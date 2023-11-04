Da OG Mobile Food Trailer
ENTREES
PLATES
- #1 Quarter Huli Chicken$12.00
Quarter huli-huli chicken served with two scoops of white rice and one scoop of potato mac salad
- #2 Half Huli Chicken$15.00
Half huli-huli chicken served with two scoops of white rice and one scoop of potato mac salad
- #3 Beef Brisket$15.00
Pulehu sliced beef brisket served with two scoops of white rice and one scoop of potato mac salad
- #4 Cheese Burger Meal$10.00
Cheeseburger served with fries
- #5 Da Kalbi$15.00
Pulehu Kalbi (short-ribs) served with two scoops of white rice and one scoop of potato mac salad
- #6 Pipikaula (Beef)$15.00
Pipikaula (Smoked Beef) served with two scoops of white rice and one scoop of potato mac salad
- #7 Pulehu Beef Ribs$15.00
Pulehu beef ribs served with two scoops of white rice and one scoop of potato mac salad
- #8 Pulehu Steak$15.00
Pulehu-style “roast over hot embers” steak served with two scoops of white rice and one scoop of potato mac salad
- #9 Huli (Pulled) Pork$15.00
Huli-Huli (Pulled) Pork served with two scoops of white rice and one scoop of potato mac salad
- #10 Pulehu Pork Belly$13.00
Pulehu style pork belly served with two scoops of white rice and one scoop of potato mac salad
- #11 Pulehu Pork Ribs$13.00
Pulehu Style pork ribs served with two scoops of white rice and one scoop of potato mac salad
- #12 Smoked (Pork) Meat$15.00
Smoked meat (Pork) served with two scoops of white rice and one scoop of potato mac salad
- #13 Combo/Mix$20.00
Choice of two meats served with two scoops of white rice and one scoop of potato mac salad *Meat selections: huli-huli chicken, beef ribs, kalbi, beef brisket, pulehu pork belly, huli-huli (pulled) pork, pulehu pork ribs