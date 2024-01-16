Dallas Grilled Cheese Co Express
Food Menu
Starters
- PineappleLollie$9.99
8 skewers of bacon with brown sugar and maple syrup
- Bruschetta Bites$7.99
tomatoes, basil, mozzarella on toasted bread with balsamic
- Bacon Mac & Cheese$7.99
blend of 4 cheeses topped with bacon
- Chili Cheese Fries$8.00Out of stock
Cheddar, Jack, & Gouda topped with bacon & green onions
- Pretzel Fried Mozz$7.99
House-made, served with Marina
- DGC Wings$7.99
Served with House-made Blue Cheese and Celery
- Fried Green Beans$5.99
Served with Ranch
- Grilled Cheese Sticks
Served with a side of tomato soup for dipping
Sandwiches
- Classic$4.00
White Bread & American Cheese
- Bologna$4.99
White Bread, Bologna, American, & Mayo
- Grilled PB&J$5.49
Texas Toast, cream cheese and PB mix with jam.
- Rustic Grilled Cheese$10.00
Rustic white bread, gouda, muenster, and yellow cheddar
- The Dude$10.00
sourdough, sloppy joe mix, white cheddar
- DGC Texas Cheeseburger$9.99
Swiss, white & yellow cheddar, dijon mayo, pickles, and grilled onions
- The Favorite$9.99
Parmesan-crusted sourdough, american, cheddar, and gruyere cheese, crumbled bacon, and dijon mustard
- Cattleman's Grilled Cheese$13.00
Brisket, muenster, gouda, yellow cheddar on Rustic with BBQ sauce on the side,
- Brie & Bacon Grilled Cheese$12.99
brie, bacon, carmelized onions on Piasano
- Bacon Chicken Ranch$11.99
chicken, bacon, cheddar on sourdough
- Bacon Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese$10.99
jalapenos, sour cream, bacon, cream cheese, jack, cheddar, spicy pepper jam on white bread
- Grilled Mac & Cheese$10.99
sourdough, gouda, america, mac & cheese
- Buffalo Chicken$9.99
sourdough, chicken breast, swiss, and wing sauce
- Fajita Grilled Cheese$12.99
jalapeno cheddar bread, chicken, peppers and onions, cheddar, jack cheese and cilantro-lime cream sauce
- Spicy 2 Pork & Cheese$11.99
Sourdough, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, spicy jam
- Cubanesque$10.29
sourdough, pork, ham, swiss, spicy dijon mustard, pickles
- Pimento Grilled Cheese$9.99
Housemade Pimento cheese with fried onion strings on sourdough
- BBQ Pork$12.00
- Classic W/Ham$6.00
Salads
- Julius - Full$6.99
Romaine, Parmesan, crutons, Ceasar Dressing
- Julius - Half$4.99
Romaine, Parmesan, crutons, Ceasar Dressing
- Sweet Pea - Full$9.99
Spinach, pecans, blue cheese, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette
- Sweet Pea - Half$6.99
Spinach, pecans, blue cheese, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette
- Eruca Salt - Full$8.99
Arugula, Parmesan, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper
- Eruca Salt - Half$4.99
Arugula, Parmesan, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper
- Cobb - Full$8.99
Romaine, iceberg, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.
- Cobb - Half$5.99
Romaine, iceberg, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.
Drink Menu
N/A Bevs
Cold Brew
- Sweet Cream Vanilla$6.00
Milk, 1/2 & 1/2, maple syrup & vanilla. Topped with whipped cream
- Honey Cinnamon Iced Latte$6.00
Milk, honey, vanilla & cinnamon. Topped with whipped cream.
- Iced Mocha$6.00
Milk & chocolate syrup. Topped with whipped cream.
- Iced Caramel Macchiato$6.00
Milk, caramel & vanilla
- Irish Cold Brew Coffee$8.00
Bailey's Irish Cream, simple syrup, whole milk & chocolate syrup with whipped cream
- DGC Hot Cocoa$4.00
Topped with whipped cream
Wine (Bottle)
- BTL Sand Point Chardonnay$26.00
Crisp apple notes & tropical fruit. HInts of pear & vanilla
- BTL Kunde Sauvignon Blanc$30.00
hints of lemon citrus, green apple, orange blossum
- BTL Anterra Pinot Grigio$22.00
Bright & auromatic with hints of lemon citrus & green apple
- BTL Clean State Riesling$30.00
Crispy with hints of peach, citrus, and minerals
- BTL Chloe Red Blend$26.00
Full with dark fruit, espresso & spice
- BTL Sand Point Cabernet Sauvignon$22.00
hints of oak, cherry and ripe berries
- BTL Primaries Pinot Noir$34.00
Juicy & fruit-foward, hints of baking spices, cedar, red currant, raspberry, cherry pie & orange blossum
- BTL Layer Cake Malbec$38.00
Black fruit, rich earth, truffles & dark cocoa
- BTL Funf Schmitt Sohne Sweet Red$22.00
Sweet & fruity flavors with mild finish. Served chilled.
Wine (Glass)
- GL Sand Point Chardonnay$7.00
Crisp apple notes & tropical fruit. HInts of pear & vanilla
- GL Kunde Sauvignon Blanc$8.00
hints of lemon citrus, green apple, orange blossum
- GL Anterra Pinot Grigio$6.00
Bright & auromatic with hints of lemon citrus & green apple
- GL Clean State Riesling$8.00
Crispy with hints of peach, citrus, and minerals
- GL Chloe Red Blend$7.00
Full with dark fruit, espresso & spice
- GL Sand Point Cabernet Sauvignon$6.00
hints of oak, cherry and ripe berries
- GL Primaries Pinot Noir$9.00
Juicy & fruit-foward, hints of baking spices, cedar, red currant, raspberry, cherry pie & orange blossum
- GL Layer Cake Malbec$10.00
Black fruit, rich earth, truffles & dark cocoa
- GL Funf Schmitt Sohne Sweet Red$6.00
Sweet & fruity flavors with mild finish. Served chilled.
- GL Lamarca Prosecco Splits$8.00
Sparkling wine
- GL Segura Biundas Rose Split$8.00
Sparkling Rose
Beer
- Truly Berry Seltzer$7.00
Fruity
- Deep Ellum Blonde$6.00
Light & refeshing golden ale
- Lakewood Brewing Temptress Milk Stout Nitro$8.00
silky, malty chocolate & caramel notes
- Armadillo Brewing Land Yacht$7.00
American style IPA
- Oak Cliff Brewing Hefeweizen$7.00
German style
- St. Arnold's Brewing Fancy Lawnmower$6.00
German style Kolsch, fruity, clean & light
- Bishop Cidar Rotator$8.00
- Community Brewing Texas Lager$6.00
crisp, light-bodied
- Oak Highlands Brewery Freaky Deaky$8.00
Belgian Triple
- Peticolas Velvet Hammer$7.00
Red ale with caramel, brown sugar & floral hops
- Texas Haze Peach IPA$7.00
fresh and fruity IPA
- Martin House Brewing True Love$7.00
Raspberry sour
- Beer Flight$8.00
Choice of 4 samples
- Miller Light
- Dos Equis
Liquor
- Grey Goose
- Absolut
Plain, Vanilla, or Watermelon
- Smirnoff Kssd Caramel
- Ketel One
- Ketel One Botanicals
- Western Son
- Western Son Blueberry
- Tito's
- Deep Eddy
Lemon, Lime, Peach, Orange, or Ruby Red
- Well Gin / Taaka
- Western Son Gin
- Tanquerey
- Hendricks
- Capt. Morgan
- Malibu
- Bacardi
- Well Rum/ Bellows
- Myers Dark
- Don Q Reserve
- Hornitos/Sauza
- Patron
- Altos
- DV Grapefruit
- DV Jalapeno/Pineapple
- Mezcal
- Maker's Mark
- TX Whiskey
- Jack Daniels
- Jim Beam
- Jameson
- Bulleit
- Tullemore Dew
- Glenlivet
- Crown
- St. Germain
- Disarrono
- Midori
- Cointreau
- Grand Marnier
- Grune Fee
- Campari
- Galliano
- Grangelico
- Jagermeister
- Rmplemintz
- Fireball
- Goldschlager
- Baileys
- Kahlua
- Dolin Sweet
- Martini Rosso Dry
- Peach Scnhapps
- Triple Sec
- Creme de Cassis
- Razzmatazz
- Watermelon Pucker
- Apple Pucker
- Orange Curacau
- Blue Curacao
- Grenadine
- Creme de Cocoa Dark
- Butterscotch Schnapps
Cocktails
- Bacon Vodka Bloody Mary$9.00
House infused bacon vodka, house bloody mary mix
- Farmer's Market Mojito$10.00
Rum, mint, lime, optional add fruit
- Cucumber Basil Smash$11.00
Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, cucumber, basil, lime, lemon juice and syrup
- Lavender Blueberry Fizz$11.00
Blueberry vodka, St. Germain Liqueur, lavendar syrup, blueberries, lemon
- Pink Drink$10.00
Housemade watermelon punch
- A Better Paloma$11.00
Mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, grapefruit rosemary syrup, grapefruit soda
- Red Sangria$9.00
House recipe
- Mule Driver$10.00
Vodka, lime, ginger beer. Optional add fruit
- True Love Rita$10.00
Tequila, lime, agave, topped with Martin House True Love
- Root Beer Whip$10.00
Absolut Vanilla, St. Arnold Root Beer, topped with whipped cream & cherry
- Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade$10.00
Whiskey, Creme di Cassis, blackberry, rhubarb bitters, honey syrup, lemon
- Wasted Thyme$11.00
Irish whiskey, ginger syrup, orange & thyme bitters, lemon, ginger beer