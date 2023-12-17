Dainty Cuisine
Food/食物
Combo/套餐
- 1 红烧牛肉米饭套餐 Stewed Beef Rice Combo$14.99Out of stock
牛肉，土豆，胡罗卜/Beef, potato, carrots
- 2 炖猪排骨米饭套餐 Beef Stewed Pork Ribs Rice Combo$13.99Out of stock
猪排骨，土豆，玉米，胡罗卜，红枣/Pork ribs, potato, corns, carrots, jujube
- 3 小鸡炖榛蘑米饭套餐 Chicken Stewed w. Mushrooms Rice Combo$13.99
鸡肉，蘑菇/Chicken, mushrooms
- 4 BBQ烤鸡肉米饭套餐 BBQ Chicken Rice Combo$12.99
鸡肉/BBQ Chicken
- 5 熏鱼米饭套餐 Smoked Fish Combo$13.99
金昌鱼/Golden Pomfret Fish
- 5B. 干炸黄花鱼米饭套餐 Fried Yellow Croaker Combo$13.99
- 6A 黄金虾仁炒饭套餐 Egg Fried Shrimp Rice Combo$13.99
米饭，虾仁，鸡蛋/Shrimp, Egg
- 6B 蛋炒饭套餐 Egg Fried Rice Combo$12.99
- 7 牛肉卷饼 Beef Roll Pancake$13.99
五香牛肉，葱花，香菜/Beef, green onion, coriander
- 7B BBQ 烤鸡肉卷饼 BBQ Chicken Roll Pancake$11.99
烤鸡肉，葱花，香菜/BBQ chicken, green onion, coriander
- 7C 五香猪肉卷饼 BBQ Pork Roll Pancake$11.99
猪走肉，葱花，香菜/BBQ Pork, green onion, coriander
- 8 牛肉芝士饼 Beef Cheese Pancake$14.99
牛肉，气斯，葱花，香菜/Beef, cheese, green onion, coriander
- 8B 鸡肉芝士饼 Chicken Cheese Pancake$12.99
鸡肉，气斯，葱花，香菜/Chicken, cheese, green onion, coriander
- 8C 五香猪肉芝士饼 Pork Cheese Pancake$12.99
五香猪肉，气斯，葱花/Pork, cheese, green onion, coriander
- 9 葱花饼 Scallion Pancake$9.99
- 10 牛肉夹馍 Beef Rougamo$10.99
- 10B 鸡肉夹馍 Chicken Rougamo$9.99
- 10C 猪肉夹馍 Pork Rougamo$9.99
- 11 牛肉烧麦 Beef Siu Mai$11.99
- 11B 鸡肉烧麦 Chicken Siu Mai$10.99
- 11C 猪肉烧麦 Pork Siu Mai$10.99
- 12 高汤小笼汤包 Pork Soup Dumplings$9.99Out of stock
- 12B 蟹肉小笼汤包 Crabmeat & Pork Soup Dumplings$9.99
- 12C 红油汤汁小笼汤包 Hot Oil Pork Soup Dumplings$9.99Out of stock
- 13 牛肉青椒包 Beef & Pepper Buns$10.99
- 13B 猪肉大葱包 Pork & Scallion Buns$10.99
- 13C 鸡肉玉米粒胡萝卜包 Chicken, Corn & Carrot Buns$10.99
- 13D 港式叉烧包 BBQ Pork Buns$10.99
- 13E 荠菜包 Vegetable Buns$9.99
- 14 韭菜盒子 Fried Chinese Leek Pockets$12.99
虾仁，鸡蛋，韭菜/leek, shrimp, egg
- 14B 豆干粉头韭菜盒子 Fried Vegetable Pockets$12.99Out of stock
- 15 牛肉青椒蒸饺 Beef & Pepper Steamed Dumplings$13.99
- 15B 猪肉大葱蒸饺 Pork & Scallion Steamed Dumplings$12.99
- 15C 鸡肉玉米粒胡萝卜蒸饺 Chicken, Corn & Carrot Steamed Dumplings$12.99
- 15D 鸡肉黄瓜虾仁蒸饺 Chicken, Cucumber & Small Shrimp Steamed Dumplings$12.99
- 15E 猪肉白菜蒸饺 Pork & Bok Choy Steamed Dumplings$12.99
- 15F 猪肉韭菜虾仁雞蛋蒸饺 Pork, Leek, Egg & Shrimp Steamed Dumplings$12.99
- 15G 豬肉芹菜蒸饺 Pork & Celery Boiled Dumplings$12.99
- 15H 豬肉芹菜蒸饺 Pork & Celery Steamed Dumplings$12.99
- 16 牛肉青椒水饺 Beef & Pepper Boiled Dumplings$13.99
- 16B 猪肉大葱水饺 Pork & Scallion Boiled Dumplings$12.99
- 16C 鸡肉玉米粒胡萝卜水饺 Chicken, Corn & Carrot Boiled Dumplings$12.99
- 16D 鸡肉黄瓜虾仁水饺 Chicken, Cucumber & Small Shrimp Boiled Dumplings$12.99
- 16E 猪肉白菜水饺 Pork & Bok Choy Boiled Dumplings$12.99
- 16F 猪肉韭菜虾仁雞蛋水饺 Pork, Leek, Egg & Small Shrimp Boiled Dumplings$12.99
- 白斩鸡套餐 White Chopped Chicken Combo$13.99Out of stock
- 盐水鸭套餐 Salted Duck Combo$13.99
Family Meal/家庭套餐
Ala Carte/单点
- 牛肉青椒水饺 Beef & Pepper Boiled Dumplings$10.99
- 猪肉大葱水饺 Pork & Scallion Boiled Dumplings$10.99
- 鸡肉玉米粒胡萝卜水饺 Chicken, Corn & Carrot Boiled Dumplings$10.99
- 鸡肉黄瓜虾仁水饺 Chicken, Cucumber & Small Shrimp Boiled Dumplings$10.99
- 猪肉白菜水饺 Pork & Bok Choy Boiled Dumplings$10.99
- 猪肉韭菜虾仁雞蛋水饺 Pork, Leek, Egg & Small Shrimp Boiled Dumplings$10.99
- 豬肉芹菜水饺 Pork & Celery Boiled Dumplings$10.99
- 牛肉青椒蒸饺 Beef & Pepper Steamed Dumplings$10.99
- 猪肉大葱蒸饺 Pork & Scallion Steamed Dumplings$10.99
- 鸡肉玉米粒胡萝卜蒸饺 Chicken, Corn & Carrot Steamed Dumplings$10.99
- 鸡肉黄瓜虾仁蒸饺 Chicken, Cucumber & Small Shrimp Steamed Dumplings$10.99
- 猪肉白菜蒸饺 Pork & Bok Choy Steamed Dumplings$10.99
- 猪肉韭菜虾仁雞蛋蒸饺 Pork, Leek, Egg & Shrimp Steamed Dumplings$10.99
- 豬肉芹菜蒸饺 Pork & Celery Steamed Dumplings$10.99
- 韭菜盒子 Fried Chinese Leek Pockets$10.99
- 荠菜包 Vegetable Buns$7.99
- 港式叉烧包 BBQ Pork Buns$7.99
- 鸡肉玉米粒胡萝卜包 Chicken, Corn & Carrot Buns$7.99
- 猪肉大葱包 Pork & Scallion Buns$7.99
- 牛肉青椒包 Beef & Pepper Buns$7.99
- 高汤小笼汤包 Pork Soup Dumplings$6.99Out of stock
- 蟹肉小笼汤包 Crabmeat & Pork Soup Dumplings$6.99
- 红油汤汁小笼汤包 Hot Oil Pork Soup Dumplings$6.99Out of stock
- 牛肉夹馍 Beef Rougamo$6.99
- 鸡肉夹馍 Chicken Rougamo$6.99
- 猪肉夹馍 Pork Rougamo$6.99
- 葱花饼 Scallion Pancake$5.99
- 牛肉烧麦 Beef Siu Mai$7.99
- 鸡肉烧麦 Chicken Siu Mai$7.99
- 猪肉烧麦 Pork Siu Mai$7.99
- 牛肉芝士饼 Beef Cheese Pancake$11.99
- 鸡肉芝士饼 Chicken Cheese Pancake$9.99
- 五香猪肉芝士饼 Pork Cheese Pancake$9.99
- 五香猪肉卷饼 BBQ Pork Roll Pancake$9.99
- BBQ 烤鸡肉卷饼 BBQ Chicken Roll Pancake$9.99
- 牛肉卷饼 Beef Roll Pancake$10.99
- 蛋炒饭 Egg Fried Rice$9.99
- 黄金虾仁炒饭 Egg Fried Shrimp Rice$10.99
- 红烧牛肉米饭 Stewed Beef Rice$11.99Out of stock
- 炖猪排骨米饭 Beef Stewed Pork Ribs Rice$10.99Out of stock
- 小鸡炖榛蘑米饭1 Chicken Stewed w. Mushrooms$10.99
- BBQ烤鸡肉米饭 BBQ Chicken Rice$9.99
- 熏鱼米饭 Smoked Fish Rice$10.99
- 干炸黄花鱼米饭 Fried Yellow Croaker$10.99
- 白斩鸡 White chopped chicken$15.99Out of stock
- 盐水鸭 Salted duck$16.99
- 拌猪走子 Mixed Pork Knuckle$15.99
- 湯 Soup$0.99
- 米飯 Rice$0.99
- 小菜 Side Veggie$0.99