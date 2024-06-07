Dairy Queen 14435 Mount Vernon
Burgers
Burger Combo
- #1 Hungr-Buster Combo
1/4 lb. grilled beef patty topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles, 5" bun, and bold yellow mustard served with medium fries and medium drink.$8.69
- #4 Bacon Cheese Hungr-Buster Combo
1/4 lb. grilled beef patty topped with Bacon, Cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles, and bold yellow mustard. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.$11.29
- #5 Jalitos Ranch Hungr-Buster Combo
1/4 lb. grilled beef patty topped with jalapeño ranch, lettuce, Jalitos (fried jalapeño strips), and Pepper Jack cheese served on a warm toasted bun. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.$11.29
- BBQ Ranch Hungr-Buster Combo
1/4 lb. grilled beef pattie topped with ranch dressing, lettuce, pickles, breaded onion rings, american cheese, and Bull’s-Eye® BBQ sauce served with medium fries and medium drink.$11.29
- FlameKickin' Hungr-Buster Combo
1/4 pound beef patty served on a fresh bun with Flamethrower® sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.$11.29
- #2 BeltBuster Combo
Two 1/4 lb. grilled beef patties topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard served with medium fries and medium drink.$11.29
- Bacon Cheese Belt Buster Combo$13.89
- Bacon Cheese Triple Buster Combo$17.19
- BBQ Ranch BeltBuster Combo
Two 1/4 lb. grilled beef pattie topped with ranch dressing, lettuce, pickles, breaded onion rings, american cheese, and Bull’s-Eye® BBQ sauce served with medium fries and medium drink.$13.09
- #3 Triple-Buster Combo
Three 1/4 lb. grilled beef patties topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard and three slices of cheese served with medium fries and medium drink.$14.49
- Jalito's Ranch Belt Buster Combo
- Jalitos Ranch Triple Buster Combo$17.19
- BBQ Ranch Triple Buster Combo$17.19
- FlameKickin' BeltBuster Combo
Two 1/4 pound beef patties served on a fresh bun with Flamethrower® sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.$13.89
- FlameKickin' Triple Buster Combo$17.19
- #6 Hungr-Buster Jr Combo
1/6 lb. grilled all beef patty topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard served with medium fries and medium drink.$7.09
- Texas Toast Patty Melt Combo
1/4 pound beef patty served on Texas toast with Mayo, grilled onions, and a slice of American cheese. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.$8.49
- Full Meal Deal$10.59
Item Only
- Hungr-Buster
1/4 lb. grilled beef patty topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard.$5.09
- BeltBuster
Two 1/4 lb. grilled beef patties topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard.$7.69
- Triple-Buster
Three 1/4 lb. grilled beef patties topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard and 3 slices of cheese.$10.89
- Bacon Cheese Hungr-Buster
1/4 lb. grilled beef patty topped with Bacon, Cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles, and bold yellow mustard.$7.69
- Bacon Cheese BeltBuster$8.99
- BBQ Bacon Cheese BeltBuster$99.99
- Jalitos Ranch Hungr-Buster
1/4 lb. grilled beef patty topped with jalapeño ranch, lettuce, Jalitos (fried jalapeño strips), and Pepper Jack cheese served on a warm toasted bun.$7.69
- FlameKickin' Hungr-Buster
1/4 pound beef patties served on a fresh bun with Flamethrower® sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese.$7.69
- BBQ Ranch Hungr-Buster
1/4 lb. grilled beef pattie topped with ranch dressing, lettuce, pickles, breaded onion rings, american cheese, and Bull’s-Eye® BBQ sauce.$6.49
- BBQ Ranch BeltBuster
Two 1/4 lb. grilled beef pattie topped with ranch dressing, lettuce, pickles, breaded onion rings, american cheese, and Bull’s-Eye® BBQ sauce served with medium fries.$9.59
- FlameKickin' BeltBuster
Two 1/4 pound beef patties served on a fresh bun with Flamethrower® sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and Pepper Jack cheese.$9.59
- Hungr-Buster Jr
1/6 lb grilled all beef patty topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, purple onions, tangy pickles and bold yellow mustard.$3.29
- Texas Toast Patty Melt$5.99
Baskets
Basket Combo
- #7 - 4PC Steak Country Basket-Bev
Our 4PC Steak Finger Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and the cream gravy and a medium drink.$11.49
- 6PC Steak Country Basket -Bev
Our 6PC Steak Finger Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and the cream gravy and a medium drink. .$13.49
- 8Pc Steak Finger Country Basket -Bev
Our 8PC Steak Finger Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and the cream gravy and a medium drink.$15.79
- #8 - 4Pc Chicken Strip Country Basket -Bev
Our 4PC Chicken Strip Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and the cream gravy and a medium drink.$11.49
- 6Pc Chicken Strip Country Basket -Bev
Our 6PC Chicken Strip Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and a medium drink.$13.39
- 8Pc Chicken Strip Country Basket -Bev
Our 8PC Chicken Strip Country Basket® is served with crispy fries, Texas toast and a medium drink.$16.69
- 4PC Spicy Chicken Strip Country Basket-Bev$11.39
- 6PC Spicy Chicken Strip Country Basket-Bev$14.39
- 8PC Spicy Chicken Strip Country Basket-Bev$15.99
- 2Pc Pollock Fish Country Basket$8.59
- 3Pc Pollock Fish Country Basket$11.60
Item Only
- 4PC Steak Finger Country Basket$8.59
- 6PC Steak Finger Country Basket$11.59
- 8Pc Steak Finger Country Basket$14.59
- 4Pc Chicken Strip Country Basket$8.59
- 6Pc Chicken Strip Country Basket$11.59
- 8Pc Chicken Strip Country Basket$14.59
- 4PC Spicy Chicken Strip Country Basket$9.59
- 6PC Spicy Chicken Strip Country Basket$12.59
- 8PC Spicy Chicken Strip Country Basket$15.99
- 2Pc Pollock Fish Country Basket$8.59
- 3Pc Pollock Fish Country Basket$11.60
Sandwiches
Sandwich Combo
- #10 Dude CFS Sandwich Combo
Classic chicken fried steak topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and salad dressing. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.$9.29
- #11 Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo
Juicy all-white meat chicken breast topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and salad dressing on a toasted bun. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.$9.69
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich Combo
Juicy all-white meat fried chicken breast topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and salad dressing on a toasted bun. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.$9.69
- FlameKickin' Grilled Chicken Sandwich Combo$11.29
- Texas Toast BLT Sandwich Combo$8.49
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich Combo$9.69
Item Only
- Dude CFS Sandwich
Classic chicken fried steak topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and salad dressing.$6.29
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Juicy all-white meat chicken breast topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes and salad dressing on a toasted bun.$5.19
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Juicy all-white meat fried chicken breast topped with crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and salad dressing on a toasted bun.$6.29
- FlameKickin' Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.29
- FlameKickin' Crispy Chicken Sandwich$6.29
- Texas Toast Patty Melt
1/4 pound beef patty served on Texas toast with Mayo, grilled onions, and a slice of American cheese.$6.29
- Texas Toast BLT Sandwich$4.99
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$3.29
- Fish Sandwich$5.39
Tex Mex / Salads
Tex-Mex Combo
- #9 - 3X Tacos - Bev
Three tacos packed with beef, shredded cheese, crisp lettuce, and ripe tomatoes. Served with DQ® taco sauce on the side. Served with your choice of medium drink.$8.09
- Beef Taco Salad - Bev
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with seasoned beef, refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, and diced ripe tomatoes, topped with sour cream, and served with picante sauce on the side. Served with your choice of medium drink.$10.99
- Chicken Taco Salad- Bev
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with sliced grilled chicken breast, refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, and diced ripe tomatoes, topped with sour cream, and served with picante sauce on the side. Served with your choice of medium drink.$10.99
- Nacho Deluxe-Bev
Large platter of crisp fresh tortilla chips covered with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, crisp lettuce, diced ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and served with picante sauce on the side. Served with your choice of medium drink.$9.69
- Burrito Deluxe-Bev$8.09
- Crispy Chicken Salad-Bev
Our signature chicken strips, served hot and crispy, diced and placed on a crisp blend of Romaine and iceberg lettuce. Topped with diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and hand chopped hickory smoked bacon. Served with honey mustard or your choice of dressing. Served with your choice of medium drink.$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad - Bev$9.99
Item Only
- 3X Tacos
Three tacos packed with beef, shredded cheese, crisp lettuce, and ripe tomatoes. Served with DQ® taco sauce on the side.$5.99
- Taco Single
Packed with beef, shredded cheese, crisp lettuce, and ripe tomatoes. Served with DQ® taco sauce on the side$2.59
- Beef Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with seasoned beef, refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, and diced ripe tomatoes, topped with sour cream, and served with picante sauce on the side.$9.59
- Chicken Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with sliced grilled chicken breast, refried beans, shredded cheddar cheese, crisp shredded lettuce, and diced ripe tomatoes, topped with sour cream, and served with picante sauce on the side.$9.59
- Nachos$3.69
- Nacho Deluxe
Large platter of crisp fresh tortilla chips covered with seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce, crisp lettuce, diced ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and served with picante sauce on the side.$8.49
- Burrito$2.99
- Burrito Deluxe$6.99
- Chili by the Bowl$2.49
- Fritos Chili Pie$6.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$6.49
- Side Salad$2.29
- Chicken & Cheese Cripsito$2.59
- Crispy Chicken Salad
Our signature chicken strips, served hot and crispy, diced and placed on a crisp blend of Romaine and iceberg lettuce. Topped with diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and hand chopped hickory smoked bacon. Served with honey mustard or your choice of dressing.$9.59
- Grilled Chicken Salad
A generous portion of grilled chicken breast served on a crisp blend of Romaine and iceberg lettuce. Topped with diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and hand chopped hickory smoked bacon. Served with honey mustard or your choice of dressing.$9.59
Sides/Misc.
Sides/Misc
- Medium Fries$2.19
- TexaSize Fries$2.69
- Regular Breaded Onion Rings
Hot, crisp, and tasty! DQ® golden Onion Rings are a great addition to any order.$2.99
- Large Breaded Onion Rings$2.99
- Rg. Tater Gems$2.19
- TexaSize Tater Gems$2.69
- Regular Chili Cheese Fries$2.99
- Large Chili Cheese Fries$4.29
- 3 PC Mozzarella Sticks$2.99
- 6PC Mozzarella Sticks$4.99
- Jalitos
Breaded jalapeño strips.$3.29
- Extra Long CC Dog
Extra-long hot dog served on a hotdog bun with mustard, chili, cheddar cheese, and red onions.$4.89
- Extra Long CC Dog Combo
Extra-long hot dog served on a hotdog bun with mustard, chili, cheddar cheese, and red onions. Breaded fish fillet topped with lettuce, jalito ranch, and served on a warm bun.. Served with medium fries and your choice of medium drink.$8.99
- Dude Chicken Fried Steak Plate$7.99
- Corn Dog$2.29
- Small Chicken N Dumplings$5.19
- Medium Chicken N Dumplings$6.99
- Large Chicken N Dumplings$12.99
- Chili by the Bowl$2.49
- Chicken Strips- 2$4.29
- Curly Fries$3.49
Kids' Meals
Kid's Meals
- Burger- Kids' Meal
1/6 lb 100% beef patty, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. Served on a warm toasted bun, with french fries, a choice of drink, and dessert treat.$5.29
- Chicken Strip- Kids' Meal
Comes with 2 chicken strips, gravy, a choice of drink, and dessert treat.$5.29
- Steak Finger - Kids' Meal
Comes with 2 steak fingers, gravy, a choice of drink, and dessert treat.$5.29
- Taco- Kids' Meal$51.29
- Corn Dog- Kids' Meal
Corn dog, french fries, a choice of drink, and dessert treat. Condiment options: custard or ketchup.$5.29
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich - Kids' Meal
Grilled cheese sandwich, french fries, a choice of drink, and dessert treat.$5.29
Extra Items
- American Cheese (1 slice)$0.79
- American Cheese (2 slices)$1.60
- Pepperjack Cheese (1 slice)$0.89
- Pepperjack Cheese (2 Slices)$1.80
- Bacon Slice (2)$1.79
- Jalapeno Slices$0.89
- Gravy$0.70
- Texas Toast$0.59
- Ranch Dressing$0.65
- 1000 Island Dressing ($)$0.65
- Honey Mustard Dressing$0.65
- Italian Dressing$0.65
- BBQ Sauce$0.65
- Sour Cream$0.65
- Extra Tartar Sauce$0.65
- Marinara$0.65
- Cup of Nacho Cheese (3.5oz)$0.99
- Add Shredded Cheese$0.99
- 4:1 Beef Patty$2.49
- 6:1 Beef Patty
- Chicken Strip- 1$2.19
- Spicy Chicken Strip- (1)$2.19
- Chicken Strips- 2$4.29
- Steak Finger- 1$2.19
- Dude Patty$3.39
- Grilled Chicken Breast$3.39
- Crispy Chicken Breast$3.39
- Fish Patty$2.19
- Fish Filet$2.19
- Cup of Taco Meat$1.99
- Cup of Chili$1.89
- Kid's Toy$1.59