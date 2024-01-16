Da Picky Vegan
Food
Original Burgers
- Black Bean Burger$14.25
- Black Bean Burger Combo$18.25
Beyond meat patty with black beans
- Black Bean Double Burger$18.95
- Black Bean Double Combo$21.95
- CJ's Double Picky Burger$16.25
- Combo CJ's Double Burger$20.95
- Combo Emmy's Slider$8.99
- Combo Livvy's Black Bean Sliders$9.99
- Combo Pop's Triple Patty$24.25
- Da Picky Burger$13.75
Beyond meat patty
- Da Picky Combo$17.95
- Pop's Triple Patty$19.25
- Regular Emmy's Slider$2.99
- Regular Livvy's Black Bean Slider$3.99
Salads
- Mediterranean Salad$11.50
Spring mix with tomatoes, black olives, shredded carrots, & cucumber
- Chopped "Chkn" Salad$12.50
Spring mix with chopped “chkn”, tomato, shredded carrots, red onion & cucumber
- Chopped "Chkn" Teriyaki Salad$12.50
Spring mix with chopped “chkn”, tomato, shredded carrots, red onion & cucumber
- Half House Salad$6.00
Spring mix with tomatoes, shredded carrots, & Italian vinaigrette
"Chkn" Wings N' Things
- 6 Pieces Small Chkn Poppers$7.99
- Combo Small Chkn Poppers$12.99
- 12 Pieces Large Chkn Poppers$11.25
- Combo Large Chkn Poppers$15.25
- Regular Chop Chkn Hero$13.75
Sub roll with chopped chkn, cabbage, and red onion
- Combo Chop Chkn Hero$16.95
Sub roll with chopped chkn, cabbage, and red onion
- Regular Side Chix Sammich$7.99
Like chix patty served on a bun, shredded cabbage, and a choice of Yin-yang sauce or caliente'
- Combo Side Chix Sammich$12.99
Like chix patty served on a bun, shredded cabbage, and a choice of Yin-yang sauce or caliente'
Da Picky Vegan Signature Fries
Desserts
Specials
- 2 Fish Slider$7.99
While supplies last!
- BBQ Pineapple Burger$15.99
- Combo Fish Slider$12.99
While supplies last!
- Combo Garlic BBQ Pineapple Burger$19.99
Red onion and grilled sliced pineapple
- Combo Spicy Teriyaki Burger$19.99
Grilled onion and jalapeño
- Da Picky Mickey Tortilla Combo$14.99
- Da Picky Mickey Tortillas$9.99
- Regular Spicy Teriyaki Burger$15.99
Grilled onion and jalapeño