Dahlia Coffee Co.
Specialty Drinks
- Dulce de Leche Latte$5.50+
Dulce de leche (milk based caramel), 2 shots of espresso, and milk
- Mazapan Latte$5.50+
Mazapan Mexican candy (crushed peanut candy), hazelnut syrup, 2 shots of espresso, and milk
- Mexican Mocha$5.50+
housemade mocha sauce using real stone ground Mexican chocolate, 2 shots of espresso, cinnamon, milk, topped with unsweetened cocoa nibs
- Canela Latte$5.50+
cinnamon and brown sugar, 2 shots of espresso, and oat-milk
- Dirty Chai$5.50+
Oregon chai base, 2 shots of espresso, and milk
- Chai Latte$4.00+
Oregon Chai and Milk
- Cafe de Olla$4.50+
Standard Coffee
Loose Leaf Tea
- Immunitea$3.50
Herbal Tisane - blend of organic spearmint, organic lemon peel, organic echinacea, organic ginger
- Earl Grey$3.50
Black Tea Blend - Organic black tea & organic Bergamot
- Chamomile Apple$3.50
Herbal Tisane - organic chamomile, organic dried apples
- Hibiscus Strawberry$3.50
Herbal Tisane - organic hibiscus, organic freeze dried strawberries, organic ginger, organic rosehips
Specialty Iced Tea
Baked Goods
- Guava Roll$3.00
guava and cream cheese rolled in phyllo dough
- Beef Empanada$5.50
Argentinian style baked beef empanada
- Chicken Empanada$5.50
Argentinian style baked chicken empanada
- Ham & Cheese Bun$3.85
- Greek Turnover$4.00
Spinach & feta turnover puff pastry
- Alfajores$1.75
traditional Argentinian style cookies made of flour, honey, and dulce de leche (milk based caramel)