Dae Gee - Fort Wayne 4910 N Clinton St
To-Go Sides 3oz
- 3oz Kimchee Jun (Kimchee Pancake) 2pc$2.00
Kimchee, tofu, egg, flour, potato starch, onion, jalapeno
- 3oz Jangjorim$8.00
Beef rib eye, brisket, dried chili, white radish, jalapeno, garlic
- 3oz Pickled Yellow Korean Radish$2.00
Sesame oil and sesame see
- 3oz Cucumber Kimchee$2.00
Cucumbers fermented with onion and jalapeno
- 3oz Fish Cakes with Vegetables$2.00
Onion, scallions, jalapenos, and carrots sauteed in spicy soy
- 3oz Potato Salad$2.00
Parsley, carrot, mayo, salt, and sugar
- 3oz Napa Cabbage Kimchee$2.00
Cabbage fermented with a red pepper sauce
- 3oz Fermented Onion and Jalapenos$2.00
Onion and jalapenos fermented in soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, corn syrup, salt, and sliced garlic
To-Go Sides 12oz
- 12oz Kimchee Jun (Kimchee Pancake) 8pc$8.00
Kimchee, tofu, egg, flour, potato starch, onion, jalapeno
- 12oz Jangjorim$20.00
Beef rib eye, brisket, dried chili, white radish, jalapeno, garlic
- 12oz Pickled Yellow Korean Radish$7.00
Sesame oil and sesame see
- 12oz Cucumber Kimchee$7.00
Cucumbers fermented with onion and jalapeno
- 12oz Fish Cakes with Vegetables$7.00
Onion, scallions, jalapenos, and carrots sauteed in spicy soy
- 12oz Potato Salad$7.00
Parsley, carrot, mayo, salt, and sugar
- 12oz Napa Cabbage Kimchee$7.00
Cabbage fermented with a red pepper sauce
- 12oz Fermented Onion and Jalapenos$7.00
Onion and jalapenos fermented in soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, corn syrup, salt, and sliced garlic
Desserts
Dinner
KBBQ Plates Dinner
- D-Chx Bulgogi Out$29.00
Thigh meat marinated in house sauce
- D- Chx Bulgogi In$29.00
- D-Brisket Out$31.00
Thinly sliced choice brisket
- D- Brisket In$31.00
- D-Shrimp Out$28.00
Lightly mrinated in house sauce
- D- Shrimp In$28.00
- D-Scallop Out$26.00
Lightly mrinated in house sauce
- D-Scallop In$26.00
- D-Short Rib Out$38.00
Beef short ribs marinated in house sauce
- D-Short Rib In$38.00
- D-Pork Belly Out$27.00
Sliced pork belly
- D-Pork Belly In$27.00
- D-Beef Bulgogi Out$29.00
Ribeye marinated in our house sauce
- D-Beef Bulgogi In$29.00
- D-Pork Bulgogi Out$27.00
Pork shoulder marinated in our house sauce
- D-Pork Bulgogi In$27.00
- D-Joomulruk In$38.00Out of stock
- D-Special Wagyu In$35.00
- D- Special Waygu Out$35.00
- D- Special Lions Mane Mushroom$15.00
Entrees Dinner
- D-Kimchee Stew$19.00
Beef broth with noodles, pork, and tufu
- D-Tofu Stew$18.00
Hot and spicy tofu stew
- D-Grilled Mackerel$22.00
Salted mackerel with lemon and onions
- D-Gook Soup$19.00
Beef broth with noodles, brisket, eggs, and veggies
- Galbee Tang Soup$22.00
Beef short rib soup with clear noodles, onion, garlic, egg, shitake mushrooms, carrots, and dried dates
BBB Dinner
- D-BBB Bowl$20.00
Steamed rice topped with your choice of meat, spinach, bean sprout, shitake mushrooms, zucchini, radish, cabbage, carrot, seaweet, butter, sesame seeds, a fried egg, sesame oil with a side of gochujang sauce
- D-BBB Hot Stone Pot$21.00
Steamed rice topped with your choice of meat, spinach, bean sprout, shitake mushrooms, zucchini, radish, cabbage, carrot, seaweet, butter, sesame seeds, a fried egg, sesame oil with a side of gochujang sauce
Beverage
Soda Tea Coffee
Signature Cocktails
Beer
- Bell's Two Hearted Draft$7.00
- Blue Moon Draft$7.00
- Coors Banquet Draft$5.00
- Guinness Draft$7.00
- Kekionga Cider Draft$6.00
- Mic Ultra Draft$5.00
- Miller Lite Draft$5.00
- Modelo Especial Draft$6.00
- Puppy Slumber Party Stout Draft$8.00
- Sam Adams Draft$7.00
- Sapporo Draft$7.00
- Three Floyd's Gumball Draft$7.00
- Asahi$6.00
- Bad Dad Dude Abides$6.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Coors Light Btl$5.00
- Corona Extra$5.00
- Dogfish Head 60 Min IPA$6.00
- Miller High Life$4.00
- Negra Modelo$6.00
- Sierra Nevada Hazy$6.00
- Singha$6.00
- Stella Artois$6.00
- Three Floyd's Zombie Dust$6.00
- Tsingtao$6.00
- Upland Gameday Lager$6.00
- Whiteclaw$5.00
- Yuengling Black and Tan$6.00
Liquor
- Well- Early Times$7.00
- Angel's Envy$13.00
- Balvenie$14.00
- Balvenie 14 yr Caribbean Cask$17.00
- Barrell Infinite$13.00
- Bonesnapper Rye$10.00
- Buchanan's$14.00
- Buchanan's Pineapple$14.00
- Buffalo Trace$9.00
- Bulleit$13.00
- Bulleit Rye$13.00
- Cask Islay Single Malt$10.00
- Compass Box Hedonism$22.00
- Compass Box Peat Monster$13.00
- Compass Box The Spaniard$14.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Dalmore 12 yr$10.00
- Dickel 8 yr$10.00
- Dickel B.I.B.$12.00
- Eigashima Ume Plum$9.00
- Eigashima White Oak$11.00
- Elijah Craig$9.00
- Fighting 69th$9.00
- Gentleman's Jack$10.00
- Glenfiddich$11.00
- Glenlivet$10.00
- Iwai 45 Whisky$11.00
- Iwai Japanese Whisky$10.00
- Jack Daniels$7.00
- Jameson Irish$7.00
- Jefferson's$11.00
- Jim Beam$8.00
- Johnnie Walker Black$14.00
- Johnnie Walker Red$11.00
- Ki One Batch One$25.00
- Lagavulin$11.00
- Laphroaig$14.00
- Maker's 46$12.00
- Maker's Mark$11.00
- MB Roland Straight Corn$10.00
- Noah's Mill$13.00
- Oban$15.00
- Old Forester 86$9.00
- Piggy Back Rye$12.00
- Pinhook 2020 Bohemian$10.00
- Pinhook 2020 Rye$9.00
- Pinhook 2021 Hard Rye Guy$13.00
- Pinhook 2023 Resolve$10.00
- Rabbit Hole$13.00
- Redemption Rye$9.00
- Roulette 4 yr$8.00
- Rowan's Creek$10.00
- Seagram's 7$8.00
- Seagrams VO$8.00
- Stellum Cask Strength$12.00
- Templeton Rye$12.00
- Tullamore Dew$8.00
- Uncle Nearest 1856$12.00
- Uncle Nearest 1884$12.00
- Uncle Nearest Rye$12.00
- Whistle Pig$18.00
- Willet Pot Still$11.00
- Woodford Reserve$9.00
- Yanagita Honkaku Barley$12.00
- Well- New Amsterdam Gin$6.00
- Askur Yggdrasil$9.00
- Aviation$9.00
- Beefeater's$7.00
- Bombay Dry$7.00
- Bombay Saphire$8.00
- Drumshambo (Gunpowder)$14.00
- Empress$12.00
- Ford's$9.00
- Hendrick's$12.00
- Komasa Gin$14.00
- Tanqueray$10.00
- Tanqueray 10$14.00
- Uncle Val's$8.00
- Vim & Petal$7.00
- Well- Wodka$6.00
- New Amsterdam Vodka$7.00
- Wheatly$9.00
- Absolut$8.00
- Reyka$11.00
- Square One$10.00
- OYO American Character$8.00
- Tito's$9.00
- Ketel One$12.00
- Grey Goose$12.00
- Belvedere$14.00
- Well- Casco Viejo Blanco$7.00
- Casco Viejo Reposado$7.00
- Banhez Mezcal$12.00
- Campo Azul Blanco$8.00
- Campo Azul Repo$8.00
- Casa Maestri Anejo$18.00
- Casa Maestri Blanco$15.00
- Casa Maestri Repo$16.00
- Casamigos Anejo$15.00
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- Casamigos Repo$15.00
- Cruz de Fuego Mezcal$13.00
- Don Julio 1942$38.00
- Don Julio Blanco$12.00
- Don Julio Repo$12.00
- Herencia Anejo$19.00
- Herencia Blanco$13.00
- Herencia Repo$14.00
- Milagro Anejo$12.00
- Milagro Blanco$12.00
- Milagro Repo$12.00
- Mina Real Blanco$12.00
- Patron Blanco$14.00
- Bacardi 8 yr$12.00
- Bacardi White$9.00
- Bumbu Spiced$13.00
- Capt. Morgan$9.00
- Diplomatico$8.00
- Exodus$8.00
- Flor de Cana Dark$11.00
- Flor de Cana White$11.00
- Hamilton Demerara 151$9.00
- Malibu$7.00
- Plantation 3 Star- White$12.00
- Plantation Dark$8.00
- Plantation Fiji$8.00
- Stiggins Pineapple$10.00
- The Funk$7.00
- Chiyonosono Shochu$6.00
- Hwanggeum Golden Barley Soju 40pf Low ABV$6.00
- Hwanggeum Golden Barley Soju 80 pf$7.50
- Jinro Chamisul$8.00
- Jinro Grapefruit$11.00
- Jinro Green Grape$11.00
- Jinro Peach$11.00
- Jinro Plum$11.00
- Jinro Strawberry$11.00
- Junmai Gingo$9.00
- Kuro-Koji Shochu$9.00
- Rihei Ginger Shochu$10.00
- Snow Angel Nigori$8.00
- Ancho Reyes$9.00
- Antica Torino Bianco$9.00
- Antica Torino Rosso$9.00
- Aperol$9.00
- Bertina Elderflower$9.00
- Campari$9.00
- Cocchi Americano$7.00
- Cocchi Torino Sweet$7.00
- Cointreau$12.00
- Combier$9.00
- Contratto- Apertif$8.00
- Contratto- Bitter$8.00
- Creme de Cacao$6.00
- Fernet Branca$10.00
- Fernet Branca Mente$10.00
- Fernet Vallet$9.00
- Gran Marnier$13.00
- Hamilton Pimento Dram$9.00
- Lazzaroni Amaretto$8.00
- Lazzaroni Fernet$8.00
- Midori$9.00
- Montenegro$10.00
- Oka Kura Yuzu Liqueur$9.00
- Remy Martin VSOP$12.00
- St. Elder Elderflower$7.00
- St. Elder Pamplemousse$7.00
- St. Eliz. Allspice Dram$9.00
- St. Germain Elderflower$10.00
- Velvet Falernum$7.00
Wine
- Alamos Malbec- GL$9.00
- Albert Kallfelz Riesling- GL$11.00
- Ca D'Gal Moscato- GL$9.00
- Chop Shop Cab- GL$10.00
- Cline Ancient Vines Zin- GL$12.00
- Della Contessa Prosecco- GL$11.00
- Dom. Rolet Arbois Chard- GL$15.00
- Epiphany Grenache Blanc- GL$15.00
- Hunky Dory Sauv. Blanc- GL$11.00
- J Pinot Noir- GL$13.00
- Les Belles Bourgogne Blanc- GL$12.00
- Louis Martini Cab- GL$14.00
- Lyric Pinot Noir- GL$12.00
- Manu Sauv. Blanc- GL$14.00
- Mill Keeper Cab- GL$12.00
- Requiem Columbia Valley Cab- GL$13.00
- Requiem Red Blend- GL$13.00
- Santa Barbara Chard- GL$11.00
- Satek 101 Lakes Red Blend- GL$9.00
- Seaglass Pinot Noir- GL$10.00
- Sean Minor Chard- GL$14.00
- Sella Antica Red Blend- GL$9.00
- Tapestry Red Blend- GL$15.00
- Terres Christophe Gerwurtz- GL$13.00
- Tour de Gilet Merlot- GL$12.00
- Von Winning Riesling- GL$10.00
- Addendum Cab- BTL$135.00
- Alamos Malbec- BTL$28.00
- Albert Kallfelz Riesling- BTL (Deep Copy)$32.00
- Ca D'Gal Moscato- BTL$26.00
- Chop Shop Cab- BTL$30.00
- Cline Ancient Vines Zin- BTL (Deep Copy)$34.00
- Della Contessa Prosecco- BTL (Deep Copy)$32.00
- Dom. Rolet Arbois Chard- BTL$44.00
- Domaine Rolet Arbois Chard- BTL
- Epiphany Grenache Blanc- BTL$44.00
- Heidsieck-Monopole NV Blue Top Champagne- BTL$75.00
- Hunky Dory Sauv. Blanc- BTL (Deep Copy)$32.00
- J Pinot Noir- BTL (Deep Copy)$38.00
- Le Vieux Donjon CDP- BTL$95.00
- Les Belles Bourgogne Blanc- BTL (Deep Copy)$34.00
- Louis Martini Cab- BTL (Deep Copy)$42.00
- Lyric Pinot Noir- BTL (Deep Copy)$34.00
- Manu Sauv. Blanc- BTL (Deep Copy)$42.00
- Mill Keeper Cab- BTL$34.00
- Requiem Columbia Valley Cab- BTL (Deep Copy)$38.00
- Requiem Red Blend- BTL$38.00
- Santa Barbara Chard- BTL$32.00
- Satek 101 Lakes Red Blend- BTL$28.00
- Seaglass Pinot Noir- BTL (Deep Copy)$30.00
- Sean Minor Chard- BTL$42.00
- Sella Antica Red Blend- BTL (Deep Copy)$28.00
- Shatter Grenache- BTL$60.00
- Stag's Leap Cab- BTL$100.00
- Talbott Sleepy Hollow Pinot Noir- BTL$75.00
- Tapestry Red Blend- BTL$44.00
- Terres Christophe Gewurtz- BTL$38.00
- Tour de Gilet Merlot- BTL$34.00
- Von Winning Riesling- BTL$30.00