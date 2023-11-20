Da grateful dough
Pizza
- Da Supreme Margarita$20.00
Hand crushed San Marzano tomatoes, Lupara Buffalo Mozzarella, fresh holy basil and cold pressed imported olive oil.
- Da Drunken Grandma$20.00
Da Drunken Grandma starts with excellence, non-GMO pollselli flour, hand tossed and gently placed in the oven with vodka sauce and Lupara Buffalo Mozzarella. Simply fold, eat, smile.
- Da Benny Blanco$21.00
Starting with non-GMO pollselli flour, milled fresh to order from Italy. We top this pie with our signature white sauce, Lupara Buffalo mozzarella, infused ricotta, romano and drizzle it with our home made macadamia nut pesto.
- Da Popeye$20.00
Da Popeye comes with our creamy white sauce, Lupara Buffalo mozzarella, Hawaiian Chili Infused Ricotta, garlic, artichokes, spinach and mushrooms.
- Da Paniolo$23.00
San Marzano tomatoes, Lupara Buffalo mozzarella, mountain man sausage, sliced leg of Venison, bok choy, caramelized onions & mushrooms.
- Da Cow Girl$21.00
She's got white sauce with Hawaiian Chili Infused Spicy Ricotta and roasted kabocha squash.
- Da Primal$22.00
Da Primal pie starts with our fresh, hand tossed dough and is topped with San Marzano tomatoes and basil. We then top it with with Buffalo mozarella cheese, Italian sausage, Portuguese sausage, pepperoni and bacon.
- Da Upcountry Veggie$20.00
We baked this pizza in our kiawe oven covered in our San Marzano tomato and basil sauce. Topped with Lupara Buffalo mozzarella, seasonal local vegetables, artichokes and drizzled with our macadamia nut pesto.
- Da Kamaaina$20.00
Da Kamaaina comes with our San Marzano tomatoes, basil, Lupara Buffalo Mozzarella and locally smoked mango kalua pig. Topped with peppers and onions.
- Smash Venison Meatball Parm$21.00
Home made Smash Venison meatballs, San Marzano tomatoes, basil, Lupara Buffalo mozzarella, Parmegiano & Reggiano & Infused Ricotta.
- Pohole Fern Salad$4.00+
- Buffalo Caprese$4.00+
- Dessert Pizza$20.00
Sweet canolli filling topped with Pistachio nutella, chopped pistacios, macnuts and fresh blueberries.
- Handmade Chocolate Ice Cream$6.00
Our rich, creamy chocolate ice cream starts with organic heavy cream, milk, sweetened condensed milk, organic cane sugar, cacao.
- Vanilla Bean Ice Cream$6.00
Made with organic heavy cream, organic cane sugar, sweetened condensed milk, vanilla bean & vanilla extract.
- Fresh Strawberry Ice Cream$7.50
With organic heavy cream and milk to start, we fold in a diced strawberry emulsion and strawberry puree for a simple, fresh strawberry ice cream.
- Lilikoi Ice Cream$7.50
Organic Heavy cream, milk, sweetened condensed milk, organic cane sugar, Lilikoi puree.