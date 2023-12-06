Cypress Row 116 South Pine Street
Food
Appetizers
- Firecracker Shrimp
Fried Shrimp tossed in a Sweet Chili Sauce. Served with Sweet Chili Sauce. 8 pcs$10.50
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Hand Breaded Fried Green Tomatoes. Served with Cypress Sauce. 4 pcs$7.50
- Fried Pickles
House Made Pickles, Breaded and Fried. Served with Cypress Sauce. 6pcs$7.50
- Pimento Cheese
House Made Pimento Cheese. Choice of Regular or Spicey. Served with Toast Points.$7.50
- Fried Jalapenos
Pickled Jalapenos Breaded and Fried. Served with Jalapeno Ranch.$7.50
- Cheese Sticks
Cheese Sticks served with Marinara Sauce. 6 pcs$7.50
- Loaded Chips
House Made Chips loaded with your choice of toppings. Add Bacon for $.50$7.50
- Loaded Fries
French Fries loaded with your choice of toppings. Add Bacon for $.50$7.50
- Fried Onion Haystack
Shaved Onions Breaded and Fried. Served with Cypress Sauce$7.50
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, House Made Croutons. Served with Caeser Dressing. Add Grilled or Crispy Chicken for $3.50, or Shrimp (6 pcs) for $5.$9.50
- Green Goddess Cobb Salad
Spring Mix, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Basil. Served with Green Goddess Dressing. Add Grilled or Crispy Chicken for $3.50, or Shrimp (6 pcs) for $5.$11.50
- Greek Salad
Spring Mix, Feta Cheese, Red Onion, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomato, Green Bell Pepper, Basil. Served with Greek Dressing. Add Grilled or Crispy Chicken for $3.50, or Shrimp (6 pcs) for $5.$9.50
- House Salad
Spring Mix, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Served with Choice of Dressing. Add Grilled or Crispy Chicken for $3.50, or Shrimp (6 pcs) for $5.$8.50
Sandwiches
- Classic Club Sandwich
Texas Toast, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese. Served with 1 Side.$10.00
- Fried BLT Sandwich
Texas Toast, Hand Breaded Fried Green Tomato, Lettuce, Bacon, Mayo. Served with 1 Side.$9.00
- Bologna Sandwich
Texas Toast, Thick Cut Bologna( Cold or Fried), Mustard, Pickle, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato. Served with 1 Side.$10.00
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Brioche Bun, Hand Breaded Chicken Breast, Pickle. Served with 1 Side.$10.00
- Hot Ham and Swiss Sandwich
Texas Toast, Ham, Swiss, Mustard, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato. Served Hot or Cold. Served with 1 Side.$10.00
- Cuban Sandwich
Hoagie Roll, Marinated Pork, Ham, Swiss, Mustard, Pickle. Served with 1 Side.$11.00
- Philly Cheese Steak
Hoagie Roll, Shaved Beef, Provolone Cheese, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Mushroom. Served with 1 Side.$11.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Brioche Bun, Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato. Served with 1 Side.$10.00
Entree
- Hamburger Steak
Hand Pattied Hamburger Steak Cooked to Desired Temperature topped with Carmalized Onions, Grilled Mushroom and a Rich Beef Based Brown Gravy. Served with 2 Sides.$15.00
- Parmesan Crusted Chicken
Hand Breaded Chicken Breast topped with Melted Parmesan and Mozzarella Cheese, Balsalmic Vinegar Glaze, and Fresh Basil. Served with 2 Sides.$16.00
- Pork Chop
Bone-In Grilled Pork Chop served with a Rich Beef Based Brown Gravy. Served with 2 Sides.$20.00
- Shrimp and Popcorn Grits
House Special Popcorn Grits served with Sauteed Shrimp, Bell Pepper, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, in a White Wine Butter Sauce.$20.00
- Chicken Fingers
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders (5 pcs). Served with 2 Sides and Choice of Sauce.$14.00
- Greek Chicken
Marinated Grilled Chicken topped with Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Sauteed Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Balsalmic Vinegar Glaze, and Fresh Basil. Served with 2 Sides.$16.00
- Meatloaf
House Made Meatloaf served with a Rich Beef Based Gravy. Served with 2 Sides.$15.00
- Fried Pork Chop
Hand Breaded Pork Chop served with a Rich Beef Based Gravy. Served with 2 Sides.$16.00
Dessert
- Banana Pudding
House Made Banana Pudding. Add a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream for $1.50 or Whipped Cream for $.50$7.00
- Key Lime Pie
Rich, Tart Key Lime Pie. Add a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream for $1.50 or Whipped Cream for $.50$7.00
- Mud Pie
Oreo Crust filled with House Made Chocolate Pudding topped with Whipped Cream and Chocolate Shavings. Add a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream for $1.50$7.00
- Cobblers
Seasonal Cobblers. Add a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream for $1.50 or Whipped Cream for $.50$7.00
- Apple Cinnamon Cake
Apple Cinnamon Upside Down Cake. Served with Caramel Drizzle. Add a Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream for $1.50 or Whipped Cream for $.50$7.00
Kids Menu
- Kid Chicken Tender
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders (3 pcs). Served with 1 Sides and Choice of Sauce.$6.00
- Grilled Cheese
Texas Toast, American Cheese. Served with 1 Side.$6.00
- Kids Burger
Hand Pattied Hamburger (4 oz). Served on Hamburger Bun and Choice of Toppings. Served with 1 Side.$7.00
- Kid Mac and Cheese
House Made Mac and Cheese. Served with 1 Side.$6.00
- Grilled Chicken Tenders
Marinated Chicken Tenders (3 pcs). Served with 1 Side.$6.00
BYO Burger
Wings + Shrimp
- 5 pc Wings
Jumbo Chicken Wings. Served tossed in Sauce of Choice. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Carrots and Celery and 1 Side.$8.00
- 10 pc Wings
Jumbo Chicken Wings. Served tossed in Sauce of Choice. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Carrots and Celery.$14.00
- 20 pc Wings
Jumbo Chicken Wings. Served tossed in Sauce of Choice. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Carrots and Celery.$27.00
- 15 pc Wings
Jumbo Chicken Wings. Served tossed in Sauce of Choice. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Carrots and Celery.$20.00
- 50 pc Wings
Jumbo Chicken Wings. Served tossed in Sauce of Choice. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Carrots and Celery.$65.00
- 5 pc Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken Wings. Served tossed in Sauce of Choice. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Carrots, Celery, and 1 Side.$8.00
- 10 pc Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken Wings. Served tossed in Sauce of Choice. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Carrots and Celery.$14.00
- 15 pc Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken Wings. Served tossed in Sauce of Choice. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Carrots and Celery.$17.00
- 20 pc Boneless Wings
Boneless Chicken Wings. Served tossed in Sauce of Choice. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Carrots and Celery.$22.00
- 5 pc Shrimp
Breaded and Fried Shrimp. Served tossed in Sauce of Choice. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Carrots, Celery, and 1 Side.$10.00
- 10 pc Shrimp
Breaded and Fried Shrimp. Served tossed in Sauce of Choice. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Carrots and Celery.$18.00
- 15 pc Shrimp
Breaded and Fried Shrimp. Served tossed in Sauce of Choice. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Carrots and Celery.$26.00
- 20 pc Shrimp
Breaded and Fried Shrimp. Served tossed in Sauce of Choice. Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese. Served with Carrots and Celery.$34.00