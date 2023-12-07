DA VIEN COFFEE Garden Grove 9562 Garden Grove Boulevard,Ste A
Coffee
- Salted Coffee$5.00
Light and creamy coffee topped with house made Salted Cream
- Egg Coffee$6.00
Vietnamese coffee topped with egg cream & cocoa powder
- Davien Coffee$6.00
Vietnamese coffee topped with macchiato foam & cocoa powder
- Ube Coffee$6.00
Coconut Purple Yam Coffee
- Vietnamese Coffee-Cafe Sua Da -$5.00
Traditional iced Vietnamese coffee
- Marble Drip (Bac Xiu)$5.50
Lighter Vietnamese coffee. Contains sweet milk & Vietnamese coffee
- Matcha Foam Coffee$6.00
Vietnamese Coffee topped with Matcha Cold Foam
- Durian Ice-Cream Coffee$7.00
Vietnamese Coffee served with Durian ice cream
- Iced Black Coffee$4.00
Classic Phin Drip Iced Black Coffee
- 12oz Viet Coffee Bottle$8.00
12oz Viet coffee bottle
- 12oz Phin Black Coffee Bottle$5.00
Black Coffee in 12oz bottle
OatMilk Drink
- Marble Drip (Bac Xiu) Oatmilk$6.00
Oat milk, condensed milk and Vietnamese coffee
- Coco Cloud OatMilk$6.50
Coco Cloud with Oatmilk Subtitle. *Contains condensed milk
- Tiger Sugar Boba Oatmilk$6.50
Brown sugar boba oat milk
- Blueberry Oatmilk Frappe$6.50
Blueberry puree iced blend with macchiato foam
- Oat Latte$5.50
Phin drip black coffee with oatmilk & sugar. *Dairy Free
- Oat Salted Caramel Matcha$7.00
Matcha Latte Oatmilk with caramel drizzle
- Oat Black Sesame Latte$6.50
Phin drip coffee shot, Oat Milk, Sugar, Black Sesame Foam (one size only)
- Oat Cloudy Ube$6.50
Phin Drip coffee shot, oat milk, use foam, sugar (one size only)
- Oat Matcha Latte$6.50
Oat Milk and Matcha
- Oat Dirty Matcha$7.50
Matcha Latte made with oat milk topped with Black Sesame foam (limited time offer)
Latte
- Cloudy Ube$6.00
Phin Drip coffee shot, fresh milk, use foam, sugar (one size only)
- Dirty Matcha$7.00
Matcha Latte with Black Sesame foam (limited time offer)
- Black Sesame Latte$6.00
Phin drip coffee shot, Fresh Milk, Sugar, Black Sesame Foam (one size only)
- Matcha Latte$6.00
Fresh Milk and Matcha
- Salted Caramel Matcha Latte$6.50
Fresh Milk, matcha & sea salt caramel drizzle
Tea
Frappes (Ice Blended)
Fresh Milk
Bingsoo
- Durian Bingsoo$12.50
Milk shaved ice, durian ice cream, almonds, whip cream, crystal boba
- Brown Sugar Bingsoo$9.50
Milk shaved ice, flan, crystal boba, whipping cream
- Mango Bingsoo$10.50Out of stock
*Seasonal. Milk shaved ice, fresh mangoes, whip cream, mango puree, condensed milk
- Strawberry Bingsoo$10.50
*Seasonal. Milk shaved ice, fresh strawberries, strawberry puree, whip cream, condensed milk
- Ube Bingsoo$10.50
Ube ice cream, flan, condensed milk, toasted coconut, ube cream