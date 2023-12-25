CYRUS RESORT 3298 Cyrus Road NW
Breakfast
Cyrus Classics
- Ultimate Fishermans Choice$15.00
Two eggs, hashbrowns, breakfast meat, toast
- Hearty Appetites$12.00
Two buttermilk pancakes or Belgian Waffles or Cinnamon French Toast, Breakfast meat
- Cyrus Favorite$15.00
Two Eggs,diced ham, grn peppers, onions, american cheese, hashbrown, toast
- Eggs Benedict$15.00
English muffin, Ham, Over Medium Eggs, Hollandaise Sauce, Hashbrowns
- Sunrise Breakfast Sandwich$8.00
Two eggs, American Cheese, Breakfast Meat, English Muffin
- Biscuits and Gravy$10.00
Two Biscuits, Counrty Style Gravy
- Slammer$13.00
Hashbrowns, Diced Ham, Onions, Two Eggs, Cheese, Toast
- Country Fried Steak$15.00
Beef Country Fried Steak, Hashbrowns, Two Eggs
- Blueberry French Toast$14.00
Blueberry Fritter Bread, Breakfast Meat
Omelets
- Ham and Cheese Omelet$14.00
Ham, Cheddar Cheese, Hashbrowns, Toast
- Western Omelet$15.00
Diced Ham, Onions, Grn Peppers, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Hashbrowns, Toast
- All Meat Omelet$16.00
Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Hashbrowns, Toast
- Veggie Omelet$13.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Grn Peppers, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Hashbrowns, Toast
Skillets
- All Meat Skillet$16.00
Ham, Sausage, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Eggs, Hashbrowns, Toast
- Pot Roast Skillet$16.00
Shredded Pot Roast, Eggs, Hollandaise, Cheese, Hashbrowns, Toast
- Mexican Skillet$16.00
Taco Meat, Grn Peppers, Onions, Diced Tomatoes, Cheese, Hashbrowns, Toast
- Veggie Skillet$13.00
Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Grn Peppers, Hashbrowns, Toast
Sides
K-Breakfast
Food
Starters
- Boneless WIngs$13.00
Breaded Boneless Wings
- Wingettes$18.00
Traditional Bone-In Wings
- Cyrus Nacho Supreme$20.00
Tortilla Chips, Taco Meat, Onions, Blk olives, Tomatoes, cheese
- BBQ Brisket Nachos$20.00
Tortilla Chips, BBQ Brisket, Onions, Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce, cheese
- Steak Bites$16.00
Choice Sirloin Bites
- Mac Bites$11.00
Breaded Elbow Macaroni and Cheese
- Poutine$16.00
Fries, Cheese Curds, Brown Gravy
- Cream Cheese Wontons$11.00
Egg wrap, Cream Cheese
- Cheese Curds$11.00
Breaded Cheddar Cheese Curd
- Deep Fried Pickles$11.00
Pickle Spear,Havarti Cheese, Egg Wrap
- Hook and Cook$10.00
Breaded Deep Fried Fish. Price per LB
Pizza
- Pepperoni$16.00
Pepperoni
- Pepperoni/Sausage$17.00
Pepperoni, Sausage
- 3 Meat$18.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon
- Cheese$14.00
Cheese
- Supreme$19.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Green Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Blk Olives
- Hawaiian$16.00
Canadian Bacon, Pineapple
- Beer Drinkers Special$19.00
Andoullie Sausage, Pepperoni, Onions, Jalapenos, Mozz Cheese and Sprinkle of Ghost Pepper Cheese
Salads
- Asian Chicken Salad$14.00
Breaded Chicken, Sweet Chili, Chow Mein Noodles, Mandarain Oranges, Slivered Almonds, Sesame Seeds
- Beef Taco Salad$14.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Blk Olives, Onions, Jalepenos, Cheese, Deep fried Garlic Herb Shell
- Chicken Taco Salad$14.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Blk Olives, Onions, Jalepenos, Cheese, Deep fried Garlic Herb Shell
Baskets
Sandwiches and Wraps
- Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Three Soft Shells, Lightly breaded Corkscrew Shrimp, Lettuce, Cheese, House Sauce, Tortilla Chips
- Walleye Tacos$16.00
Three Soft Shells, Walleye, Lettuce, Cheese, House Sauce, Tortilla Chips
- Grilled Chicken Breast$15.00
Seasoned Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Bun
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$15.00
BBQ Pulled Pork, Bun
- Walleye Sandwich$18.00
Breaded Deep Fried Walleye, Tartar, Lettuce, Tomato
- Chicken Wrap$16.00
Seasoned Grilled Chicken, Garlic Herb Tortilla, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Cheese, Chipotle Mayo
- Brisket Wrap$16.00
BBQ Brisket, Garlic Herb Tortilla, Lettuce, Fried Onion, Mushrooms, Pepper Jack Cheese
- Rueben$15.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island
- Walleye Rueben$16.00
Corned Beef, Breaded Deep Fried Walleye, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Thousand Island
- BLT$13.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, White Bread
- Beef Philly Sandwich$15.00
Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Green peppers, Hoagie Bun
- Chicken Philly Sandwich$15.00
Chicken Breast, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Green peppers, Hoagie Bun
- Box Lunch$18.00
Sub Sandwich, Mac Salad, Chips, Bar, Bottle of Water
Burgers
- Hamburger$12.00
Beef Patty, Bun
- Cheeseburger$13.00
Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bun
- Bacon Cheeseburger$15.00
Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Bun
- Cali Burger$14.00
Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Bun
- A1 Burger$15.00
Beef Patty, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, A1 Steak Sauce, Bun
- Cy Burger$18.00
Two Beef Patties, Swiss and American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ on the side, Bun
- Rodeo Burger$16.00
Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Jalapenos, Chipotle Mayo, Onion Ring, Bun
- Poutine Burger$15.00
Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, French Fries, Cheese Curds, Brown Gravy, Mozz Cheese, Bun
- Patty Melt$15.00
Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Sauteed Onions, Rye Bread,
- Mushroom and Swiss$14.00
Beef Patty, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Mushrooms, Bun
Dinner Entrees
- Surf and Turf$34.00
Eight Ounce Top Sirloin, Four Jumbo Shrimp, Choice of Potato or Wild Rice, Veggie, Bread, Soup or Salad
- Hamburger Steak$24.00
Ten Ounce Beef Steak, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Sauteed Onion and Mushroom,Choice of Potato or Wild Rice, Veggie, Bread, Soup or Salad
- Ribeye$36.00
Twelve Ounce of Choice Cut Ribeye, Choice of Potato or Wild Rice, Veggie, Bread, Soup or Salad
- Cheesy Garlic Walleye$30.00
Two Breaded Walleye Filets, Pasta, Garlic Alfredo, Mozz Cheese, Soup or Salad
- Cheesy Garlic Chicken$30.00
Two Chicken Breast, Pasta, Garlic Alfredo, Mozz Cheese, Soup or Salad
- Sirloin$28.00
Eight Ounces Top Sirloin, Choice of Potato or Wild Rice, Veggie, Bread, Soup or Salad
- Walleye$28.00
Two Breaded Walleye Filets, Choice of Potato or Wild Rice, Veggie, Bread, Soup or Salad
- Golden Shrimp$28.00
Eight Breaded Jumbo Shrimp, Choice of Potato or Wild Rice, Veggie, Bread, Soup or Salad
Sides
K-Entrees
Dessert
Specials
- Prime Rib$38.00
Prime Rib, Choice of Potato or Wild Rice, Veggie, Soup or Salad, Bread
- Hot Beef Sandwich$16.95
Beef Sandwich, Mashed Potaoes, Gravy and Corn
- SC Surf and Turf$35.00
Top Sirloin, 2 Cluster Crab Legs, Choice of Potato or Wild Rice, Veggie and Bread
- Snow Crab$25.00
2 Cluster Crab Legs, Choice of Potato or Wild Rice, Veggie and Bread
Drinks
Liquor
- Rail Sea Ice Vodka$4.00
- Absolut$5.00
- Absolut Citron$5.00
- Grey Goose$6.00
- LOW Vodka$6.00
- Smirnoff$5.00
- Smirnoff Watermelon$5.00
- Titos$5.00
- Smirnoff Pink Lemonade$5.00
- Rail Barton's Gin$4.00
- Bombay Saphire$5.00
- Tanqueray$5.50
- LOW Gin$6.00
- Rail Castillo Rum$4.00
- Bacardi$4.50
- Bacardi Limon$5.00
- Bacardi Black$5.00
- Captain Morgan$4.50
- Captain Morgan Silver$4.50
- Malibu$4.50
- Myers Dark Rum$5.00
- Rail Jose Tequila$5.00
- Don Julio$7.00
- Patron$7.00
- Rail Black Velvet Whiskey$4.00
- Canadian Club$4.50
- Crown Apple$6.00
- Crown Peach$6.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Crown Vanilla$6.00
- Fireball$5.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jack Daniels Honey$5.00
- Jack Daniels Fire$5.00
- Jameson$5.50
- Jim Beam$4.50
- JP Wisers$5.00
- McMasters$4.00
- Pendelton$6.00
- Seagram's 7$4.50
- Seagram's VO$4.50
- Southern Comfort$4.50
- Windsor$4.50
- Bulliet$6.00
- Dewars$5.25
- Glenlivet$5.00
- Glenfidich$5.00
- Makers Mark$5.50
- Blackberry Brandy$4.25
- Christian Brothers$4.50
- E & J$4.25
- Amaretto Di Saronno$4.50
- Baileys$5.00
- Blue Curacao$4.00
- Butterscotch Schnapps$4.00
- Chambord$5.00
- Dark Creme De Cocoa$4.00
- Drambuie$4.50
- Dr. McGillicuddys Cherry$4.50
- Dr. McGillicuddys Menthol$4.50
- Dr. McGillicuddys Vanilla$4.50
- Frangelico$5.00
- Goldschlager$6.00
- Grand Mariner$5.00
- Grape Pucker$4.25
- Jagemeister$6.00
- Kahlua$5.00
- Kamora$4.50
- Melon Liqueur$4.00
- Peach Schnapps$4.00
- Rootbeer Schnapps$4.00
- Rumchata$5.00
- Rumpleminz$6.00
- Sour Apple Pucker$4.25
- Triple Sec$4.00
Cocktails
- 3 Wise Men$9.00
- Alabama Slammer$5.00
- Bazooka Joe$4.50
- Black Russian$5.75
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Breakfast Shot$5.50
- Caesar$8.00
- Chuck Norris$6.00
- Colorado Bulldog$6.50
- Cosmopolitan$7.00
- Daiquiri$6.00
- French Martini$8.00
- Fucking Awesome$5.00
- Fuzzy Navel$4.75
- Greyhound$4.50
- Hot Brandy$6.00
- Irish Coffee$6.00
- Jag Bomb$5.00
- Kamikaze$4.00
- Klondike Bar$6.00
- Long Island$8.00
- Mai Tai$5.00
- Manhattan$6.00
- Manhattan Whisky$5.50
- Margarita$8.00
- Melon Ball$3.75
- Nutty Irishman$5.00
- Old Fashion$6.00
- Peppermint Patty$6.00
- Rootbeer Barrel$4.50
- Rum Collins$4.00
- Salty Dog$4.75
- Scooby Snack$6.00
- Screw Up$5.00
- Screwdriver$5.00
- Sex on the Beach$5.75
- Tequila Sunrise$5.25
- Tom Collins$4.25
- Top Shelf Long Island$10.00
- Virgin Daiquiri$5.00
- Virgin Mary$5.00
- Washington Apple$6.00
- Water Moccasin$6.00
- White Russian$5.75
- Wonder Woman$5.00
- Zombie$6.00
- Martini$8.00
Beer
- Coors Light$5.00
- Castle Danger$6.00
- Deschutes$6.00
- LOW$6.00
- Kona$6.00
- Warpigs$6.00
- Busch Light$4.00
- Bud Light$4.00
- Budweiser$4.00
- Coors Light$4.00
- Corona$4.50
- Grainbelt Premium$4.00
- Grainbelt Nordeast$4.00
- Michelob Golden Light$4.00
- Michelob Ultra$4.50
- Miller Light$4.00
- Labatts Blue$5.00
- Miller High Life$4.50
- Busch N/A$3.00
- White Claw$5.00
- Carbliss$6.00
- High Noon$6.00
- Nutril$6.00
- Busch Light (12pk)$18.00
- Coors Light (12pk)$18.00
- Busch N/A (12pk)$18.00
- Wine (4pk)$12.00
N/A Beverages
- Fountain Pop$3.00
- Lemonade$3.00
- SM White Milk$3.00
- Lg White Milk$4.00
- Sm Chocolate Milk$3.25
- Lg Chocolate Milk$4.25
- Hot Chocolate$2.75
- Coffee$2.50
- Coffee Thermos$7.00
- Gold Peak Tea$3.00
- Hot Tea$2.00
- Sm OJ$2.50
- Lg OJ$3.00
- Apple Juice$3.00
- Tomato Juice$2.50
- Grapefruit Juice$2.50
- Clamato Juice$2.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Shirley Temple$3.00
- Pink Flamingo$3.50
- Alligator$4.00
- Water N/C
Fees
Boat Fee
Ice Road Fee
Boat/Ice Road Fee
Fish Cleaning
Storage
Retail
Gasoline
Bottled Beverages
Clothing
- Mens Sweatpants - SM$46.00
- Mens Sweatpants - MD$46.00
- Mens Sweatpants - LG$46.00
- Mens Sweatpants - XL$46.00
- Mens Sweatpants - 2XL$46.00
- Blk Flannel Shacket - L$80.00
- Blk Flannel Shacket - XL$80.00
- Blk Flannel Shacket - 3XL$80.00
- Blue Flannel Shacket - SM$80.00
- Blue Flannel Shacket - MD$80.00
- Blue Flannel Shacket - LG$80.00
- Blue Flannel Shacket - XL$80.00
- Blue Flannel Shacket - 2XL$80.00
- Slate Star Sweatshirt - SM$58.00
- Slate Star Sweatshirt - MD$58.00
- Slate Star Sweatshirt - LG$58.00
- Slate Star Sweatshirt - XL$58.00
- Slate Star Sweatshirt - 2XL$58.00
- Slate Star Sweatshirt - 3XL$58.00
- Red Star Sweatshirt - MD$58.00
- Red Star Sweatshirt - LG$58.00
- Red Star Sweatshirt - XL$58.00
- Red Star Sweatshirt - 2XL$58.00
- Red Star Sweatshirt - 3XL$58.00
- Blk Poly Sweatshirt - MD$52.00
- Blk Poly Sweatshirt - LG$52.00
- Blk Poly Sweatshirt - XL$52.00
- Blk Poly Sweatshirt - 2XL$52.00
- Wht Poly Sweatshirt - SM$52.00
- Wht Poly Sweatshirt - MD$52.00
- Wht Poly Sweatshirt - LG$52.00
- Wht Poly Sweatshirt - XL$52.00
- Wht Poly Sweatshirt - 2XL$52.00
- Wht Poly Sweatshirt - 3XL$52.00
- Blk Hoodie, Brown Letters - XS$69.00
- Blk Hoodie, Brown Letters - MD$69.00
- Old School Grey Crew - XL$55.00
- Old School Grey Crew - 2XL$55.00
- Old School Grey Crew - 3XL$55.00
- Artisans Grey Hockey Lace - MD$69.99
- Artisans Grey Hockey Lace - XL$69.99
- Artisans Grey Hockey Lace - 2XL$69.99
- Artisans Grey Hockey Lace - 3XL$69.99
- Artisans Grn Hockey Lace - MD$69.99
- Artisans Grn Hockey Lace - XL$69.99
- Artisans Grn Hockey Lace - 2XL$69.99
- Artisans Grn Hockey Lace - 3XL$69.99
- Grey Light Blue Hockey Lace - SM$70.00
- Grey Light Blue Hockey Lace - MD$70.00
- Grey Light Blue Hockey Lace - LG$70.00
- Grey Light Blue Hockey Lace - XL$70.00
- Grey Light Blue Hockey Lace - 2XL$70.00
- Grey Light Blue Hockey Lace - 3XL$70.00
- Grey Hockey Lace Nvy/Card - MD$65.00
- Grey Hockey Lace Nvy/Card - LG$65.00
- Grey Hockey Lace Nvy/Card - XL$65.00
- Grey Hockey Lace Nvy/Card - 2XL$65.00
- Dark Grey Hockey Lace Nvy/Card - MD$65.00
- Dark Grey Hockey Lace Nvy/Card - LG$65.00
- Dark Grey Hockey Lace Nvy/Card - XL$65.00
- Dark Grey Hockey Lace Nvy/Card - 2XL$65.00
- Dark Grey Hockey Lace Nvy/Card - 3XL$65.00
- Mens Blue Spider Quarter Zip - MD$90.00
- Mens Blue Spider Quarter Zip - LG$90.00
- Mens Blue Spider Quarter Zip - XL$90.00
- Mens Blue Spider Quarter Zip - 2XL$90.00
- Mens Grey Waffle Quarter Zip - MD$90.00
- Mens Grey Waffle Quarter Zip - LG$90.00
- Mens Grey Waffle Quarter Zip - XL$90.00
- Mens Grey Waffle Quarter Zip - 2XL$90.00
- Mens Grey Waffle Quarter Zip - 3Xl$90.00
- Red Sleeve Hoodie - LG$55.00
- Red Sleeve Hoodie - XL$55.00
- Red Sleeve Hoodie - 2XL$55.00
- Green Sleeve Hoodie - LG$55.00
- Green Sleeve Hoodie - XL$55.00
- Green Sleeve Hoodie - 2Xl$55.00
- Wht/Bur Hoodie - MD$68.00
- Wht/Bur Hoodie - LG$68.00
- Wht/Bur Hoodie - XL$68.00
- Wht/Bur Hoodie - 2XL$68.00
- Wine Crew - MD$66.00
- Wine Crew - LG$66.00
- Wine Crew - XL$66.00
- Wine Crew - 2XL$66.00
- Wine Crew - 3XL$66.00
- Burgandy Tunic - SM$50.00
- Burgandy Tunic - MD$50.00
- Burgandy Tunic - LG$50.00
- Burgandy Tunic - XL$50.00
- Grey Tunic - MD$50.00
- Grey Tunic - LG$50.00
- Grey Tunic - XL$50.00
- Womens Blk Fleece Lined Hoodie - SM$64.00
- Womens Blk Fleece Lined Hoodie - MD$64.00
- Womens Blk Fleece Lined Hoodie - LG$64.00
- Womens Blk Fleece Lined Hoodie - XL$64.00
- Womens Blk Fleece Lined Hoodie - 2XL$64.00
- Buttercup Womens Crew - SM$44.00
- Buttercup Womens Crew - MD$44.00
- Buttercup Womens Crew - LG$44.00
- Buttercup Womens Crew - XL$44.00
- Buttercup Womens Crew - 2XL$44.00
- Grey Womens Crew - MD$44.00
- Grey Womens Crew - LG$44.00
- Grey Womens Crew - XL$44.00
- Grey Womens Crew - 2XL$44.00
- Ladies Orange Ombre Hoodie - SM$48.00
- Ladies Orange Ombre Hoodie - LG$48.00
- Ladies Orange Ombre Hoodie - XL$48.00
- Ladies Orange Ombre Hoodie - 2XL$48.00
- Ladies Mint Ombre Hoodie - SM$48.00
- Ladies Mint Ombre Hoodie - MD$48.00
- Ladies Mint Ombre Hoodie - LG$48.00
- Ladies Mint Ombre Hoodie - XL$48.00
- Ladies Mint Ombre Hoodie - 2XL$48.00
- Mint Crew w/trees - SM$44.00
- Mint Crew w/trees - MD$44.00
- Mint Crew w/trees - LG$44.00
- Mint Crew w/trees - XL$44.00
- Gold Crew w/trees - MD$44.00
- Gold Crew w/trees - LG$44.00
- Gold Crew w/trees - XL$44.00
- Womens Grey Waffle Hoodie - MD$56.00
- Womens Grey Waffle Hoodie - LG$56.00
- Womens Grey Waffle Hoodie - XL$56.00
- Womens Grey Waffle Hoodie - 2XL$56.00
- Womens Brown Waffle Hoodie - MD$56.00
- Womens Brown Waffle Hoodie - LG$56.00
- Womens Brown Waffle Hoodie - XL$56.00
- Womens Brown Waffle Hoodie - 2XL$56.00
- Blue Tye-Dye Hoodie - SM$50.00
- Blue Tye-Dye Hoodie - MD$50.00
- Blue Tye-Dye Hoodie - LG$50.00
- Blue Tye-Dye Hoodie - XL$50.00
- Blue Tye-Dye Hoodie - 2XL$50.00
- Orange Tye-Dye Hoodie - SM$50.00
- Orange Tye-Dye Hoodie - MD$50.00
- Orange Tye-Dye Hoodie - LG$50.00
- Orange Tye-Dye Hoodie - XL$50.00
- Grey Belly Hoodie - MD$50.00
- Grey Belly Hoodie - LG$50.00
- Grey Belly Hoodie - XL$50.00
- Sangarie Long Sleeve Tee - SM$36.00
- Sangarie Long Sleeve Tee - MD$36.00
- Sangarie Long Sleeve Tee - LG$36.00
- Sangarie Long Sleeve Tee - XL$36.00
- Sangarie Long Sleeve Tee - 2XL$36.00
- Sangarie Long Sleeve Tee - 3XL$36.00
- Indigo Long Sleeve Tee - SM$36.00
- Indigo Long Sleeve Tee - MD$36.00
- Indigo Long Sleeve Tee - LG$36.00
- Indigo Long Sleeve Tee - XL$36.00
- Indigo Long Sleeve Tee - 2XL$36.00
- Indigo Long Sleeve Tee - 3XL$36.00
- Kids Gold Sweatshirt - SM$32.00
- Kids Gold Sweatshirt - MD$32.00
- Kids Gold Sweatshirt - LG$32.00
- Kids Gold Sweatshirt - XL$32.00
- Kids Pink Sweatshirt - SM$32.00
- Kids Pink Sweatshirt - MD$32.00
- Kids Pink Sweatshirt - LG$32.00
- Kids Pink Sweatshirt - XL$32.00
- Pompom Hat - Ivory$30.00
- Pompom Hat - Grey$30.00
- Stocking Hat - Black$24.00
- Stocking Hat - Oatmeal$24.00
- Stocking Hat - Grey$24.00
- Stocking Hat - Grey w/Light$29.00
- Caps - Blue Tropical Cap$26.00
- Caps - Blaze Orange Cap$24.00
- Caps - Stone/Camel/Brn Cap$26.00
- Caps - Red/Wht/Blu Cap$26.00
- Caps - Meshy Kahki Brn$26.00
- Caps - Eco Maroon Cap$28.00
- Caps - Eco Dark Grey Cap$28.00
- Caps - Eco Marine Blu Cap$28.00
- Caps - Eco Blk Camo Cap$28.00
- Caps - 717 Blk Surge Cap$28.00
- Caps - Womens Orange Walleye Cap$26.00
- Caps - Womens Pink Walleye Cap$26.00
- Caps - Womens Lace Cap$29.00
- Caps - Navy w/ red stitch Trucker$28.00
- Caps - Red w/ blue Stitch$28.00
- Caps - 112 Baby Blue Mesh$28.00
- Caps - 112 Grey Mesh$28.00
- Caps - 112 Wht Mesh$28.00
- Caps - Blk Flat Bill$30.00
- Caps - Grn Flat Bill$30.00
- Trucker Caps - OFA Navy Trucker$25.00
- Trucker Caps - OFA Blk/Orange Trucker$25.00
- Trucker Caps - OFA Blk/Grn Trucker$25.00
- Trucker Caps - Roadie Grn/Olive Trucker$26.00
- Trucker Caps - Roadie Copper/Blk Trucker$26.00
- Trucker Caps - Womens Slate/Grey Pink Patch$28.00
- Trucker Caps - Blk w/ red stitch Trucker$28.00
- Red Diamond Fot Hoodie - SM$52.00
- Red Diamond Fot Hoodie - MD$52.00
- Red Diamond Fot Hoodie - LG$52.00
- Red Diamond Fot Hoodie - XL$52.00
- Red Diamond Fot Hoodie - 2XL$52.00
- Red Diamond Fot Hoodie - 3XL$52.00
- Lead Diamond Font Hoodie - SM$52.00
- Lead Diamond Font Hoodie - MD$52.00
- Lead Diamond Font Hoodie - LG$52.00
- Lead Diamond Font Hoodie - XL$52.00
- Lead Diamond Font Hoodie - 2XL$52.00
- Lead Diamond Font Hoodie - 3XL$52.00
- Grey Hoodie w/wht & orange - SM$58.00
- Grey Hoodie w/wht & orange - MD$58.00
- Grey Hoodie w/wht & orange - LG$58.00
- Grey Hoodie w/wht & orange - XL$58.00
- Grey Hoodie w/wht & orange - 2XL$58.00
- Grey Hoodie w/walleye logo - SM$44.00
- Grey Hoodie w/walleye logo - MD$44.00
- Grey Hoodie w/walleye logo - LG$44.00
- Grey Hoodie w/walleye logo - XL$44.00
- Grey Hoodie w/walleye logo - 2XL$44.00
- Grey Hoodie w/walleye logo - 3XL$44.00
- Cream/Blk Logo Scuba Neck Hoodie - SM$65.00
- Cream/Blk Logo Scuba Neck Hoodie - MD$65.00
- Cream/Blk Logo Scuba Neck Hoodie - LG$65.00
- Cream/Blk Logo Scuba Neck Hoodie - XL$65.00
- Grey/Blk Logo Scuba Neck Hoodie - SM$65.00
- Grey/Blk Logo Scuba Neck Hoodie - MD$65.00
- Grey/Blk Logo Scuba Neck Hoodie - XL$65.00
- Grey/Blk Logo Scuba Neck Hoodie - 2XL$65.00
- Blue Up North Hoodie - SM$45.00
- Blue Up North Hoodie - MD$45.00
- Blue Up North Hoodie - LG$45.00
- Blue Up North Hoodie - XL$45.00
- Blue Up North Hoodie - 2XL$45.00
- Pompom Hat$30.00
- Stocking Hat$24.00
- Mens Sweatpants$46.00
- Blk Flannel Shacket$80.00
- Blue Flannel Shacket$80.00
- Slate Star Sweatshirt$58.00
- Red Star Sweatshirt$58.00
- Blk Poly Sweatshirt$52.00
- Wht Poly Sweatshirt$52.00
- Blk Hoodie, Brown Letters$69.00
- Red Sleeve Hoodie$55.00
- Green Sleeve Hoodie$55.00
- Wht/Bur Hoodie$68.00
- Womens Blk Fleece Lined Hoodie$64.00
- Ladies Orange Ombre Hoodie$48.00
- Ladies Mint Ombre Hoodie$48.00
- Womens Grey Waffle Hoodie$56.00
- Womens Brown Waffle Hoodie$56.00
- Blue Tye-Dye Hoodie$50.00
- Orange Tye-Dye Hoodie$50.00
- Grey Belly Hoodie$50.00
- Red Diamond Fot Hoodie$52.00
- Lead Diamond Font Hoodie$52.00
- Grey Hoodie w/wht & orange$58.00
- Grey Hoodie w/walleye logo$44.00
- Cream/Blk Logo Scuba Neck Hoodie$65.00
- Grey/Blk Logo Scuba Neck Hoodie$65.00
- Blue Up North Hoodie$45.00
- Old School Grey Crew$55.00
- Wine Crew$66.00
- Buttercup Womens Crew$44.00
- Grey Womens Crew$44.00
- Mint Crew w/trees$44.00
- Gold Crew w/trees$44.00
- Artisans Grey Hockey Lace$69.99
- Artisans Grn Hockey Lace$69.99
- Grey Light Blue Hockey Lace$70.00
- Grey Hockey Lace Nvy/Card$65.00
- Dark Grey Hockey Lace Nvy/Card$65.00
- Mens Blue Spider Quarter Zip$90.00
- Mens Grey Waffle Quarter Zip$90.00
- Burgandy Tunic$50.00
- Grey Tunic$50.00
- Sangarie Long Sleeve Tee$36.00
- Indigo Long Sleeve Tee$36.00
- Kids Gold Sweatshirt$32.00
- Kids Pink Sweatshirt$32.00