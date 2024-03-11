CVCHÉ - Conservatory Galleria
Appetizers
- Shrimp causa$15.00
Potato cake with yellow peppers, layered with avocado and marinated shrimp
- Causa ceviche$16.00
Potato cake with yellow peppers, layered with avocado and fish ceviche
- Pulpo 713$15.00
Marinated Char grill octopus with roasted potatoes, chimichurri and red onion salad
- Chicken anticuchos$15.00
Grill Marinated chicken with aji panca sauce, served with corn, roasted potatoes and huancaina sauce
- Chips Yuca$2.00
- Chips Papas$2.00
- Side Yuca$5.00
Ceviche bar
- The classico$17.00
White fish , leche de tigre, red onion, lime and limo pepper
- Ceviche 713$18.00
- Shrimp ceviche$18.00
Shrimp marinated in lime juice with aji limo, garlic, cilantro, red onion and Peruvian corn
- Tuna Ceviche Nikkei$19.00
Tuna, soy sauce, aji Amarillo, lime juice, cilantro, avocado and fried wonton chips
- Ceviche mixto$22.00
Fish, shrimp, calamari marinated in lime juice with aji limo, garlic, cilantro, red onion and Peruvian corn
- Tiradito 713$19.00
White fish sashimi with yellow pepper sauce Peruvian corn, cilantro, and fried calamari
Entrees
- Fried Seafood (Jalea Mixta)$22.00
Fried seafood served with criolla salad, crispy potatoes, and tartare sauce.
- Chicken Chaufa$16.00
Peruvian style fried rice with Chicken mix ginger oriental sauce and fried eggs
- Lomo saltado$22.00
Beef tenderloin sautéed with onion, tomatoes, garlic, cilantro and oriental sauce served with white rice and crispy potatoes
- Chicken saltado$17.00
sauteed chicken with onion, tomatoes, garlic, cilantro and oriental sauce served with white rice and crispy potatoes
- Seafood Chaufa$22.00
Peruvian style fried rice with seafood mix ginger oriental sauce and fried eggs
- Peruvian seafood Paella$22.00
Peruvian paella with mix seafood and Peruvian spices