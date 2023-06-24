D'Vine Deli 14MM 203 E Mt Vernon St.

Food

Sandwich

Balboa

$11.00

Capicola-Prosciutto-Salami

DVine Swine

$12.00

3 little pigs Rosemary-Apple-Bacon

Turkey Brie Avocado

$10.00

Enough said

Beef n Cheddar

$11.00

House Roast Beef and smoked cheddar

Italian Beef

$11.00

Ultimate Ham and fondue

Cubano

$13.00

roasted fiji apples with diced chicken thyme craisins

Chicken Club

$11.00

6 oz roasted chicken with a BLT

Turkey Club

$10.00

Salad

Gyro

$10.00

The NYC Reuben

$13.00

Beef n Blue

$14.00

sous vide sirloin-blue cheese-roasted red pepper

Very Berry

$13.00

Strawberry-blueberry-goat cheese-craisins

Summer Salmon

$14.00

4oz salmon filet braised in white wine dill and lemon

The Turkey Gobb

$10.00

Fresh roasted turkey with egg-craisins-grueyere-bacon-herbed croutons

Margarita Chicken

$11.00

Margarita marinated chicken breast with corn-black beans-pico di gallo

The Greek

$13.00

traditional salad with tomato cucumber onion feta

Chicken Cobb

$13.00

Pizza

Give me the meat

$20.00

Quatro Formagio

$20.00

Buff Chicken

$20.00

Its not a burger

$20.00

So you wanna be a vegeterian

$20.00

Leonidas

$20.00

Creamy chicken

$20.00

No Tequila

$20.00

Farm and Forrest

$20.00

The Last Breakfast

$20.00

Too Deep

$20.00

Save room for dessert

$20.00

Build Your own

$15.00

Pepperoni

$15.00

Cheese

$15.00

Sausage

$15.00

Veggie

$15.00

Wings

$12.00

Gnochi

$10.00

The Hill tradition Fried ravioli

$10.00

Lasagna

$12.00

drink

chips

$2.50

drink

$2.50

Drink

Drink

$2.50