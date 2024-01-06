DAGNY
PASTRY
TEA
SMOOTHIE
- Astoria Sunrise$9.00Out of stock
mango, passionfruit, date, honey, with almond milk
- Ferry Berry$9.00Out of stock
blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, honey, granola, with OAT milk
- Green Goddess$9.00Out of stock
spinach, kale, banana, coconut, pumpkin butter, almond milk
BREAKFAST
- Avocado Toast$14.00Out of stock
toasted multi-grain topped with smashed avocado, any style egg, pickled onions, cherry tomatoes, chives, everything mix
- Granola Bowl$12.00
granola, yogurt, fresh berries, sliced almonds & honey drizzle
- Fruit Bowl$10.00
mixed seasonal fruit
- Waffle$14.50
served with fresh berries, pure maple syrup, butter, whipped cream
- Breakfast Burrito$14.00
scrambled eggs with aged chorizo, white mushroom, spinach, avocado, and cheddar cheese served with a side salad
- Breakfast Sandwich$14.00
2 whole eggs, bacon, and cheddar cheese on a poppy seed brioche bun served with a side salad
LUNCH
- San Danielle$14.50
proscuitto, creamy goat cheese & fig jam on a baguette, served with a side of potato chips
- The Dagny GC$14.50
thick-cut bacon, heirloom tomato, arugula, avocado, and mayo served on sourdough
- Smoked Turkey Club$17.50
bacon, swiss, baby green romaine, heirloom tomato, green goddess mayo on sourdough, served with your choice of a side salad or potato chips
- Caprese$14.50
heirloom tomatoes, arugula, fresh mozzarella, basil pesto, balsamic glaze on focaccia
- Southern Chicken salad$13.50
chicken, cranberries, pecans, cucumber, red onion, on multigrain bread, served with your choice of a side salad or potato chips
- Southwestern Cobb$15.50
little gem lettuces, roasted chicken, avocado, corn, black beans, cilantro-lime dressing
- Horiatiki$14.50
baby green romaine, cucumber, tomato, olive, pickled red onion, feta, lemon-oregano dressing
- Caribbean Kale$14.50Out of stock
baby kale, roasted pineapple, cherry tomato, quinoa, toasted coconut, citrus honey dressing
- Elote Salad$9.50
asparagus, lemon zest, drizzle of olive oil
- Brussel Sprouts$9.50Out of stock
a hearty chicken noodle soup *vegetarian option available*
STARTERS
- Baked Mac & Cheese$16.00
your choice of regular or sweet potato fries
- Wings & Fries$18.00
roasted aspargus tossed in garlic infused oil, topped with crispy garlic chips
- Chips & Guac$11.00
crisp potato wedges tossed in truffle oil, truffle salt, parsley, and parmesan cheese
- Truffle Parm Wedges$12.00
roasted carrots tossed and marinated in hot honey
