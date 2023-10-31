D'Corner Latin American Specialties 3975 US-17
Food
Appetizers
(Fritter made of Green Bananas & Taro Root Stuffed with ground beef)
(Simple Fish Batter fried to perfection)
(3 Sorullo 3 rellenos 3cheese dog 3 empanadas
(Smaller Version of a Sampler Platter)
4 Sorullos 4 alcapurrias 4 rellenos & 4 small mofongos with fried meat or chicken
(Classic Hot Dog With Cheese)
(Fried Stuffed Pastry)
(Fried Stuffed Pastry with Shrimp)
(Crazy Fries)
(Stuffed Potato Balls)
(Crispy Corn Fritters, soft inside with cheese
(Cup of Seafood)
Sandwiches
(Made with Ham, Roasted Pork,Swiss Cheese, Pickles Mustard on a toasted bread)
(Fried Plantains instead of bread made with cheese onions and roasted pork)
(Ham, Roasted Pork, Pastrami, & Lettuce & Tomato)
(Turkey)
(Roasted Pork lettuce & Tomato)
(Chicken breast with lettuce, tomato & Cheese)
(Tuna, lettuce, tomato & cheese)
Specialties
(Rice cooked with shrimp, Chicken, Pork, & Beans)
(Simmering Shrimp in a Rich Tomato Sauce)
(Stir Fried Shrimp with Garlic Butter & Puerto Rican Seasoning)
(Salmon Fillet Seasoned Puerto Rican Style)
(Fried Pork Chunks Seasoned Puerto Rican Style)
(Delicious Beef Stew Meat with Tomato Sauce & Potato)
(Fried Chunks of Chicken)
(Special Pork Chop Puerto Rican Style)
(Pork Chops)
(Choose Your Meat)
(Skirt Stake Puerto Rican Style)
(Skirt Stake & Shrimp)
(Seafood or Meat? You Pick)
(Puerto Rican Style Pan Fried Chicken Breast)
(Classic Puerto Rican Roasted Pork)
(Tasty Fried Leg & Thigh)
(Cold Octopus Puerto Rican Style)
(Whole Fried Snapper)
(Fried Plantains cups Filled with your choice of protein)
Sides
(Fried Sweet Plantains)
(Salad)
(White Rice & Beans)
(Rice With Pigeon Beans)
(Stew Rice & Beans Cooked with our famous seasoning)
(Puerto Rican Style Beans)
(Mashed Fried Green Plantains with Garlic Sauce)
(French Fries)
(Extra Side of Meats)
(Green Fried Plantains)
(Fried BreadFruit)
(Green Fried Plantains,Sweet Plantains, & Yuca Mashed)
(Fried Cassava Root)