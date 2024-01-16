Skip to Main content
D’s Eats Food Trailer
D’s Eats Food Trailer 314 S 1st St
We are not accepting online orders right now.
314 S 1st St, Oakland, MD 21550
Food
Drinks
Sides
Other Items
Food
Main Sandwiches
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.00
The Hunky
$8.00
Grilled Cheese
$3.00
The Eliminator
$10.00
Hotdog
$2.50
Italian Sausage Sub
$8.50
Specials
BLT
$11.50
Brisket Sandwich
$11.00
Pork Belly Sandwich
$11.00
Pork Tacos
$9.00
Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sandwich
$10.00
Football
Nachos With Cheese
$5.00
Pretzel With Cheese
$5.00
Hamburger
$5.00
Cheeseburger
$6.00
Drinks
Cold
Coke
$2.50
Diet Coke
$2.50
Starry
$2.50
Bottled Water
$1.00
Mtn Dew
$2.50
Brisk Tea
$2.50
Gatorade
$2.50
Fresh Tea
$2.00
Hot
Coffee
$2.00
Hot Tea
$2.00
Hot Chocolate
$2.00
Hot Apple Cider
$2.00
Vanilla Cappuccino
$2.00
Sides
Regular
Chips
$1.00
Coleslaw
$1.75
Cowboy Beans
$1.75
Candy
$1.50
Blow Pop
$0.50
Special
Mac N Cheese
$2.00
Pasta Salad
$2.00
Salad
$3.00
French Fries
$4.00
Baked Potato
$3.50
Other Items
Breakfast
Biscuit Sandwich
$2.75
1 Biscuit With Gravy
$4.00
2 Biscuits With Gravy
$6.00
