and Cutlets' Special Sauce NOTE: All salads are served with dressing on the side.
- Number Eighteen$17.00
Grilled Chicken, Wild Arugula, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, and Cutlets' Balsamic Vinegarette NOTE: All salads are served with dressing on the side.
Create Your Own Sandwich
- Chicken Cutlet$13.00
Homemade bread crumbs, a touch of select Italian herbs and finished with Maldon salt. (Allen Harim Farms, Delaware)
- Grilled Chicken$13.00
Marinated for 24 hours in lemon, dijon and fresh herbs. (Allen Harim Farms, Delaware)
- Eggplant Cutlet$12.00
Homemade bread crumbs, a touch of select Italian herbs and finished with Maldon salt.
Create Your Own Salad
- Chicken Cutlet$16.00
Homemade bread crumbs, a touch of select Italian herbs and finished with Maldon salt. (Allen Harim Farms, Delaware) NOTE: All salads are served with dressing on the side.
- Grilled Chicken$16.00
Marinated for 24 hours in lemon, dijon and fresh herbs. (Allen Harim Farms, Delaware) NOTE: All salads are served with dressing on the side.
- Eggplant Cutlet$14.00
Homemade bread crumbs, a touch of select Italian herbs and finished with Maldon salt. NOTE: All salads are served with dressing on the side.
- Cage Free Eggs$10.00
2 or 3 eggs cooked over medium. NOTE: All salads are served with dressing on the side.
Cutlets' Appetizers
Cutlets' Parms
- The Classic$21.00
Pomi Marinara, Melted Mozzarella
- Vodka$21.00
Vodka Sauce, Melted Mozzarella
- Tie Dye$23.00
Pomi Marinara, Vodka Sauce, Cutlets' Basil Pesto, Melted Mozzarella
- Spicy Marinara$23.00
Pomi Marinara, Calabrian Chiles, Melted Mozzarella
- Spicy Vodka$23.00
Vodka Sauce, Calabrian Chiles, Melted Mozzarella
- Buffalo$21.00
Cutlets' Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Melted Sharp White American
- Balsamico$21.00
Cutlets' Balsamic Glaze, Melted Mozzarella
- #12 - Green Goblin Sandwich$21.00
Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Melted Mozzarella
- Milanese$21.00
Fresh Lemon, Wild Arugula, Maldon Salt
Sides and Such
- Cutlets' Spicy Cavatelli$5.00
Made with Cream, Pomi Marinara, and Tutto's Calibrian Pepper Spread.
- Cutlets' Curly Fries$3.50
- Cutlets' House Salad$5.00
Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Fresh Mozzarella, and Cutlets' Balsamic Vineagrette
- Cape Cod Original$2.00
- Cape Cod Sea Salt and Vinegar$2.00
- Half of a Sour Pickle$1.00
Half of a Patriot Pickle Sour Pickle.
- Just Cutlets (2 Cutlets)$9.00
- Just Eggplant (3 Pieces of Eggplant Cutlet)$8.00
- Tiny Tates' Chocolate Chip Cookies$4.00
Breakfast Sandwiches
- Egg and Cheese$6.00
Cage Free Eggs and Sharp White American
- Egg, Cheese, and Hash Brown$7.00
Cage Free Eggs, Cutlets' Hash Brown, and Sharp White American
- CC.E.C.$14.00
Cage Free Eggs, Chicken Cutlet, Sharp White American
- Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Two Eggs Over Easy, Cutlets' Hash Brown, Sharp White American, Pico De Gallo, and a scoop of Avocado Smash
- Create Your Own Egg Sandwich$5.00
2 or 3 eggs cooked over medium.