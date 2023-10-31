D'Bronx Authentic Deli & Pizzeria 7070 W 105TH ST
PIZZA / CALZONE
Pizza LUNCH SLICES 11AM - 2PM
Traditional Calzone
Pizza DINNER Slices 2PM - 8PM
Large slice of our 18" D'Bronx NY Style Cheese Pizza
Large slice of our 18" D'Bronx Cheese Pizza with Pepperoni
Large slice of our 18" D'Bronx Cheese Pizza with Pepperoni and Italian Sausage
Large slice of our 18" D'Bronx Cheese Pizza with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Meatballs and Canadian Bacon
Large slice of our best selling 18" D'Bronx Special Pizza with Spicy Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Italian Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Oven Roasted Green Peppers & Onions, Mushrooms and Imported Sliced Natural Black Olives
Our Best Selling 16" D'Bronx Special Pizza with Spicy Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Italian Meatballs, Canadian Bacon, Oven Roasted Green Peppers & Onions, Mushrooms and Imported Sliced Natural Black Olives
Our Customers Favorite NY Style Cheese Pizza
16" All Meat Pizza with Spicy Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Italian Meatballs, Canadian Bacon
16" Veggie Pizza Topped with Roma Tomatoes, Roasted Green Peppers & Onions, Mushrooms and Imported Sliced Natural Black Olives
SANDWICHES
Cold Sandwiches
Roasted Turkey, Genoa Salami, Oven Roasted Ham, Imported Swiss Cheese, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Sliced Black Olives with House-made Balsamic Vinaigrette on Sesame Seed Sub Roll
House-roasted Rare Sliced Beef, Genoa Salami, Aged Provolone, Veggie Cream Cheese Spread, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Sliced Black Olives with House-made Balsamic Vinaigrette on Sesame Seed Sub Roll
Genoa Salami, Spicy Capacolla, Mortadella, Pepperoni, Aged Provolone, Roasted Red Pepper, Mild Giardinara, Tomato, Onion and Sliced Green Olives Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion with House-made Balsamic Vinaigrette on Sesame Seed Sub Roll
House-cooked Tender Corned Beef on Rye Bread.
Sizzling Genoa Salami, Aged Provolone Cheese, Tangy Cole Slaw and Spicy Deli Mustard on Toasted Poppyseed Onion Roll
Roasted Turkey, Aged Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced Cucumber and Honey Mustard on sliced wheat bread.
House-cooked Tender Corned Beef, Imported Swiss, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Sliced Black Olives with House-made Balsamic Vinaigrette on Sesame Seed Sub Roll
Hot Sandwiches
House-cooked Tender Corned Beef, Imported Swiss Cheese, Local Farmhouse Sauerkraut, House-made Russian Dressing on Grilled Rye Bread
Italian-style Meatballs, Aged Provolone Cheese, House-made Marinara Sauce on Italian Sub Roll
Crispy House-made Breaded Large Chicken Breast, Aged Provolone, and House-made Marinara Sauce on Italian Sub Roll
Hot Tender Roast Turkey on Grilled Rye Bread with Green leaf lettuce , Tomato and Honey Mustard
Grilled Angus Steak, Sauteed Onions, Green Peppers, Sliced Mushrooms, and Aged Provolone on Italian Roll
Roast Beef cooked in house, melted French Emmenthaler cheese, creamy house-made horseradish sauce on an Italian roll. Served with a side of Au Jus for dipping.
Grilled Large Chicken Breast, Aged Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard on Toasted Ciabatta Roll
House-recipe Meatloaf, balsamic grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Garlic Parmesan-crusted sourdough.
1 Single Meatball
1 Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast
Build Your Own Sandwich
HOUSE SALADS, SIDES, SOUPS
Salads
House side mixed greens topped with red onions, black olives, carrots and croutons. Your choice of house made dressing.
Romaine, Parmesan, & Croutons with Caesar dressing.
House mixed greens topped with red onions, black olives, carrots, tomato wedge, and croutons. Your choice of house made dressing.
Romaine, Parmesan, & Croutons with Caesar dressing.
House mixed greens topped with Turkey, Ham, Salami, Swiss cheese, Provolone cheese, red onions, black olives, carrots, tomato wedge, and croutons. Your choice of dressing.
House mixed greens topped with Salami, Cappicola, Mortadella, Pepperoni, Swiss cheese, red onions, tomato wedge, croutons & Sicilian Olive Relish. Your choice of dressing.
Sides
Gemelli Pasta with Genoa Salami, Peas, Green onion, Parmesan Tossed in Buttermilk Ranch
Cucumber, White Onion, Green Onion, Parsley, Sweet White Cider Vinaigrette
Red Potato, Hard Boiled Egg, Sweet Pickle Relish, Red Onion, Yellow Mustard, Crushed Red Chili Flakes, Cayenne Pepper and Mayo.
Green Olive, Carrot, Celery, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, White Onion in Balsamic Vinaigrette
Roma Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Parsley, Lemon Juice, & Olive Oil AVAILABLE THURSDAY TO SATURDAY ONLY
Housemade dressing tossed with green cabbage.
Shredded potato, yellow onion, garlic, salt, pepper, egg, flour then grilled to a golden brown served with a side of sour cream.
Housemade pizza dough knotted and then tossed in our house garlic sauce. Order of 4
House Soups
House-made with chicken, carrots, celery, onion and egg noodles. 12oz
House-made with chicken, carrots, celery, onion and egg noodles. 16oz
House-made with chicken, carrots, celery, onion and egg noodles. 32oz
House-made with chicken, carrots, celery, onion and egg noodles with 1 Matzo ball. 16oz
DESSERTS
Homestyle, moist cookie treat made with flavor-filled pumpkin puree, sweet raisins, pecans, warm nutmeg and cinnamon spices.