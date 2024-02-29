Dairy Queen Story City
Food
Burgers
- Single Bacon Deluxe$5.69
- Single Two Cheese Deluxe$4.79
- Single Hot & Spicy$5.79
- Single Original Cheeseburger$3.79
- 1/3 Pound Double Bacon Deluxe #1$6.99
- 1/2 Pound Triple Bacon Deluxe #2$8.19
- 1/3 Pound Two Cheese Deluxe #3$6.09
- 1/2 Pound Two Cheese Deluxe #4$7.29
- 1/3 Pound Hot & Spicy #5$7.09
- 1/2 Pound Hot & Spicy #6$8.29
- 1/3 Pound Original Cheeseburger #7$5.59
- 1/2 Pound Original Cheeseburger #8$6.79
Chicken
Kids
Sides
Drinks
Shakes
Malts
Pop
Floats
Treats
Sundae
Blizzards
- Banana Split
- Butterfinger
- Caramel Fudge Cheesecake
- Cheesecake
- Chocolate Covered Cherry
- Chocolate Covered Strawberry
- Choco Brownie Extreme
- Cookie Dough
- Double Fudge Cookie Dough
- Georgia Mud Fudge
- Grasshopper
- Heath
- M&M
- Mint Brownie
- Mint Oreo
- Oreo
- Oreo Hot Cocoa
- Reeses Peanut Butter Pie
- Reeses Peanut Butter Cup
- Snickerdoodle
- Snickers
- Strawberry
- Strawberry Cheesecake
- Turtle
Royal Blizzards
Dipped Cones
Dish Ice Cream
Novelty Treats
- Sheet Cake$36.99
- Peanut Buster Parfait$5.99
- Banana Split$6.29
- Oreo Brownie Cupfection$6.19
- Heath Caramel Cupfection$6.19
- Butterscotch Dilly Bar$2.49
- Cherry Dilly Bar$2.49
- Chocolate Dilly Bar$2.49
- Heath Dilly Bar$2.49
- Non-Dairy Dilly Bar$2.49
- Buster Bar$2.99
- Star Bar$2.49
- DQ Sandwich$2.39
- Butterscotch Dilly Bar Box$13.49
- Cherry Dilly Bar Box$13.49
- Chocolate Dilly Bar Box$13.49
- Heath Dilly Bar Box$13.49
- Non-Dairy Dilly Bar Box$13.49
- Buster Bar Box$16.09
- Star Bar Box$13.49
- DQ Sandwich Box$13.49
- Quart Take Home$5.39
- Pint Take Home$4.29
- 8" Cake$27.99
- 10" Cake$30.99
- 8" Blizzard Cake$29.99
- 10" Blizzard Cake$32.99
Dairy Queen Story City Location and Ordering Hours
(515) 733-2844
Open now • Closes at 9PM