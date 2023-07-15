Daily Addiction Coffeehouse 307 Main St.
Food
Avacado Toast
Breakfast Sandwich
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
Dessert Bars
Loaf Cakes
Muffin Top
Pup Cup
Drinks
Americano
Apple Cider
Breve
Cafe Au Lait
Cappuccino
Caramel Macchiato
Chai
Cold Brew
Creamy Smoothie
Espresso Shots
Frappe
Fruit Based Smoothie
Granita
Hot Chocolate
Ice water
Italian Soda
Latte
Lemonade
London Fog
Lotus
Mocha
Redbull
Shirley Temple
Specialty Drinks
Apple Pie
$5.25+
Christmas Cookie
$5.25+
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
$5.25+
Cowboy Lemonade
$5.25+
Dawn's Cold Brew
$5.25+
Gizzly Granita
$5.25+
Hawaiian Sunset Zinger
$5.25+
Lucky Charm
$5.25+
ND Lemonade
$5.25+
Nutty Professor
$5.25+
Pecan Dream
$5.25+
Queen Of Hearts
$5.25+
S'mores
$5.25+
Skittles Zinger
$5.25+
Snickers
$5.25+
Sonie's Tea
$5.25+
Strawberry Shortcake
$5.25+
Sugar Daddy
$5.25+
The Barke
$7.00
Upside Down Pineapple Cake
$5.25+
White Cow
$5.25+
Steamer
Tummy Yummy
White Coffee
Zinger
Merchandise
CBD Cream
Gift Cards
1 Oz. Loose Leaf Tea
Christmas basket with mug
Christmas basket with tumbler
Opportunity Foundation dba Daily Addiction Coffeehouse Location and Ordering Hours
(701) 609-5198
Closed • Opens Monday at 8AM