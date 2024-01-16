Skip to Main content
Daeho - Bellevue
Daeho - Bellevue
We are not accepting online orders right now.
3703 150th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98006
SOFT DRINKS
BEER
SOJU
OTHER ALCOHOL SELECTION
Coke
$2.95
Diet Coke
$2.95
Zero Coke
$2.95
Sprite
$2.95
Fanta
$2.95
Milkis
$2.95
Apple Juice
$3.95
Orange Juice
$3.95
Terra
$8.95
Kloud
$8.95
Cass
$8.95
OB
$8.95
Chamisul
$8.95
Jinro is Back
$8.95
Chum Churum
$8.95
Saero
$8.95
Jinro Zero Sugar
$8.95
Apple Mango SOJU
$8.95
Grapefruit SOJU
$8.95
Peach SOJU
$8.95
Yogurt SOJU
$8.95
Green Apple SOJU
$8.95
Green Grape SOJU
$8.95
Strawberry SOJU
$8.95
Citron Yuzu SOJU
$8.95
MAKKU
$4.95
MAKGEOLI
$8.95
STARLIGHT CHUNGHA
$7.95
KOREAN RASBERRY WINE (BOK BOON JA)
$12.95
Daeho - Bellevue Location and Hours
(425) 599-7800
3703 150th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98006
Closed
• Opens Wednesday at 11AM
All hours
