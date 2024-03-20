Daily Provisions Union Square
Breakfast
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.95
Berkshire bacon, fried egg, American cheese.
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.95
- Egg & Cheese Sandwich$6.50
Fried egg, American cheese.
- Avocado Toast$11.00
Seeded sourdough with avocado, pickled Fresno chili peppers, olive oil, and Maldon salt.
- Cheesy Egg Gougère$5.95Out of stock
A tidy, warm, indulgent breakfast bite. A light flaky gougère, filled with cheesy soft scrambled eggs.
- Granola, yogurt & strawberries$9.50
Our coconut, pecan, and sesame granola, Local yogurt, and strawberries. (contains pumpkin seed and sunflower seeds) Contains: Wheat, milk, sesame and tree nuts
- Firmier Yogurt$4.50
- The Lumberjack$11.95Out of stock
All your favorites. One sandwich. A bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiched between a Maple Cruller
- The Goldilox$17.00Out of stock
Our beloved everything croissant filled with cream cheese, layered with smoked salmon, crunchy cucumber and red onion. Finished with a squeeze of lemon juice.
- The Love Child$13.00Out of stock
Bakery & Sweets
- Blueberry Lemon Muffin$4.50
Personal tea cake full of delicious blueberries.
- Everything Croissant$5.95Out of stock
Flaky croissant covered in everything bagel spice and filled with cream cheese.
- Oatmeal Cherry Cookie GF$3.75
- Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
Pools of chewy caramel with their best friends: milk and dark chocolate chunks.
- Salted Fudge Brownie$4.50
- The Pastry Box$25.00
3 chocolate caramel chunk cookies and 3 salted fudge brownies.
- Molasses Spice Cookie$3.95
Sandwiches
- Chicken Milanese Sandwich$15.75
Crispy breaded chicken breast, melted mozzarella, peppers, and spinach tossed in our house-made Caesar on fresh baked focaccia.
- Summer Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.50
Kalamata olive tapenade, arugula, toasted levain.
- Tuna Melt$13.50
- Grilled Cheese$12.50
- Chorizo Grilled Cheese$15.50
Our classic, cravable grilled cheese with spicy chorizo
- Chickpea & Veggie Sandwich$12.50
Chickpea spread on seeded sourdough bread with pickled cucumbers, roasted red peppers, crispy onions, arugula, and feta.
- Patty Melt$15.00
Mains
- Roast Chicken$22.00
Our Amish chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic & hormone-free, and marinated for 24 hours in garlic and herbs.
- Half Roast Chicken$14.00
- Seared Salmon and a Side Combo$19.50
- Chicken Milanese Salad$16.00
- Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Combo$17.50
- Half Chicken and a Side Combo$22.00
- Seared Salmon and a Salad Combo$21.00
Family-Style Dinner
Soups & Salads
- Tomato Soup$7.00
- Kale Caesar Salad$12.50
Crispy chickpeas, egg, celery, Grana Padano. *Dressing (served on the side) contains anchovy.
- Arugula and Tomato Salad$10.50
Marinated tomato, Spinach, arugula, Parmesan cheese, Caesar vinaigrette
- Beet & Quinoa Salad$12.50
- The "Chefy" Salad$14.50
Romaine hearts, herb marinated white beans, cucumbers, Gruyere cheese, Pulled Berkshire pork ham, a jammy egg and toasted herby bread crumbs, with a thousand island dressing.
Provisions
- Daily Provisions Sauce 3-Pack$28.00
- Bottle of Continental Sauce$9.50
- Bottle of Wake-Up Sauce$9.50
- Bottle of Caesar Dressing$9.50
- Chicken Salad Cup$8.95
- Chicken Salad Pint$15.00
- Tuna Salad Cup$8.95
- Granola$9.50
- North Fork Salted Potato Chips$2.75
- Joe Coffee Whole Beans$16.50
- Delectable Cookbook$40.00
- Chocolate Notmilk$3.50
- Daily Prov Camp Mug$32.00Out of stock
- Find Your Bench Reusable Cold Cup$25.00
- Hats$35.00
- Tote Bags$18.00
- Onesie$18.00
- Norwegian Baked Knekkerbrod$12.00Out of stock
Coffee & Tea
Cold Brew
Espresso
Macchiato
Cortado
Cappuccino
Iced Latte
Iced Tea
Matcha Latte
Iced Matcha Latte
Iced Matcha Tea
Chai Latte
Iced Chai Latte
Cup of Milk
Hot Chocolate
Summer Beverages
- Hibiscus Iced Tea$4.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Hibiscus Iced Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Peach Hibiscus Iced Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Matcha Iced Tea$6.00Out of stock
- Peach Matcha Iced Tea$6.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Iced Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Peach Iced Tea$5.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Lemonade$6.25Out of stock
- Peach Lemonade$6.25Out of stock
- Strawberry Matcha Lemonade$6.50Out of stock
- Peach Matcha Lemonade$6.50Out of stock
Beer, Wine & Cocktails
Wine
- Red Syrah Blend (Glass)$9.00
- Red Garnacha (Canned)$9.00Out of stock
- Prisma Rose (Canned)$9.00Out of stock
- Sabine Rose (Glass)$9.00Out of stock
- White Chardonnay (Glass)$9.00
- Prosecco (Glass)$9.00
- White Cortese (Glass)$9.00Out of stock
- White Chenin Blanc (Glass)$9.00Out of stock
- Red Syrah Blend (BTL)$35.00
- Sabine Rose (BTL)$35.00Out of stock
- White Chardonnay (BTL)$35.00
- White Chenin Blanc (BTL)$35.00Out of stock
- White Cortese (BTL)$35.00Out of stock
- Prosecco (BTL)$35.00
Cocktails
Frequent Requests
- One egg$2.00
- 2 Slices Bacon$3.00
- 1 Sausage patty$3.00
- Avocado (small scoop)$2.50
- Add cheese(2 slices, 2 small scoops)$2.00
- Sliced bread(1 slice)$1.50
- Portugese rolls$2.00
- Seeded Sourdough Thick Cut$3.00
- Gluten Free roll$1.00
- Scoop of chicken/salad$6.00
- Scoop of tuna salad$6.00
- Milanese cutlet$8.00
- Salmon fillet$10.00
- Continental Sauce$1.00
- Extra Chai (2oz)$1.50
- 1 extra shot of espresso$1.50
- 1 extra shot of matcha$2.00
- Sherbet (2oz)$2.00
Catering - OLO
Catering
- Maple Cruller$6.00
- Cinnamon Cruller$6.00
- Glazed Cruller$6.00
- Passion fruit Coconut Cruller$7.50
- Party Crullers$6.00
It’s the perfect way to celebrate any occasion! Our signature cruller is dipped in classic glaze & finished with rainbow sprinkles. Exclusive to our catering menu, not available in stores. Minimum 12. *Contains dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, and soy.
- Crullers for a Crowd
Minimum 12 *Contains dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, and soy.
- Passion fruit Coconut Cruller for a Crowd
Take a trip to the tropics with our passion fruit and mango glazed cruller, sprinkled with toasted coconut. Sold in quantities of 6 or 12. *Contains dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, and soy.
- Chai Crullers for a Crowd
Spicy Chai tea glaze topped with thinly sliced crystalized ginger. Pure warmth in a cruller.
- Chai Cruller$7.50
- Egg Sandwiches for a Crowd
Minimum 12 Selections: Egg & Cheese (fried egg and American cheese) *Contains dairy, egg, wheat/gluten and poppy seeds. Bacon, Egg & Cheese (Berkshire bacon, fried egg and American cheese) *Contains dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, poppy seeds and pork. Sausage, Egg & Cheese (Pork sausage, fried egg and American cheese) *Contains allium, dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, poppy seeds and pork. Includes 1 bottle of Wake-Up Sauce per 12 sandwiches. **Wake-Up Sauce contains vinegar and chili. *For customizations, please select from the ‘Custom Sandwich’ options in the All Day Breakfast category.
- Custom Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
Berkshire bacon, fried egg, and American cheese *Contains dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, poppy seeds, and pork.
- Custom Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.00
Fried egg and American Cheese *Contains dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, and poppy seeds.
- Custom Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$11.00
Pork sausage, fried egg, and American Cheese *Contains allium, dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, poppy seeds, and pork.
- Bacon, Egg and Cheese Box for One$22.50
Berkshire bacon, fried egg, and American cheese sandwich. Box includes choice of cruller, Honeycrisp apple, and side of Wake-Up sauce. *Contains dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, poppy seeds, pork and soy. **Wake-up sauce contains chili and vinegar.
- Sausage, Egg and Cheese Box for One$22.50
Pork sausage, fried egg, and American cheese sandwich. Box includes choice of cruller, Honeycrisp apple, and side of Wake-Up Sauce. *Contains allium, dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, poppy seeds, pork and soy. **Wake-Up Sauce contains chili and vinegar.
- Egg and Cheese Box for One$20.50
Fried egg and American cheese sandwich. Box includes choice of cruller, Honeycrisp apple, and side of Wake-Up sauce. *Contains dairy, wheat/gluten, poppy seeds and soy. **Wake-up sauce contains chili and vinegar.
- Granola Box for One$20.50
Oats, pecans, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, coconut granola topped with strawberries. Box includes vanilla yogurt, Honeycrisp apple, and Blueberry Lemon Muffin. *Contains, dairy, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, coconut, and tree nuts. ** Muffin contains wheat/gluten
- Fruit for a Crowd$60.00
Serves 12. Cut fruit bowl.
- Granola for a Crowd$65.00
Serves 8-12. Oats, pecans, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, coconut granola topped with strawberries. Includes whole milk and 6 vanilla yogurts. Cups included. *Contains dairy, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, coconut, and tree nuts.
- Cheesy Egg Gougères for a Crowd$7.00
Minimum 12 Light flaky gougères filled with cheesy soft scrambled eggs. *Contains dairy, egg, and wheat/gluten.
- Everything Croissant$7.00
Croissants rolled in everything bagel spice and filled with cream cheese. *Contains allium, dairy, wheat/gluten, and sesame.
- Blueberry Lemon Muffin$4.50
Baked fresh daily, our muffins are loaded with blueberries and topped with lemon sugar. *Contains dairy, egg, and wheat/gluten.
- Sandwiches for a Crowd
Minimum 12 Selections: Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich (Zesty herb chicken salad, cucumber, spinach, and arugula) *Contains allium, dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, sesame, and soy. Ham & Cheese Sandwich (Berkshire ham, cheddar cheese, pickles, and Dijonnaise) *Contains, allium, dairy, mustard, eggs, soy, wheat/gluten, and pork. Tuna Salad Sandwich (Tuna salad, Kalamata olive tapenade, spinach, and arugula) *Contains, allium, egg, fin fish, wheat/gluten, and soy. Chickpea & Veggie Sandwich (Chickpea spread, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, spinach, arugula, crispy onions, and feta) *Contains allium, dairy, wheat/gluten, and sesame. *For customizations, please select from the ‘Custom Sandwich’ options in the Sandwiches category.
- Custom Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich$16.00
Zesty herb chicken salad, cucumbers, spinach, and arugula. *Contains allium, dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, sesame and soy.
- Custom Tuna Salad Sandwich$16.00
Tuna salad, Kalamata olive tapenade, spinach and arugula *Contains allium, egg, fin fish, wheat/gluten, and soy.
- Custom Ham & Cheese Sandwich$15.00
Berkshire ham, cheddar cheese, pickles, and Dijonnaise. *Contains, allium, dairy, mustard, eggs, soy, wheat/gluten, and pork
- Custom Chickpea & Veggie Sandwich$15.00
Chickpea spread, pickled cucumbers, roasted red peppers, crispy onions, arugula, and feta. *Contains allium, dairy, wheat/gluten, and sesame.
- Herb Chicken Salad Sandwich Box for One$30.00
Zesty herb chicken salad, cucumbers, spinach, and arugula. Box includes North Fork Salted Potato Chips, Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Honeycrisp apple. *Contains allium, dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, sesame and soy.
- Tuna Salad Sandwich Box for One$30.00
Tuna salad, Kalamata olive tapenade, spinach and arugula Box includes North Fork Salted Potato Chips, Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Honeycrisp apple. *Contains, allium, egg, fin fish, wheat/gluten, and soy.
- Ham & Cheese Sandwich Box for One$29.00
Berkshire ham, cheddar cheese, pickles, and Dijonnaise. Box includes North Fork Salted Potato Chips, Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Honeycrisp apple. *Contains, allium, dairy, mustard, eggs, soy, wheat/gluten, and pork.
- Chickpea & Veggie Sandwich Box for One$29.00
Chickpea spread, cucumbers, roasted red peppers, spinach, arugula, crispy onions, and feta. Box includes North Fork Salted Potato Chips, Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Honeycrisp apple. *Contains allium, dairy, wheat/gluten, and sesame.
- Kale Caesar Salad Box for One$28.00
Crispy chickpeas, egg, celery, Parmesan cheese on Tuscan kale mix with Caesar dressing on the side. Box includes North Fork Salted Potato Chips, Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Honeycrisp apple. *Contains allium, dairy, egg, and soy. **Dressing contains allium, fin fish, and mustard. ***Cookie contains wheat/gluten
- Nicoise Salad Box for One$30.00
- Family-Style Kale Caesar Salad$45.00
Serves 4 - 6. Crispy chickpeas, egg, celery, Parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing served on the side (contains anchovy). *Contains allium, dairy, egg, and soy. **Dressing contains allium, fin fish and mustard.
- Family-Style Milanese Salad$70.00
Serves 4 – 6. Crispy chicken Milanese, marinated grape tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, spinach and arugula. Caesar dressing is served on the side. *Contains allium, dairy, egg, wheat/gluten, nightshade and soy. **Dressing includes allium, fin fish, and mustard.
- Family-Style Nicoise Salad$70.00
- Family-Style Arugula & Tomato Salad$35.00
Serves 4 – 6. Marinated grape tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, spinach, and arugula. Red Wine Vinaigrette is served on the side. *Contains dairy, nightshade / (RWV *Contains allium, mustard, and vinegar) / White Wine Vinaigrette served on the side. (WWV *Contains mustard and vinegar)
- Family-Style Beet & Quinoa Salad$45.00
Serves 4 – 6. Marinated beets, carrots, shallots, chickpea, feta, pepitas and Tuscan kale mix. White Wine-Chili Vinaigrette served on the side. *Contains pumpkin seeds, allium, dairy, and mustard. **Dressing contains allium, chili, mustard, and vinegar.
- Beet & Quinoa Salad Box for One$28.00
Marinated beets, carrots, shallots, chickpea, feta, pepitas on Tuscan kale mix with White Wine Chili Vinaigrette served on the side. Box includes North Fork Salted Potato Chips, Caramel Chocolate Chunk Cookie, Honeycrisp apple. *Contains pumpkin seeds, allium, chili, dairy, mustard, and vinegar. **Dressing contains allium, chili, mustard, and vinegar. ***Cookie contains wheat/gluten***
- Daily Provisions Sauce 3-Pack$30.00
A combo pack of our 3 sauces. 8 oz bottle of Wake-Up Sauce *Contains vinegar and chili* 8 oz bottle of Continental Sauce *Contains allium, egg, soy 8 oz bottle of Caesar Dressing *Contains allium, fin fish, and mustard.
- Bottle of Continental Sauce$11.00
8oz bottle of our garlicky herb sauce – try it with our roast chicken, as a veggie dip, or on steak. *Contains allium, egg, and soy
- Bottle of Wake-Up Sauce$11.00
8oz bottle of our signature hot sauce, the perfect balance of spice and acidity. *Contains vinegar and chili
- Bottle of Caesar Dressing$11.00
8oz bottle of our Caesar Dressing – try it on salads, steamed vegetables, and poached fish. *Contains allium, fin fish, and mustard.
- Bag of Granola$9.50
Oats, pecans, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds, coconut. Not too sweet. *Contains dairy, pumpkin, sunflower, and sesame seeds, coconut, and tree nuts. **Gluten-Free
- North Fork Salted Potato Chips$2.75
Individual bag of potato chips. *Gluten-free
- Vanilla Bean Yogurt$4.50
Vanilla Bean Yogurt *Contains dairy.
