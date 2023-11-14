Daily Grind - Unionville 17 Depot Place
DRINKS
Coffee
Espresso (Hot)
- Cappuccino$3.75+
A perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk and foam
- Flat White$3.50
A blend of micro-foamed milk poured over a double shot of espresso
- Macchiato$3.50
espresso coffee drink, topped with a small amount of foamed or steamed milk to allow the taste of the espresso to still shine through
- Mocha$5.00+
A shot of double espresso that is combined with a chocolate syrup, followed by milk or cream
- Americano$3.00+
Hot water poured over two espresso shots, resulting in a drink of similar volume and strength to regular coffee
- Cortado$3.50
Made of equal parts espresso and steamed milk. It is served with a double shot espresso
- Espresso Double Shot$2.75
- Latte$3.90+
Made up of two shots of espresso, steamed milk with a thin layer of frothed milk on top.
- Dirty Chai Latte$5.25+
- Chai Latte$4.25+
- Oat$0.50
- Almond$0.50
- Coconut$0.50
- Whole Milk
- Half & Half
- Skim Milk
- Sugar
- Splenda
- Sweet & Low
- Stivia
- Raw Sugar
Espresso (Iced)
Specialty Drinks
- White Chocolate Raspberry 12 oz$5.50
- White Chocolate Raspberry 16 oz$6.00
- Iced White Chocolate Raspberry 16 oz$5.50
- Iced White Chocolate Raspberry 20 oz$6.00
- Pumpkin Spice Latte 12 oz$5.50
- Pumpkin Spice Latte 16 oz$6.00
- Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte 16 oz$5.50
- Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte 20 oz$6.00
- Cold Brew Smores 16 oz$5.50
- Cold Brew Smores 20 oz$6.00
- Fall Shaken Espresso 16 oz$5.50
- Fall Shaken Espresso 20 oz$6.00
- Hot Coco$4.50+
Beverages
Tea
- Egyptain Chamomile$3.00
- English Breakfast$3.00
- Hot Spice Cinnamon Spice$3.00
- Organic Earl Grey Supreme$3.00
- Tropical Green$3.00
- Decaffeinated Ceylon$3.00
- Chai 16 oz$4.75
- Iced Chai 20 oz$5.25
- Iced Chai 16 oz$4.75
- Chai 12 oz$4.25
- Matcha 12 oz$4.25
- Matcha 16 oz$4.75
- Iced Matcha 16 oz$4.75
- Iced Matcha 20 oz$5.25
- soda$3.00
FOOD
Bagels
Breakfast Sandwiches
Snacks
RETAIL
Daily Grind - Unionville Location and Ordering Hours
(860) 673-0000
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 6AM