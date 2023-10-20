D Boca N Boca
Dinner Menu
Starters
Tempura shrimp, pickled onions, cilantro, and chipotle mayo dressing
Queso Chihuahua and caramelized onions. Add chorizo for $1
6 house salsa and house chips, tingling to caliente
Smoky poblano black bean dip topped with chorizo and cheese
Avocados, bright pomegranates, and pumpkin seeds. A classic dish, done right
Shrimp cooked in liquid seasoning, pickled onions, serranos, habaneros, and micros
3 cold deseeded jalapeños stuffed with carrots, onions, parsley, choice of tuna, chicken, and vegetarian
Steamed mussels with a Mexican pacific brodo
Tacologia
Fuertes
Grilled skirt steak, veggies, rice, and tortillas
Shrimp, fish, dry chiles adobo, rice, and micros
Springer Mountain chicken bathed in mole Verde and topped with black sesame. Served with rice and tortillas
Fish in papillote, veggies, chile de árbol, and oil
Adobo ash rubbed 8 oz ribeye and artisanal salts served with rice tortillas and vegetables
Cordero on a rosemary thyme brodo
Grilled octopus with olive oil, house blackened chiles, and artisanal salts, accompanied by rotating sautéed vegetables
8-10 oz Snapper Fillets on a bed of a pacific mole brodo, srved with veggie rice.
Postres
De Nuestra Bodega
We are proud to be sourcing our ingredients directly from Mexico and we want to share that experience with you. D Boca n Boca will have weekly offerings of ingredients directly sourced from Mexico
Kids Menu
BEV MENU
Cerveza
Cocteles
Siempre Blanco, blood orange, lime, and orange liquor
Siempre Reposado, dragon fruit, blueberry liquor, butterfly pea, and lime
Don Cosme Reposado, pineapple, cinnamon, syrup, and lime
Siempre Añejo, lemongrass syrup, lemon, and egg white
Siempre Blanco, lemongrass syrup, mint, and lime
Ghost Blanco, raspberry liquor, ginger beer, and lime
Ojo de Tigre, Campari, lime, and egg white
Mijenta Blanco, Aztec chocolate bitters, orange peel, and agave simole