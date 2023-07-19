Full Menu

Beverages

Kids cup

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Lg Pellegrino

$6.00

Sm Pellegrino

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coca cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso

$2.50

Decaf espresso

$2.50

Cappuccino

$5.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$5.00

Late

$5.00

Decaf Late

$5.00

Affogato

Double Shot

$5.00

Double Decaf

$5.00

Antipasti / Appetizer

Affettato Misto

$32.00

Assorted imported aged and cured meats, cheeses and mixed olives, levoni mortadella, prosciutto galloni, salamino fellini, speck-recla alto adige

Calamari Fritti

$16.00

Fried, golden calamari served with marinara sauce and fresh lemon

Burrata E Speck

$17.00

Fresh mozzarella pouch served with arugula, imported speck, cherry tomatoes and crostini; topped with imported extra-virgin-olive-oil

Misto E Caponata

$22.00

Diced eggplant marinated in red sauce, celery, olives and capers served with a side of mozzarella ovalini, marinated red peppers and mixed olives

Vongole Oreganate

$20.00

Fresh top neck clams topped with seasoned bread crumbs baked

Polpo Alla Griglia

$20.00

Grilled octopus topped with extra-virgin-olive-oil garlic and fresh squeezed lemon juice

Zuppa Di Cozze

$15.00

Mussels marinated in a white wine or red sauce, seasoned with garlic

Bruschetta

$15.00

Tomatoes, garlic and basil drizzled with extra-virgin-olive-oil and balsamic reduction served over toasted crostinis and parmesan cheese

Gambero Oreganato

$16.00

Grilled breaded shrimp

Antipasto Di Pesce

$42.00

Golden-fried calamari, breaded and baked top neck clams grilled shrimp and grilled octopus

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Eggplant rollatini app

$12.00

Pizza

Margherita

$14.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Caprese Pizza

$17.00

Fresh diced tomatoes, garlic, basil and fresh mozzarella

Contadina

$18.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, onions, olives & mushrooms

Vegetarania

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, broccoli, green peppers mushrooms, artichoke and onion

Biancaneve

$17.00

Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach and garlic

Quattro Gusti

$21.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, mushrooms, ham artichokes and olives

Burrata Pizza

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di Parma and burrata

Arugula Pizza

$22.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, prosciutto di Parma and padana cheese

Pollani

$23.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, mixed peppers, and onions

Soup and Salad

Side salad

$5.00

Soup of the Day

Chef's choice

Caprese Salad

$18.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil topped with balsamic glaze

Mixed Greens

$15.00

Cherry tomatoes, imported olives, onions, carrots and cucumbers

Arugula Salad

$19.00

Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and imported olives - garnished with shaved grana padano cheese and walnuts

Caesar

$14.00

Homemade caesar salad with fresh parmigiano served with crostini

Specials

Salmone Pasta

$28.00

Red snapper

$42.00

Shrimp Risotto

$24.00

Scallop

$42.00

Baby Lamb Rack

$60.00

Roasted chicken

$28.00

Red snapper

$42.00

Pork chop Milanese

$32.00

Cacio e pepe

$24.00

Veal chop Milanese

$48.00

Ortolana Ravioli

$28.00

Bronzino

$42.00Out of stock

Osso bucco

$42.00

Risotto Pescatore

$30.00

Risotto Della Nonna

$28.00

Risotto Gambero Zucchini

$26.00

Porcini Pasta

$28.00

Cacio e Pepe

$26.00

Parmigiana

Eggplant Rollatini

$24.00

Fresh eggplant rolled with imported ricotta, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella and parmigiana served with spaghetti and tomato sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

$22.00

Fresh eggplant with tomato sauce and melted fresh mozzarella served with spaghetti and tomato sauce

Pollo Parmigiana

$27.00

Fresh cutlet lightly breaded with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella served with spaghetti and tomato sauce

Vitello Parmigiana

$29.00

Fresh cutlet lightly breaded with tomato sauce and melted mozzarella served with spaghetti and tomato sauce

Entrées

Marsala

$28.00

Sautéed in marsala wine with mushrooms. Served with pasta

Piccata

$28.00

Sautéed in lemon sauce and capers. Served with pasta

Saltinbocca

$32.00

Sautéed in white wine, sage and demi glaze sauce chicken or veal topped with prosciutto di Parma and melted mozzarella served with pasta

Fish / Pesce

Salmone Cacciatore

$26.00

Marinated wild caught salmon, topped with black olives, capers, cherry tomatoes and red onions in tomato sauce served with steamed broccoli

Salmone Grigliato

$26.00

Grilled wild caught salmon, topped with garlic and lemon served with grilled asparagus and broccoli

Primi / Pasta

Penne Vodka

$20.00

Spg garlic oil

$18.00

Fett Alfredo

$22.00

Spg Meat sauce

$20.00

Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

$24.00

Homemade 4 cheese gnocchi with tomato sauce and fresh basil topped with melted mozzarella

Lasagna

$23.00

Homemade pasta layered with angus beef, tomato sauce imported ricotta and melted mozzarella

Truffle Ravioli

$29.00

Arborio rice in white wine sauce infused with truffle, portobello mushroom and onion

Casarecce Alla Mediterranea

$26.00

Homemade pasta with our delicious walnut pesto sauce with shrimp, cherry tomato, and mushrooms

Linguini Con Vongole

$25.00

Fresh top neck clams in sautéed garlic served with a white or red sauce

Frutti Di Mare

$29.00

Linguini sautéed with garlic in a white wine or red sauce; topped with shrimp, mussels and top neck clams

Pappardelle Ragu

$22.00

Homemade pasta with our delicious rosay meat sauce (bolognese style)

Tortellini Boscaiola

$23.00

Homemade tortellini in a Parmigiano rosay sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto, and peas

Lobster Ravioli

$30.00

Homemade pasta, infused with lobster over a rosay sauce topped with shrimp and cherry tomatoes

Kids Menu

K-Ck Parm

$16.00

K- Alfredo

$10.00

K- Meat Sauce

$10.00

K-Meatball

$10.00

K- Chicken Cutlet

$10.00

Contorni / Sides

Sautéed Baby Spinach

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$10.00Out of stock

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Eggplant Caponata

$12.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Sausage

$12.00

Desserts

Cannoli

$8.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Nutella roll

$16.00

Limoncello Mascarpone

$10.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Gelato

$10.00

Mini cannoli

$3.00

Top Cellar Wines - Bottle List

Barolo Di Barolo Virna

$98.00

Deep ruby red colour. Elegance and fruit combined with power and full body, giving this barolo intense notes of small red fruit, chocolate, notes of oak and vanilla in a fusion that surprises and satisfies. Complex and complete with rounded tannins. 18-24

Brunello Di Montalcino Ventolaio Reserva

$120.00

This riserva shows beautiful characteristics of ripe berries, spices, dried flowers, and licorice. Full bodied and well integrated silky tannins, lead to a long enjoyable finish. Approx. 60 months in slavonian and French oak barrels

Brunello Eremus

$79.00

Elegant and distinctive, structured and firm with ultra-fine tannins and a juicy, delicious and very persistent finish. A full bodied, opulent wine that shows complexity and finesse. Aged 30 months in French barrique and 2 years in the bottle

Nero D'avola Harmonium Firriato

$89.00

Power, elegance, lively tannins, matchless softness and freshness. Marvelous scents of cherry, prunes, mulberries, blackberries and blackcurrants stand out followed by a duet with fine hints of rhubarb, cinchona, pepper, tobacco, nutmeg and dark chocolate.

Amarone Della Valpolicella Classico Riserva Doc "Villa Almadi" Cherry Jam

$120.00

Deep garnet red in colour. Intense flavour of black cherry jam, liquorice, dark chocolate. Full bodied and velvety soft tannins a long Finnish with hints of cinnamon. After an aging period in steel vats the wine is finished in small oak barriques for a min

Langhe Nebbiolo Virna Baby Barolo

$48.00

Bright ruby-red which softens on ageing; delicate, fruity nose of raspberries and violets. Dry, balanced flavor, with good body that softens after ageing and lingers on the finish. The wine is laid down in bottles for 6 months before packaging and consignm

Masseria Colline Furnaresi 2018

$46.00

Ruby red and purple. Intense, pleasantly fruity with a reminder of liquor infused cherries, dark chocolate and black pepper. It has vegetal notes of Mediterranean woodlands with hints of sage, rosemary and thyme followed by scents of spicy vanilla, wood an

Ribeca Perricone Firriato

$75.00

You can perceive scents of marasca cherry jam, blackberries and prunes with nuances of cloves, ginger, juniper, ink and liquorice. Balanced acidity, silky, caressing and dynamic tannins. Maturation 12 months in French barriques

Kio Nocera Passito I.g.p

$90.00

Intense ruby red with garnet reflections. Rich, intense and complex, with strong aromas and hints ranging from fruity liquor-infused cherries, blackberry jam and prunes, to spicy notes of vanilla, dark chocolate and caramel. Ageing: in French oak barrels f

Amarone Valpolicella Almadi

$90.00

Amarone is one of the most iconic Italian wines, pairs well with a wide range of foods. Dark red, full-bodied and rich with ripe black cherry fruit notes of tar and dark bitter chocolate and spices with a long finish. 15 months in French barriques

Nero D'avola - Syrah Firriato Santagostino

$48.00

A Sicilian blend, with a powerful texture. Suave, soft and caressing and silky with fine tannins. Well-defined nuances of marasca cherries, wild berries, rhubarb, cloves and aromatic herbs and prunes. Maturation: 8 months in American durmast barriques

Chianti Classico Orsumella

$39.00

Intense ruby red colour. Elegant with a distinctive aroma of red berries and blackberry and violet notes. The elevation in oak barrels adds complexity and vanilla fragrances. The wine is poured in stainless steel tanks where the malolactic fermentation hap

Nerello Etna Rosso Firriato

$45.00

Bright ruby red color with lively shades of purple. Pinot noir style nerello mascalese and capuccio grapes. Notes of cinnamon, cherry and black currant. Volcanic soil are distinguished by their high nutrience content. Maturation: 6 months in bottle

Nero D'avola Chiaramonte Firriato

$38.00

Intense ruby red with lively purplish hues along the edges. Fragrant fruit, surprising sharpness, silky tannins. Maturation: 6 months in American durmast barriques

Ripasso "Baby Amarone" Valpolicella Superiore Almadi

$48.00

A dry, full-bodied red with a deep and bright ruby red colour. The nose shows the characteristic scent of black cherries and ripe berries with a hint of vanilla and cloves from the oak aging. Ripe and fruity, soft tannins, clean acidity

Chianti Classico Riserva Conte Rinieri

$55.00

Produced from handpicked sangiovese and cabernet sauvignon grapes. Intense ruby red color, juicy fruit notes of raspberry and blackberry and a spicy undertone, exuberant, dusty mineral notes. 14 months in French oak barrels where it completes its malolacti

Barbaresco Bersano

$69.00

The refinement in wood gives the wine a rich and velvety taste with a great fine elegance. From the hills nearby the village of barbaresco, that's where the nebbiolo grapes grow and give the wine this name. Refinement: minimum 24 months in large slavonian

Montepulciano Sabbiano Single Vineyard Abruzzo

$39.00

Deep dark red color with complex aromas. Warm, soft tannins, good body, and balanced. Aging: 6 months in stainless steel, 6 months in oak barrels, 3 months in bottle

Cork fee

$25.00

Wine List

Sparkling

Glass Prosecco Mille Millesimato

$9.00

Bottle Prosecco Mille Millesimato

$32.00

House White

Gls Pinot Grigio Favugne

$8.00

Btl Pinot Grigio Favugne

$30.00

Gls Chardonnay Favugne

$8.00

Btl Chardonnay Favugne

$30.00

Gls Sauvignon Blanc Laguna

$8.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc Laguna

$30.00

Gls Moscato (Sweet)

$8.00

Btl Moscato (Sweet)

$30.00

Btl Chardonnay Branciforte

$30.00

Gls Chardonnay Branciforti

$10.00

Btl Rosato Teanum

$30.00

Gls Rosato Teanum

$8.00

House Red

Gls Cabernet Heros

$8.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon Heros

$30.00

Gls Merlot Eterna

$8.00

Btl Merlot Eterna

$30.00

Gls Pinot Noir Signoria

$8.00

Btl Pinot Noir Signoria

$34.00

Gls Montepulciano Paradosso

$8.00

Btl Montepulciano Paradosso

$34.00

Gls Cabernet Sauvignon Grand Reserve

$10.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon Grand Reserve

$40.00

Btl Nero D'avola Alcesti Sicilia

$34.00

Gls Nero D'avola Alcesti Sicilia

$10.00

Btl Supertuscan Valle Segreta

$34.00

Gls Supertuscan Valle Segreta

$11.00

Btl Primitivo Otre Zifandel Style

$33.00

Gls Primitivo Otre Zifandel Style

$11.00

Btl Teanum Sangiovese

$30.00

Gls Teanum Sangiovese

$8.00

Btl Sangue Di Giuda (Sweet)

$30.00

Gls Sangue Di Giuda (Sweet)

$8.00

Btl Chianti Cerevelli

$30.00

Gls Chianti Cerevelli

$8.00

White

Bottle Moscato (Sweet) Lombardia

$30.00

Bottle Chardonnay "Branciforti" Sicilia

$30.00

Chardonnay Otre Puglia

$35.00

Falanghina Fontanavecchia. Campania

$37.00

Etna Bianco Firriato Sicilia

$37.00

Grillo Firriato Sicilia

$38.00

Pinot Grigio Antico Borgo Dei Colli Friuli

$39.00

Sauvignon Blanc Antico Borgo Dei Colli Friuli

$39.00

Beers

Lager Poretti No.4

$7.00

Red Poretti No.6

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Heineken Lite

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Birra Italia

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Lager

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00