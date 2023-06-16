Da catch Harrison 2627 Sandhutton Avenue

Mexican / Arabic Food

Quarter Chicken Combo

$10.49

Served with rice, beans, cheese, Pico de Gallo, tortillas, onion, and grilled jalapeno.

Half Chicken Combo

$13.64

Served with rice, beans, cheese, Pico de Gallo, tortillas, onion, and grilled jalapeno.

Family Chicken

$25.19

Cup of Rice, Cup of Beans, 4 Cans of Soda, Onions, Grilled Jalapeño, Salsa and Tortillas.

Whole Chicken Only

$14.69

Include Salsa & Tortillas / Incluye Salsa y Tortillas

Half Chicken Only

$8.39

Include Salsa & Tortillas / Incluye Salsa y Tortillas

Quarter Chicken Only

$5.24

Include Salsa & Tortillas / Incluye Salsa y Tortillas

Burritos

$7.34
Tacos

$9.44
Cup of Rice

$2.00
Cup of Beans

$2.00
Onions Only

$2.25
Jalapenos Only

$2.25
Cup of Pico De Gallo

$2.25

Giant burrito

$13.99

Super quesadilla

$12.99

Arrachera plate

$13.99

Guacamole side

$2.99

Guacamole and chips

$4.99

FOOD

Boneless Wings

4 Boneless Wings/ Fries and Drink

$6.49

Your Choice Dipping Sauce: Honey, BBQ, Buffalo, or Plain

7 Boneless Wings/ Fries and Drink

$8.59

Your Choice Dipping Sauce: Honey, BBQ, Buffalo, or Plain

15 Pc Boneless Meal

$15.49

Your Choice Dipping Sauce: Honey, BBQ, Buffalo, or Plain

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.14
Hamburger Meal

$7.49
Double Hamburger

$5.79
Dbl Hamburger Meal

$7.99
Cheeseburger

$5.49
Cheeseburger Meal

$7.99
Double Cheeseburger

$5.99
Dbl Cheeseburg. Meal

$8.99
Gyro Cheeseburger

$5.99
Gyro Cheese Burg. Meal

$8.99
Dbl Gyrocheese Burger

$8.99
Dbl Gyrocheese Burg Meal

$10.99
Super Chicken

$8.00
Super Chicken Meal

$9.99
Super Fish

$8.00
Super Fish Meal

$9.99

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich Meal

$9.99

Chicago Style

Italian Beef

$6.75

with hot or sweet peppers dipped in au jus

Italian Beef Meal

$10.29
Beef N Beef Polish

$7.79
Beef N Beef Polish Meal

$10.99
Hot Dog

$3.99
Hot Dog Meal

$6.28
Beef Polish

$4.57
Polish Meal

$7.49
Gyro Sandwich

$6.28
Gyro Meal

$9.71
Gyro Plate

$11.43

Chicken Salad

$5.99+

2 Hot Dog Special

$6.99

2 Hot Dog W/Fries

$8.99

Chicken Dinners

4 pc. Legs

$8.49
6 pc. Legs

$12.99
4 pc. Tenders

$9.49
6 pc. Tenders

$12.99
Small Gizzard

$8.49
Large Gizzards

$10.99
8 Pc Chicken Nuggets

$7.49
14 Pc Chicken Nuggests

$11.99
3 wings/Gizzards

$8.57

Chicken Wings

3 Wings w/ Fries and Drink

$6.28
6 Wings w/ Fries and Drink

$9.71

10 Wings w/ Fries and Drink

$13.72

20 Wings

$22.87

20 Wings w/ Fries

$25.89

25 Wings

$28.59

25 Wings w/ Fries

$31.59

30 Wings

$33.17

50 Wings

$56.49

100 Wings

$109.99

Combo Dinner

$14.89

Choice of Two Items

Daily Specials

25 Wings w/ Fries w/drink

$27.99

Nachos

$6.99
3 Wings/ 1 Catfish Fillet

$7.99
2 Pizza Puff W/Fries

$6.99

15 wings LG/fries 2LT/ drink

$20.99
2 wings/2fish

$9.99

FamilySP/15w/5CFfish /LG/fries2LT/drink

$42.32

Dessert

Cookies

$2.28

Peach Cobbler

$3.31

Banana Pudding

$3.31

Cake

$3.31

Cheesecake

$3.42

Taffy Grapes

$3.71

2 for $6

$6.00

2 for $6 cookies

$6.00

Small taffy grape

$3.71

Extras

Meat

$2.70
Pita Bread

$0.99

Hot/Mild Sauce (on food)

$0.85
Ranch

$0.70

Vegetables

$0.70

Hot/Mild Sauce (side)

$0.55

One Fish Only

$3.39
One Wing Only

$1.69

One Taco Only

$1.99
Cup of cheese

$0.75
Gyro sauce

$0.75
One pizza only

$3.99
One leg

$1.69
PC tender

$2.59

Fish Dinner

3 PC Tilapia dinner

$12.57
Large Tilapia

$14.89
Small Catfish Fillet

$12.57
Large CatFillet

$14.89
Small Ocean Perch

$11.14
Large Ocean Perch

$13.43
Small Whiting (Jack Salmon)

$9.99
Large Whiting

$14.89
Small Catfish Nuggets

$9.71
Large catfish Nuggets

$11.43
Small Cod

$12.57
Large COD

$14.89

Kids Meal

2 Pc Chicken Tenders meal

$5.99
6 Pc Chicken Nuggets meal

$5.99
Pizza Puff Meal

$5.99
4 Boneless Wings meal

$5.99

Party Pack

8 Pc Ocean Perch

$16.49

8 Pc Whiting

$24.49

8 Pc Catfish Fillet

$24.99

12 Pc Ocean Perch

$24.49

12 Pc Whiting

$36.49

12 Pc Tilapia

$36.49

12 Pc Catfish Fillet

$36.99

20 Pc Ocean Perch

$49.49

20 Pc Whiting

$60.49

20 Pc Tilapia

$60.49

20 Pc Catfish Fillet

$60.49

Half pan frys

$13.49

Full pan fries

$22.99

8 Pc Tilapia Fillet

$24.99

12 Pc Tilapia Fillet

$36.99

Phillies

Philly Steak

$6.85

Philly Steak Meal

$9.14

Philly Chicken

$6.85

Philly Chicken Meal

$9.14

Super Mix

$8.99

Steak and Chicken

Super Mix Meal

$10.99

Philly Cheese Fries

$9.14

Philly Chicken Fries

$9.14

Super Mix Fries

$9.99

Gyro Fries

$9.14

Chicken Wrap

$8.99

3 Tacos

$8.99

Philly Steak Fries

$9.14

Shrimp Dinner

15 Medium Shrimp

$13.43
8 Jumbo Shrimp

$13.43

Side Orders

Large French Fries

$4.99
Medium French Fry

$3.99
Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99+
Hush Puppies

$3.99+
Mushrooms

$3.99+
Okra

$3.99+
Onion Ring

$3.99+
Jalapeno Poppers

$4.99+
Cheese Fries

$3.99+
Pickle

$1.79
HOT Jalapeño

$0.50
Coleslaw

$2.29
7 Vegetable Samosa

$5.99

Wings Dings

7 Wing Ding / fries

$7.49

Your Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, or Plain

9 Wing Ding / fries

$9.59

Your Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, or Plain

12 Wing Ding / fries

$11.59

Your Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, or Plain

25 Wing Ding

$20.99

Your Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, or Plain

25 Wing Ding w/ Fries

$25.99

Your Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, or Plain

50 Wing Ding

$38.99

Your Choice of Sauce: Buffalo, BBQ, or Plain

Pizza

Personal Cheese Pizza

$5.71

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Medium Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Large Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Extra Large Cheese Pizza

$16.99

DRINKS

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Mtn Dew

$1.99

Brisk

$1.99

Mug Rootbeer

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

Tropicana

$1.99

Water

$0.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49+

Mango Lemonade

$2.49+

Raspberry Lemonade

$2.49+

Small drink

$1.39
Jaritos

$1.99
Soft Drink Can

$0.99

CapriSun

$0.99