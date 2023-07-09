Da' Fire W 43rd St Cut Off La 70345
Da' Seafood
Da' Shrimp Boat
$18.00
Piled high local gulf shrimp grilled or fried with seasoned fries and hushpuppies.
Da' Fish Net
$18.00
Cajun spiced grilled or fried fish with seasoned fries and hushpuppies
Da' Crab Trap
$20.00
Local Soft Shell Crabs seasoned and fried to perfection with seasoned fries and hushpuppies.
Da' Fire W 43rd St Cut Off La 70345 Location and Ordering Hours
(985) 213-2150
14434 West Main Street, Cut Off, LA 70345
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM