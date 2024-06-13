Dakar Street Food
Dakar
Appetizers
Entrees
- Dakar Oxtails
Slow braised oxtails cooked with carrots and potatoes served with a side of white rice$19.00
- Petit Model Jerk Chicken
Grilled chicken marinated with a special DSF jerk served with a side of your$13.00
- Regular Jerk Chicken
Grilled chicken marinated with a special DSF jerk served with a side of your$17.00
- Poisson Braise
Senegalese-style grilled tilapia glazed with a lemon pepper sauce served with a side of your choice$17.00
- Petit Model Dibi Lamb
Senegalese-style barbecued lamb (bone-in) topped with DSF marinated onions, served with a side of your choice. (Starts at 5 pm)$15.00
- Regular Dibi Lamb
Senegalese-style barbecued lamb (bone-in) topped with DSF marinated onions, served with a side of your choice. (Starts at 5 pm)$18.00
- Petit Model Dibi Chicken
Senegalese-style barbecued chicken topped with DSF marinated onion, served with a side of your choice$13.00
- Regular Dibi Chicken
Senegalese-style barbecued chicken topped with DSF marinated onion, served with a side of your choice$17.00
- Mix Dibi
Senegalese-style barbecued lamb and chicken, topped with dsf marinated onions, served with a side of your choice$18.00
- Soup
Slow-cooked cow feet and lamb in beef broth vegetables$10.00
- Dakar Burger
Seasoned 8 oz beef, lettuce, tornato, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese and house-made sauce on a brioche bun$12.00
- Lamb Chops
Marinated grilled lamb chops topped with DSF marinated onions, served with a side of your choice$20.00
- Sandwich Chicken
Slow-cooked chicken stew, lettuce, tomato$10.00
- Sandwich Beef
Slow cooked beef stew, lettuce, tomato$11.00
- Petit Model Fried Chicken
Senegalese style fried chicken "Poulet panné"$8.00
- Regular Fried Chicken
Senegalese style fried chicken "Poulet panné"$12.00
- Fataya mix$6.50
Sides
Desserts
Cold Drinks
Thursday
- Lamb Ceep Yapp
Brownish jollof rice served with our special onion sauce$18.00
- Petit Model Beef Ceep Yapp
Brownish jollof rice served with our special onion sauce$13.50
- Regular Beef Ceep Yapp
Brownish jollof rice served with our special onion sauce$16.00
- Petit Model Chicken Ceep Yapp
Brownish jollof rice served with our special onion sauce$13.50
- Regular Chicken Ceep Yapp
Brownish jollof rice served with our special onion sauce$16.00
- Yassa Jen
Citrusy onion sauce served with grilled tilapia over white rice$17.00