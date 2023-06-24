D'Vine Deli 14MM 203 E Mt Vernon St.
Food
Sandwich
Balboa
$11.00
Capicola-Prosciutto-Salami
DVine Swine
$12.00
3 little pigs Rosemary-Apple-Bacon
Turkey Brie Avocado
$10.00
Enough said
Beef n Cheddar
$11.00
House Roast Beef and smoked cheddar
Italian Beef
$11.00
Ultimate Ham and fondue
Cubano
$13.00
roasted fiji apples with diced chicken thyme craisins
Chicken Club
$11.00
6 oz roasted chicken with a BLT
Turkey Club
$10.00
Salad
Gyro
$10.00
The NYC Reuben
$13.00
Beef n Blue
$14.00
sous vide sirloin-blue cheese-roasted red pepper
Very Berry
$13.00
Strawberry-blueberry-goat cheese-craisins
Summer Salmon
$14.00
4oz salmon filet braised in white wine dill and lemon
The Turkey Gobb
$10.00
Fresh roasted turkey with egg-craisins-grueyere-bacon-herbed croutons
Margarita Chicken
$11.00
Margarita marinated chicken breast with corn-black beans-pico di gallo
The Greek
$13.00
traditional salad with tomato cucumber onion feta
Chicken Cobb
$13.00
Pizza
Give me the meat
$20.00
Quatro Formagio
$20.00
Buff Chicken
$20.00
Its not a burger
$20.00
So you wanna be a vegeterian
$20.00
Leonidas
$20.00
Creamy chicken
$20.00
No Tequila
$20.00
Farm and Forrest
$20.00
The Last Breakfast
$20.00
Too Deep
$20.00
Save room for dessert
$20.00
Build Your own
$15.00
Pepperoni
$15.00
Cheese
$15.00
Sausage
$15.00
Veggie
$15.00
Wings
$12.00
Gnochi
$10.00
The Hill tradition Fried ravioli
$10.00
Lasagna
$12.00
drink
Drink
D'Vine Deli 14MM 203 E Mt Vernon St. Location and Ordering Hours
(417) 763-6500
203 E Mt Vernon St., Nixa, MO 65714
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM