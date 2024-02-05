Dainty Cheesecake Company 3061 Philips Highway suite 102-103
Dainty Size Cheesecakes
- Birthday Cake$10.00
- Caramel Pecan$10.00
Creamy NY Style Cheesecake Topped With A Rich Handmade Caramel Sauce And Scrumptious Pecans
- Chocolate Cheesecake$10.00
Decadent and rich NY style cheesecake topped with handmade chocolate whipped cream dusted with chocolate cookie crumbs
- Chocolate Ganache$10.00
Creamy NY Style Cheesecake Topped With A Silky Dark Chocolate Ganache Sitting On A Graham Cracker Crust
- Coffee Cheesecake$10.00
Creamy NY Style Coffee Cheesecake Sitting on a Chocolate Cookie Crust topped with handmade whipped cream Chocolate Syrup and heath bar pieces
- Cookies & Cream Dream$10.00
Creamy NY Style Cheesecake Baked With Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Crumbs Inside Topped With A Handmade Whipped Cream And Dusted With Chocolate Sandwich Cookie Crumbs On Top Sitting On A Dark Chocolate Cookie Crust
- Dark Chocolate Raspberry Drizzle$10.00
Creamy NY Style Cheesecake Topped With Handmade Delicious Raspberry And Dark Chocolate Sauce Sitting On A Dark Chocolate Cookie Crust
- Irish Cream Delight$10.00Out of stock
Creamy NY Style Cheesecake Made With A Delicious Irish Cream Liqueur Inside Topped With A Handmade Irish Cream Liqueur Whipped Cream Sitting On A Dark Chocolate Cookie Crust
- Peanut Butter Cup$10.00
Creamy NY Style Cheesecake With Peanut Butter Cup Pieces Baked Inside Topped With A Delicious Milk Chocolate Ganache Finished With Peanut Butter Cups On Top Sitting On A Dark Chocolate Cookie Crust
- Pumpkin Spice$10.00
Creamy NY Style cheesecake with a touch of pumpkin spice sitting on a pumpkin spice graham crust topped with handmade whipped cream, chocolate syrup and more pumpkin spice
- Strawberries and Cream$10.00
NY style cheesecake topped with handmade strawberry sauce and fresh handmade whipped cream.
- The Old Fashioned$10.00
Creamy NY Style Cheesecake Sitting On A Graham Cracker Crust
- Whipped Cream Dream$10.00
Creamy NY Style Cheesecake Topped With A Handmade Whipped Cream Sitting On A Graham Cracker Crust
Bite Size Cheesecakes
9 Inch Cheesecakes
- Birthday Cake$42.00
- Blueberry Topping$42.00
- Caramel Chocolate Drizzle Brownie Bottom$50.00
- Caramel Pecan$47.00
- Chocolate Cheesecake$50.00
- Chocolate Ganache$42.00
- Coffee$42.00
- Cookies & Cream$42.00
- Dark Chocolate Raspberry Drizzle$47.00
- Mixed Berry Topping$42.00
- Old Fashioned$42.00
- Passionfruit$50.00
- Peanut Butter Cup$42.00
- Plain Cheesecake$42.00
- Raspberry Topping$47.00
- Strawberries and Cream$47.00
- Strawberry Topping$42.00
- Whipped Cream Blueberry$47.00
- Whipped Cream Dream$42.00
- Whipped Cream Mixed Berry$47.00
- Whipped Cream Raspberry$50.00
- White Chocolate Raspberry$50.00
Cheesecake Pops
- Cheesecake Pops - Plain$40.00
These delectable treats are handmade. Every flavor is a cheesecake that is baked, scooped and rolled by hand. Choose from 8 different flavors: Plain, Chocolate, Raspberry, Oreo, PB Cup, Mint Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Coffee. We require a 7 day advance notice on orders. Pops are sold by the dozen. Choose 1 flavor per dozen from drop down, if you want sprinkles $2.00 extra per dozen, choose flavor with sprinkles from drop down. Please specify color of chocolate coating on delivery
- Cheesecake Pops - Chocolate$40.00
These delectable treats are handmade. Every flavor is a cheesecake that is baked, scooped and rolled by hand. Choose from 8 different flavors: Plain, Chocolate, Raspberry, Oreo, PB Cup, Mint Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Coffee. We require a 7 day advance notice on orders. Pops are sold by the dozen. Choose 1 flavor per dozen from drop down, if you want sprinkles $2.00 extra per dozen, choose flavor with sprinkles from drop down. Please specify color of chocolate coating on delivery
- Cheesecake Pops - Raspberry$40.00
These delectable treats are handmade. Every flavor is a cheesecake that is baked, scooped and rolled by hand. Choose from 8 different flavors: Plain, Chocolate, Raspberry, Oreo, PB Cup, Mint Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Coffee. We require a 7 day advance notice on orders. Pops are sold by the dozen. Choose 1 flavor per dozen from drop down, if you want sprinkles $2.00 extra per dozen, choose flavor with sprinkles from drop down. Please specify color of chocolate coating on delivery
- Cheesecake Pops - Oreo$40.00
These delectable treats are handmade. Every flavor is a cheesecake that is baked, scooped and rolled by hand. Choose from 8 different flavors: Plain, Chocolate, Raspberry, Oreo, PB Cup, Mint Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Coffee. We require a 7 day advance notice on orders. Pops are sold by the dozen. Choose 1 flavor per dozen from drop down, if you want sprinkles $2.00 extra per dozen, choose flavor with sprinkles from drop down. Please specify color of chocolate coating on delivery
- Cheesecake Pops - Peanut Butter Cup$40.00
These delectable treats are handmade. Every flavor is a cheesecake that is baked, scooped and rolled by hand. Choose from 8 different flavors: Plain, Chocolate, Raspberry, Oreo, PB Cup, Mint Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Coffee. We require a 7 day advance notice on orders. Pops are sold by the dozen. Choose 1 flavor per dozen from drop down, if you want sprinkles $2.00 extra per dozen, choose flavor with sprinkles from drop down. Please specify color of chocolate coating on delivery
- Cheesecake Pops - Mint Chocolate Chip$40.00
These delectable treats are handmade. Every flavor is a cheesecake that is baked, scooped and rolled by hand. Choose from 8 different flavors: Plain, Chocolate, Raspberry, Oreo, PB Cup, Mint Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Coffee. We require a 7 day advance notice on orders. Pops are sold by the dozen. Choose 1 flavor per dozen from drop down, if you want sprinkles $2.00 extra per dozen, choose flavor with sprinkles from drop down. Please specify color of chocolate coating on delivery
- Cheesecake Pops - Birthday Cake$40.00
These delectable treats are handmade. Every flavor is a cheesecake that is baked, scooped and rolled by hand. Choose from 8 different flavors: Plain, Chocolate, Raspberry, Oreo, PB Cup, Mint Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Coffee. We require a 7 day advance notice on orders. Pops are sold by the dozen. Choose 1 flavor per dozen from drop down, if you want sprinkles $2.00 extra per dozen, choose flavor with sprinkles from drop down. Please specify color of chocolate coating on delivery
- Cheesecake Pops - Coffee$40.00
These delectable treats are handmade. Every flavor is a cheesecake that is baked, scooped and rolled by hand. Choose from 8 different flavors: Plain, Chocolate, Raspberry, Oreo, PB Cup, Mint Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Coffee. We require a 7 day advance notice on orders. Pops are sold by the dozen. Choose 1 flavor per dozen from drop down, if you want sprinkles $2.00 extra per dozen, choose flavor with sprinkles from drop down. Please specify color of chocolate coating on delivery
Specials - Seasonal
- Valentine's Day Sample Box$10.00
Valentine's Day Sample Box Chocolate Ganache, Strawberries & Cream, Chocolate Cheesecake, Red Velvet Cheesecake
- Autumn Dozen$48.00
- The Christmas Dozen$48.00
- Seasonal Red Velvet$10.00
- Seasonal Blackberry Lavender Cheesecake$10.00
- Valentines Day Dozen$48.00