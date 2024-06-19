Daily Rise Coffee Centerville
Espresso Drinks
- White Mocha
White chocolate with milk and espresso$4.20
- Mocha
Chocolate milk with espresso$4.00
- Latte
Milk with espresso$3.25
- Breve
Espresso with half and half$4.10
- Americano
Espresso & water$3.00
- White Chocolate Americano
Americano with white chocolate$3.45
- Black & White Mocha$4.50
- Caramelatta$4.65
- Double Shot
Double shot of espresso$2.75
- Undertow
A single shot of espresso with cold half and half and 1 pump vanilla$3.45
Other Caffeinated Drinks
Other Caffeines
- Drip Coffee
Traditionally brewed Coffee$2.95
- Matcha
Traditional matcha green tea$4.30
- Chai
Chai Latte$4.00
- Chai Charger
Chai Latte with espresso shots$4.80
- SF Chai
SF Chai Latte$0
- SF Chai Charger
SF Chai Latte with espresso shots$0
- Hot Tea
Tea$2.75
- London Fog
Earl Grey tea with cream and your choice of vanilla &/or lavender$4.25
- Cafe Au Lait
Half brewed coffee & Half steamed Milk$3.20
- Mocha Au Lait
Half brewed coffee & Half steamed Chocolate Milk$3.30
Frozen Non Caffeinated Drinks
Milkshakes
Smoothies
- Harvest Greens
Kale, Spinach, Apples, Kiwi, Pineapple, Bananas and Lemongrass$5.50
- Mellow Mango
Mango w/ Banana$5.50
- Tropical Harmony
Papaya, Guava, Passion Fruits, Pineapple$5.50
- Blooming Berry
Blueberries, Strawberries and Raspberries$5.50
- Perfect Peach
Peach$5.50
- Strawberry
Strawberry$5.50
- Banana
Bananas$5.50
- Lemon Blush
Protein Shake
Frozen Lemonade
P3
Food
Breakfast
- Meat Egg and Cheese
A fresh cooked egg with cheddar cheese and your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage$10.50
- Full Throttle
Sausage egg and cheese combined between two toasted waffles with our sweet mascarpone cheese$12.75
- Enduro
A scramble of bacon avocado onion and chicken with provolone cheese and two freshly cooked eggs$14.50
- Breakfast Veggie
a freshly cooked egg with spinach cheddar cheese tomato avocado on a toasted ciabatta bun$10.50
- Whole Pig
a freshly cooked egg with cheddar cheese ham bacon and sausage on a toasted ciabatta bun$13.50
- Avocado Toast
Our toasted ciabatta bread with fresh avocado.$10.25
- Loaded Avo Toast
A toasted ciabatta bun with fresh avocado spicy jalapeno spread and eggs fried with bacon$14.00
- Side of Egg
A single egg cooked to order$4.50
Lunch
- Rueben
Pastrami with swiss cheese sourkrout and thousand island dressing on a toasted ciabatta bun$13.00
- Cuban
Pulled pork with ham swiss cheese mustard and pickles on a toasted ciabatta bun$13.00
- Chicken Artichoke
Grilled chicken breast with pesto provolone spinach and marinated artichokes on a toasted ciabatta bun$13.50
- Turkey Bacon Avocado
Turkey bacon and avocado with swiss cheese lettuce tomato and mayonaise on a toasted ciabatta bun$13.00
- French Dip
Roast beef with swiss and jalapeno jelly on a toasted ciabatta bun$13.00
- Club
Chicken bacon swiss lettuce tomato and mayonaise on a toasted ciabatta bun$13.00
- Hummus Veggie
Hummus avocado cucumber spinach and pesto on a toasted ciabatta bun$11.00
- Grilled Cheese
cheddar and swiss on a toasted ciabatta bun$5.50
Afternoon
- Strawberry Banana Nutella
Strawberry banana and nutella on a toasted ciabatta bun$8.50
- Blueberry Mascarpone
Fresh blueberries sweet mascarpone cheese sprinkled with cinnamon sugar on a toasted ciabatta bun$9.50
- Peanut Butter Banana Honey
Peanut butter banana and honey toated on a ciabatta bun$8.00
- Peanut Butter and Jelly
Peanut butter and your choice of strawberry or grape$6.50