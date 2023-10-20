Dinner Menu

Starters

Crispy Shrimp
$16.00

Tempura shrimp, pickled onions, cilantro, and chipotle mayo dressing

Queso Fundido
$13.00

Queso Chihuahua and caramelized onions. Add chorizo for $1

Salsa Board
$12.00

6 house salsa and house chips, tingling to caliente

Black Bean Dip
$10.00

Smoky poblano black bean dip topped with chorizo and cheese

Pomegranate Guacamole
$16.00

Avocados, bright pomegranates, and pumpkin seeds. A classic dish, done right

Aguachiles
$16.00

Shrimp cooked in liquid seasoning, pickled onions, serranos, habaneros, and micros

Jalapeños Rellenos
$12.00

3 cold deseeded jalapeños stuffed with carrots, onions, parsley, choice of tuna, chicken, and vegetarian

Mussels Mejillones
$15.00

Steamed mussels with a Mexican pacific brodo

Tacologia

Hibiscus Flower
$7.00
Mushroom Barbacoa
$7.00
Birria
$18.00

3 per order. Chicken, beef, or mushroom

Pollo Asado
$7.00
Ribeye taco
$7.00
Al Pastor
$7.00
Carnitas
$7.00
Green Chorizo
$7.00
Red Chorizo
$7.00
Camarones
$7.00
Avocado Taco
$11.00

2 per order. Romaine lettuce

Daily Catch
$7.00
Lunch Special 3 tacos
$15.00

Fuertes

Tampiqueña
$28.00

Grilled skirt steak, veggies, rice, and tortillas

Sea a La Diabla
$31.00

Shrimp, fish, dry chiles adobo, rice, and micros

Mole De Casa
$30.00

Springer Mountain chicken bathed in mole Verde and topped with black sesame. Served with rice and tortillas

Market Fish in Parchment
$33.00

Fish in papillote, veggies, chile de árbol, and oil

Ribeye Steak
$35.00

Adobo ash rubbed 8 oz ribeye and artisanal salts served with rice tortillas and vegetables

Lamb Chops
$33.00

Cordero on a rosemary thyme brodo

Pulpo a La Brasa
$28.00

Grilled octopus with olive oil, house blackened chiles, and artisanal salts, accompanied by rotating sautéed vegetables

Mole

8-10 oz Snapper Fillets on a bed of a pacific mole brodo, srved with veggie rice.

Baby Back Ribs
$25.00

Postres

Churros
$12.00

Crispy, fluffy, cinnamon sugar goodness, house-made cajeta

Flan
$11.00

Hints of vanilla, traditional creamy custard

De Nuestra Bodega

Kilo Tortillas To Go To
$18.00
Kilo Masa To Go To
$15.00
QT Salsa To Go To
$9.00
Michelada To Go To
$5.00
Weekly Chef Offering

We are proud to be sourcing our ingredients directly from Mexico and we want to share that experience with you. D Boca n Boca will have weekly offerings of ingredients directly sourced from Mexico

Kids Menu

Hard Shell Tacos
$9.00
Mini Quesadilla
$3.00
Chicken Fingers
$6.00
Street Tacos
$4.00
Traditional Wings
$5.00
Kids Black Beans
$3.00
Kids Rice
$3.00
Kids Fries
$3.00
Rotating Fruit Cup
$3.00

Sides (Copy)

Rice
$6.00
Beans
$6.00
Veggies
$6.00
Tortillas
$7.00
Salsa
$3.00
Chips
$7.00
Bread
$5.00

BEV MENU

Cerveza

Bohemia
$6.00
Tecate
$5.00
Victoria
$6.00
Bottle Sol
$6.00
Caguama Sol
$12.00
Carta Blanca Caguama
$11.00
Dos X* Amber and Lager
$6.00
Scofflaw Basement
$7.00
Cervezas Para La Cocina
$15.00

Salud to the makers of all things yummy! Take care of a round of cold ones with the boys

Cocteles

D Boca's Margarita
$15.00

Siempre Blanco, blood orange, lime, and orange liquor

La Dragona
$16.00

Siempre Reposado, dragon fruit, blueberry liquor, butterfly pea, and lime

Loma Oaxaca
$16.00

Don Cosme Reposado, pineapple, cinnamon, syrup, and lime

Piscoqueta
$18.00

Siempre Añejo, lemongrass syrup, lemon, and egg white

Tamulfresca
$15.00

Siempre Blanco, lemongrass syrup, mint, and lime

Ilusión De Vida
$17.00

Ghost Blanco, raspberry liquor, ginger beer, and lime

Golden Bird
$16.00

Ojo de Tigre, Campari, lime, and egg white

Para Mi Gente
$16.00

Mijenta Blanco, Aztec chocolate bitters, orange peel, and agave simole

Ladies Margarita
$7.50

Zero Proof

Jarritos Mandarin
$4.00
Mexican Coke
$4.00
Mexican Sprite
$4.00
Mexican Sangria
$4.00
Tequila's for the Birds
$6.00

Light, tart, refreshing

All the Smoke
$6.00

Hot, smoky, balanced

Sophia Y Sol
$6.00

Fruit-tastic, patio pounder

Red Bull
$4.00
Red Bull Sugar-Free
$4.00
Watermelon Red Bull Red Edition
$4.00