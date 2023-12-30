Daiquiri Xpress Mexican Taco Bar - Pearland
Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos
- Bacon and Egg$2.75Out of stock
Tortilla of choice, topped with refried beans, scrabbled eggs mixed with bacon
- Taco a La Mexicana$2.75
Tortilla of choice, topped with refried beans, scrabbled eggs, mixed with onions, tomato, and jalapeños
- Chorizo and Egg$2.75
Tortilla of choice, topped with refried beans, scrabbled eggs mixed with chorizo
- Barbacoa$4.25
Tortilla of choice, topped with beef (barbacoa) onions, cilantro, and a side of lime
- Sausage and Egg$2.75
Tortilla of choice, topped with refried beans, scrabbled eggs mixed with "Chappell Hill sausage",
- Papa and Egg$2.75
Tortilla of choice, topped with refried beans, scrabbled eggs mixed with potatoes
- Migas$2.75
- Huevo & Frijoles$2.75
- Huevos & Queso$2.75
Breakfast Burritos
Food
Kids Menu
- 1 Hand Made Taco$9.99
1 handmade tortilla choice of corn or flour, topped with (grilled chicken or carne asada) with a side of lime
- 1 Tiny Machete$9.99
Grilled quesadilla in a large corn tortilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese and choice of meat (grilled chicken or carne asada
- 2 Kids Flautas$9.99
2 corn tortillas wrapped with (shredded chicken or beef) rolled and fried to perfection
- 1 Kid Quesadilla$9.99
Fried quesadilla stuffed with mozzarella cheese (grilled chicken or carne asada)
- Kids French Fries$9.99
French fries seasoned and fried to perfection with a side of cheese
- 2 Kid Street Tacos$9.99
2 corn tortilla tacos (grilled chicken or carne asada) with a side of lime
Xpress Sampler Combo
Churros
Antojitos Mexicanos
- Volcanes$12.50
4 corn tortillas toasted over the grill with cheese topped with choice of meat, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Tostadas$5.50
Large fried corn tortilla topped with beans and mayo. Choice of protein, cabbage, sour cream, avocado slices and queso fresco
- Fried Quesadillas$5.50
Taco stuffed with mozzarella cheese, choice of protein, fried to perfection topped with shredded cheese, cabbage, sour cream, chipotle sauce, and queso fresco
- Sopes$5.50
Handmade corn tortilla fried into a shell shape topped with refried beans, choice of protein, cabbage, sour cream, avocado slices and queso fresco
- Gorditas$5.50
Puffy handmade corn tortilla stuffed with refried beans, mozzarella cheese, choice of meat, cabbage, pico de gallo, and queso fresco
- Mini Machetes$5.50
Oversize handmade corn tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, your choice of protein, onions and cilantro
- Quesa Birrias$13.75
4 tortillas filled with stew's tender juicy meat, melted cheese and served with a side of broth for dipping
- Tex Mex Quesadilla$10.00
Large grilled quesadilla in a flour tortilla filled with mozzarella cheese, and protein of your choice. Paired with a side of guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream
Build Your Own
- Street Tacos*$12.50
5 street tacos with choice of protein topped with onions, cilantro and a side of limes
- Handmade Taco$3.25
1 fresh flour or corn tortilla topped with choice of protein, onions, cilantro and a side of lime
- Burrito$10.00
Large flour tortilla filled with beans shredded cheese cabbage, pico de gallo, sour cream, and slices of avocado with protein of choice
Tortas
- Totta Del Chavo$10.00
Fresh Mexican bread sliced in half, filled with refried beans, mozzarella cheese, ham, protein of choice, tomato slices, avocado slices, cabbage, sour cream, and queso fresco
- Tota De Carnitas$10.00
Fresh Mexican bread filled with refried beans, carnitas pork meat . Guacamole, onions, cilantro and sliced tomatoes
Flautas
- 3 Flautas Original$6.00
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein rolled and fried topped with shredded cheese, cabbage, sour cream, chipotle sauce and queso fresco
- 5 Flautas Original$10.00
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein rolled and fried topped with shredded cheese, cabbage, sour cream, chipotle sauce and queso fresco
- 3 Flautas Hot Cheeto$9.00
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein rolled and fried topped with queso, sour cream, chipotle sauce, queso fresco, and hot cheeto dust
- 5 Flautas Hot Cheeto$13.00
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein rolled and fried topped with queso, sour cream, chipotle sauce, queso fresco, and hot cheeto dust
- 3 Flautas Nacho Style$10.00
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein rolled and fried topped with queso, sour cream, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo. Guacamole, and queso fresco
- 5 Flautas Nacho Style$14.00
Corn tortillas filled with your choice of protein rolled and fried topped with queso, sour cream, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo. Guacamole, and queso fresco
Sharebles
- Papas Locas$10.00
Fries fried to perfection topped with queso, sour cream, chipotle sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo and queso fresco
- Nachos Locos$9.00
Fresh homemade tortilla chips topped with queso, sour cream, chipotle sauce, guacamole, pico de gallo and queso fresco
- Libra De Carnitas$18.00
1 Lb of carnistas estilo michoacan, with 6 flour with corn hand made tortillas, side of cilantro, onions, limes, and a 6 oz salsa of choice
Daiquiris
16oz Daiquiri
- 16 Oz El Capitan$9.75
Hurricane, piña colada hypnotic and rocket popsicle
- 16 Oz Netflix and Chill$9.75
Hurricane, hypnotic and liquid marijuana
- 16 Oz La Niña Fresa$9.75
White Russian with strawberry drizzle topped with whip cream and a strawberry popsicle
- 16 Oz La Piñata$9.75
Margarita, hypnotic, hurricane, liquid mj., mango piña colada, xoxo topped with chamoy rim and tajin
- 16 Oz La Pinche Sancha$9.75
Mango daiquiri with chamoy drizzle, topped with chamoy rim and tajin
- 16 OZ La Patrona$9.75
Margarita filled with chamoy. Dine-in only
- 16 OZ La Mexicana$9.75
- 16 OZ LA Toxica$9.75
- 16oz Trahscan$9.75
32oz Daiquiri
- 32 Oz El Capitan$16.75
Hurricane, piña colada hypnotic and rocket popsicle
- 32 Oz Netflix and Chill$16.75
Hurricane, hypnotic and liquid marijuana
- 32 Oz La Niña Fresa$16.75
White Russian with strawberry drizzle topped with whip cream and a strawberry popsicle
- 32 Oz La Piñata$16.75
Margarita, hypnotic, hurricane, liquid mj., mango piña colada, xoxo topped with chamoy rim and tajin
- 32 Oz LA PINCHE SANCHA$16.75
- 32 OZ LA MEXICANA$16.75
- 32 OZ LA TOXICA$16.75
- 32 OZ TRASH CAN$16.75
- 32OZ la borrahca$16.75
- 32 oz virgin$12.00
Build Your Own Daiquiri
Catering Menu
- 50 Street Tacos$98.00
The 50 pack is the best way to cater an average party of 10 to 12 Taco addicts. Choose your protein. With a side of 12oz Onions and Cilantro and 12 oz of all your favorite sauces on the side so your whole party can enjoy.
- 50 Flautas$98.00
The 50 pack is the best way to cater an average party of 10 to 16 flauta addicts. Choose your protien, get your 24oz of Cabbage, 12oz Shreeded Cheese, and 12oz of all your favorite sauces on the side so your whole party can customize their packs!
- 20 Quesadillas$98.00
The 20 Pack is the best way to cater an average party of 10 - 20 quesadilla lovers. Choose your Quesadilla protein, get your 24oz Cabbage, 24oz Shredded Cheese, and 12oz of all of our sauces on the side so your whole party can customize their quesadillas.
- 20 Mini Machetes$98.00
The 20 Pack is the best way to cater an average party of 10 - 20 Mini Matchete lovers. Choose your protein, get your 12oz of all our sauces on the side and Onions and Cilantro so your whole party can customize their Matchets.
- 20 Build Your Own Sopes$98.00
The 20 Pack is the best way to cater an average party of 10 - 20 Sope lovers. Choose your protein, get your 24oz Cabbage, 24oz Queso Fresco, and 12oz of all of our sauces on the side so your whole party can customize their quesadillas.
- 30 Build Your Own Tacos$98.00
The 30 pack is the best way to cater an average party of 10 to 12 Taco addicts. Choose between handmadeFlour or Corn tortillas, and your choise of 1 to 3 protein options. Comes with a side of 12oz Onions, Cilantro and 12 oz of all your favorite sauces on the side so your whole party can build their own taco.