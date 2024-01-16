Daddy's On Blue Mound 6108 W. Bluemound
Breakfast Menu
Down Home Southern Breakfast
- Daddy's Down Home$10.99
Bacon, sausage, or ham with two eggs, hash browns, and toast.
- Mama's Down Home$14.99
Two catfish filets with two eggs, hash browns, and toast.
- GiGi's Down Home$13.49
- Pop-Pop's Down Home$14.99
Fried pork chop with two eggs, hash browns, and toast.
- Auntie's Down Home$13.49
French toast with choice of breakfast meat, two eggs, and hash browns.
Sides
- Two Eggs$2.99
- Bacon$3.50
- Sausage$3.99
- Turkey Bacon$3.99
- Turkey Sausage$3.99
- Ham$3.99
- Catfish Filet$3.99
- Grits$2.99
- Oatmeal$3.99
- Hashbrowns$3.49
- Fresh Fruit$3.99
- Biscuit$1.99
- English Muffin$1.99
- Bagel$2.49
- Toast$0.99
- One Hotcake$3.49
- One Biscuit w/ Gravy$3.99
- French Toast Entree$5.99
- Biscuits and Gravy Entree$7.99
- Loaded Hashbrowns$5.99
- Salmon Entree$7.99
- Garden Salad$3.99
- fries$3.49
Daddy's on Bluemound Location and Ordering Hours
(414) 514-2641
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 8AM