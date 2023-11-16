Da' Shrine Restaurant - Correct location 5137 N Florida Ave
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Menu
- Pancakes$9.00
Add fresh blueberries, raspberries, bananas, strawberries, or candied walnuts for an additional charge
- Red Velvet Pancakes$10.99
Fresh strawberries, walnuts, chocolate syrup, and vanilla frosting
- Red Velvet Waffle$13.00
Fresh strawberries, walnuts, chocolate syrup, and vanilla frosting
- Ds steak skillet$21.00
Egg, bacon, sausage, Spanish avocado, red and green peppers
- Chicken and Waffles$16.00
- Shrimp and Grits$15.00
- Blackened Salmon and Grits$18.00
- DS Steak Skillet$21.00
Sauteed with green pepper, red peppers, red onion, mushroom, and potatoes
- Avocado and boil egg$6.00
Grape tomatoes, parsley, and chilli flakes
- Boil Yam & Plantain w/Egg$21.00
Breakfast Sides
Breakfast Beverages
Dinner Menu
Dinner Menu
- Whole Red Snapper$35.00
Traditional jollof or white rice served with pepper grilled whole red snapper
- Beans and Fried Plantain with Whole Red Snapper$35.00
Beans served with plantain and pepper grilled whole red snapper
- Spicy Spaghetti$20.00
Red, green, yellow bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, Jamaican hot pepper, ground beef, and beef sausage
- Saute Pepper Shrimp$22.00
Pan-seared shrimp sauté with pepper spices and serve with red or white rice
- Jollof Rice with Stew Chicken$20.00
Traditional red rice served with vegetables and peppered chicken
- Jollof Rice with Goat Meat$22.00
Traditional red rice served with peppered goat
- Stew Oxtail$27.00
Traditional beans and rice served with vegetables and peppered oxtail
- Plantain with Black Eye Pea and Stew$17.00
A staple yam or plantain boiled top perfection served with stew
- Pepper Soup$20.00
Hot and spicy meat broth made with a blend of aromatic spices served with assorted meat served with fufu or white rice
- Pounded Yam and Stew$25.00
Spices, assorted meat, chicken, red pepper, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, thyme, and chicken broth
- Egusi and Pounded Yam$27.00
Rich Nigerian traditional soup made with ground melon seeds, and spices served with assorted meat with a side of pounded yam
Salads
Appetizers and Sides
- Suya and Fried Plantain$15.00
- Jerk Chicken$10.00
6 pieces
- Fried Wings$9.00
6 pieces
- Grilled Shrimp$9.00
4 pieces
- Meat Pie$4.00
- Beef Empanada$4.00
- Chicken Empanada$4.00Out of stock
- Fried Plantain$5.00
5 pieces
- Corn Bread$5.00Out of stock
- Banana Bread$5.00Out of stock
- Fried Puff Puff$5.00
- Pepper Snail$20.00
- Pepper Roast Goat$10.00
- Pepper Blue Crab$10.00Out of stock
- Black Eyed Peas$7.00
- Joll-of-rice$5.00
Drink Menu
Breakfast Beverages
Beverages
On Tap
Liquor
- Jim Beam*$7.00
- Bulleit$11.00
- Bulleit Rye$11.00
- Buffalo trace$12.00
- Woodford Reserve$14.00
- African Origin$8.00
- Alomo$8.00
- Aperol$10.00
- Borghetti$12.00
- Disaronno$12.00
- Fernet-Branca$12.00
- Frangelico$12.00
- Hennessy$11.00
- Pama$12.00
- Remi Martin$15.00
- St. Remy*$7.00
- Hendricks$11.00
- Empress$13.00
- New Amsterdam*$9.00
- Goslings$12.00
- Capitan Morgan$12.00
- Rum Haven$10.00
- Plantation Pineapple Rum$13.00
- Zacapa$12.00
- Flor de Cana$16.00
- Cruzan*$10.00
- Grant's*$7.00
- Jonnie Walker Black$11.00
- Jonnie Walker Red$9.00
- Macallan 12$22.00
- Jose Cuervo Silver*$10.00
- Casamigos Blanco$12.00
- Casamigos Repesado$14.00
- Casamigos Anejo$16.00
- Mezcal$12.00
- Tito's$11.00
- Grey Goose$14.00
- Rain*$7.00
- Jack Daniels$9.00
- Jack Daniels Single Barrel$15.00
- Jameson$11.00
- Crown$10.00
- Segrams 7*$7.00
Pre-Order and Pre-Pay Menu
- Cassava Leaves and White Rice$20.00
Cassava leaves, assorted meat, dry fish, palm oil, spices, and habanero pepper
- Torborgee and White Rice$25.00
Bitterball, kittil ay, torborgee oil, assorted meat, dry fish, and habanero pepper
- Palm Butter and White Rice$20.00
Spices, assorted meat, chicken, red pepper, fresh tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, thyme, and chicken broth
- Potato Greens and White Rice$20.00
Potatoes green leaves, assorted meat, dry fish, olive oil, spices, and habanero pepper