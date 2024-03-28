Skip to Main content
Daily Bread
Pickup
ASAP
from
9500 Gilman Drive , South Parking Structure 4th Floor
0
Your order
Daily Bread
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
9500 Gilman Drive , South Parking Structure 4th Floor, La Jolla, CA 92093
Vegetarian
Non Vegetarian
Beverages
Extras
Desserts
Vegetarian
Combinations
$15.00
Non Vegetarian
Zilzil Beef
$18.00
Beef Stew
$18.00
Chicken Stew
$18.00
Beverages
Spicy Tea
$3.00
Bottled Water
$1.00
Sparkling Water
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
Coffee
$3.00
Extras
Chili Powder
$8.00
Raw Coffee
$10.00
Tea Spices
$8.00
Injera Sponge Bread
$2.00
Desserts
Fresh Apples w/ Cider
$5.00
Daily Bread Location and Ordering Hours
(415) 941-9188
9500 Gilman Drive , South Parking Structure 4th Floor, La Jolla, CA 92093
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 4AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement