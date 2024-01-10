Da Grateful Dough Plate Lunch Marketplace
Pizza
- Da Benny Blanco$24.00
We top Da Benny Blanco with Buffalo mozzarella, Provolone, Goat Cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, Spinach, Mushrooms and Artichokes. Finished with a drizzle of white macadamia nut pesto.
- Da Primal$25.00
Da Primal is a classic meatlover's pizza with Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Portuguese Sausage, Pepperoni and Bacon. Garnished with Parmigiano Reggiano & a Black Garlic Olive Oil Infusion on the crust.
- Da Upcountry Veggie$24.00
Da Upcountry Veggie comes with San Marzano tomatoes, Buffalo Mozarella, Basil, Spinach, Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Bell Pepper, Onion, Zuchini & Eggplant. Finished with a drizzle of macadamia nut pesto over the top, and a Black Garlic Olive Oil Infusion on the crust.
- Da Supreme Margarita$24.00
The beauty of this pizza is in the simplicity. Polselli flour, San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Olive Oil and Lupara Buffalo Mozzarella all imported from Italy. Finished with Basil and White Macadamia Nut Pesto.
- Da Cow Girl$25.00
Da Cow Girl is a spicy white pie with Hawaiian Chili infused Ricotta, roasted kabocha squash and lavender infused goat cheese. Topped with mushrooms, and finished with Black Garlic Infused Olive Oil on the crust.
- Dessert Pizza$9.00Out of stock
Our Grateful Dough Crust with sweet canolli filling topped with Imported Italian Pistachio nutella, chopped pistachios and fresh blueberries on a six inch pie. Finished with our chocolate parmesan (white chocolate sauce).
- Da Boss$24.00
Da Boss has Smashed Venison Meatballs, San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Buffalo Mozzarella, a handful of Parmegiano Reggiano, Infused Goat Cheese and Caramelised Onions.
- Da Paniolo/Cowboy$28.00
Da Paniolo comes with San Marzano Tomatoes, Basil, Bell Peppers, Onions, Buffalo Mozzarella, Mushrooms, Bok Choy, our Maui Mountain Man Sausage and Sliced Leg of Venison.
- Fresh Coconut$11.00
Fresh, Maui grown Coconut.
- Build your own$22.00
Build your own pie the way you like it. Da Build Your Own comes with hand crushed San Marzano tomatoes, basil, mozzarella cheese and olive oil.
- Pepperoni Pizza$24.00
We start with our pollselli flour, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni.
- Venison Pate special$28.00
- Da Championship Brisket$28.00
Low and slow smoked brisket with a championship rub, pulled apart and laid over barbecue sauce, fresh mozzarella and aged cheddar cheese. Topped with peppers, onions, mushrooms and a drizzle of our black garlic emulsion on the crust.
- BBQ Chicken Special$25.00
Daily chef special.
- Garlic Knots$4.95+
- Coca Cola from Mexico$4.75
500 ml
- San Pellegrino Essenza$3.00
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Sprite from Mexico$4.75
- Pineapple Jarritos$4.00Out of stock
- Guava Jarritos$4.00
- Mandarin Jarritos$4.00Out of stock
- Lau Lau Special$28.00
Da Lau Lau Special is a white pie that comes with a Pork Taro Leaf & Butterfish Lau Lau, Caramelized Onion & Buffalo Mozzarella.
- Cheese Pizza$22.00
- Smoked Pork Special$26.50
This Pizza comes with a Marinated & Smoked Pork Tenderloin, Mozzarella, Roasted Kabocha Squash, Roasted Bell Pepper, Hawaiian Chili infused Goat Cheese, Red Onion, Caramelized Onion & Bok Choy.
- Chi Seltzer$2.50
- Kama'Aina$27.00
Da Kama'Aina comes with Kalua Pork, Hawaiian Style BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Aged Cheddar, Red Onion, Caramelized Onion, Roasted Bell Pepper, Bok Choy & Buffalo Mozzarella.
- Da Fig-Get-About-It$27.00
Da Fig-Get-About-It is a play on a classic French dish. It is a white pie that comes with Caramelized Figs, Spinach, Prosciutto & Goat Cheese.