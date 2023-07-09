Da' Fire W 43rd St Cut Off La 70345

Da' Apps

Da' Hushpuppies

$6.99

Yummy goodness deep fried to perfection!

Da' Rings of Fire

$7.99

Hand cut, battered and fried sweet onion rings

Da' Loaded Matchsticks

$8.99

Fries with cheese, bacon bits and topped with green onions.

lil Coals (Chez Nugs)

$7.99

Deep fried yummy goodness overload chez nuggets

Da' Drinks

Barq's Red Cream Soda

$2.50

DASANI

$2.00

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Barq's Root Beer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Peaks Sweet Tea

$3.00

Energy Drinks

$4.00

Lunch Coke

$2.00

Lunch Tea

$3.00

Lunch Energy

$4.00

Da' Seafood

Da' Shrimp Boat

$18.00

Piled high local gulf shrimp grilled or fried with seasoned fries and hushpuppies.

Da' Fish Net

$18.00

Cajun spiced grilled or fried fish with seasoned fries and hushpuppies

Da' Crab Trap

$20.00

Local Soft Shell Crabs seasoned and fried to perfection with seasoned fries and hushpuppies.

Da' Burgers

Da' Spark

$10.99

Bayou famous 1/2 pound burger with Chef's signature seasoning, topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and marinated pickle spear!

Da' Fire

$12.99

LUNCH

Lunch Special

$10 Plate

$10.00

$12 Plate

$12.00

$13 Plate

$13.00

$15 Plate

$15.00