Dallas Grilled Cheese Co Food Truck
Food Menu
Starters
- PineappleLollie
8 skewers of bacon with brown sugar and maple syrup$9.99
- Bruschetta Bites
tomatoes, basil, mozzarella on toasted bread with balsamic$7.99
- Bacon Mac & Cheese
blend of 4 cheeses topped with bacon$7.99
- Chili Cheese Fries
Cheddar, Jack, & Gouda topped with bacon & green onions$8.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pretzel Fried Mozz
House-made, served with Marina$7.99
- DGC Wings
Served with House-made Blue Cheese and Celery$7.99
- Fried Green Beans
Served with Ranch$5.99
- Grilled Cheese Sticks
Served with a side of tomato soup for dipping
Sandwiches
- Classic
White Bread & American Cheese$4.00
- Bologna
White Bread, Bologna, American, & Mayo$4.99
- Grilled PB&J
Texas Toast, cream cheese and PB mix with jam.$5.49
- Rustic Grilled Cheese
Rustic white bread, gouda, muenster, and yellow cheddar$10.00
- The Dude
sourdough, sloppy joe mix, white cheddar$10.00
- DGC Texas Cheeseburger
Swiss, white & yellow cheddar, dijon mayo, pickles, and grilled onions$9.99
- The Favorite
Parmesan-crusted sourdough, american, cheddar, and gruyere cheese, crumbled bacon, and dijon mustard$9.99
- Cattleman's Grilled Cheese
Brisket, muenster, gouda, yellow cheddar on Rustic with BBQ sauce on the side,$13.00
- Brie & Bacon Grilled Cheese
brie, bacon, carmelized onions on Piasano$12.99
- Bacon Chicken Ranch
chicken, bacon, cheddar on sourdough$11.99
- Bacon Jalapeño Popper Grilled Cheese
jalapenos, sour cream, bacon, cream cheese, jack, cheddar, spicy pepper jam on white bread$10.99
- Grilled Mac & Cheese
sourdough, gouda, america, mac & cheese$10.99
- Buffalo Chicken
sourdough, chicken breast, swiss, and wing sauce$9.99
- Fajita Grilled Cheese
jalapeno cheddar bread, chicken, peppers and onions, cheddar, jack cheese and cilantro-lime cream sauce$12.99
- Spicy 2 Pork & Cheese
Sourdough, ham, bacon, swiss, cheddar, spicy jam$11.99
- Cubanesque
sourdough, pork, ham, swiss, spicy dijon mustard, pickles$10.29
- Pimento Grilled Cheese
Housemade Pimento cheese with fried onion strings on sourdough$9.99
- BBQ Pork$12.00
- Classic W/Ham$6.00
Sides
Salads
- Julius - Full
Romaine, Parmesan, crutons, Ceasar Dressing$6.99
- Julius - Half
Romaine, Parmesan, crutons, Ceasar Dressing$4.99
- Sweet Pea - Full
Spinach, pecans, blue cheese, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette$9.99
- Sweet Pea - Half
Spinach, pecans, blue cheese, strawberries, blueberries, raspberry vinaigrette$6.99
- Eruca Salt - Full
Arugula, Parmesan, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper$8.99
- Eruca Salt - Half
Arugula, Parmesan, lemon juice, olive oil, salt & pepper$4.99
- Cobb - Full
Romaine, iceberg, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.$8.99
- Cobb - Half
Romaine, iceberg, cucumbers, tomatoes, egg, cheese, bacon, croutons, choice of dressing.$5.99
Soups
Value Combo
Kids Menu
Drink Menu
N/A Bevs
Cold Brew
- Sweet Cream Vanilla
Milk, 1/2 & 1/2, maple syrup & vanilla. Topped with whipped cream$6.00
- Honey Cinnamon Iced Latte
Milk, honey, vanilla & cinnamon. Topped with whipped cream.$6.00
- Iced Mocha
Milk & chocolate syrup. Topped with whipped cream.$6.00
- Iced Caramel Macchiato
Milk, caramel & vanilla$6.00
- Irish Cold Brew Coffee
Bailey's Irish Cream, simple syrup, whole milk & chocolate syrup with whipped cream$8.00
- DGC Hot Cocoa
Topped with whipped cream$4.00
Wine (Bottle)
- BTL Sand Point Chardonnay
Crisp apple notes & tropical fruit. HInts of pear & vanilla$26.00
- BTL Kunde Sauvignon Blanc
hints of lemon citrus, green apple, orange blossum$30.00
- BTL Anterra Pinot Grigio
Bright & auromatic with hints of lemon citrus & green apple$22.00
- BTL Clean State Riesling
Crispy with hints of peach, citrus, and minerals$30.00
- BTL Chloe Red Blend
Full with dark fruit, espresso & spice$26.00
- BTL Sand Point Cabernet Sauvignon
hints of oak, cherry and ripe berries$22.00
- BTL Primaries Pinot Noir
Juicy & fruit-foward, hints of baking spices, cedar, red currant, raspberry, cherry pie & orange blossum$34.00
- BTL Layer Cake Malbec
Black fruit, rich earth, truffles & dark cocoa$38.00
- BTL Funf Schmitt Sohne Sweet Red
Sweet & fruity flavors with mild finish. Served chilled.$22.00
Wine (Glass)
- GL Sand Point Chardonnay
Crisp apple notes & tropical fruit. HInts of pear & vanilla$7.00
- GL Kunde Sauvignon Blanc
hints of lemon citrus, green apple, orange blossum$8.00
- GL Anterra Pinot Grigio
Bright & auromatic with hints of lemon citrus & green apple$6.00
- GL Clean State Riesling
Crispy with hints of peach, citrus, and minerals$8.00
- GL Chloe Red Blend
Full with dark fruit, espresso & spice$7.00
- GL Sand Point Cabernet Sauvignon
hints of oak, cherry and ripe berries$6.00
- GL Primaries Pinot Noir
Juicy & fruit-foward, hints of baking spices, cedar, red currant, raspberry, cherry pie & orange blossum$9.00
- GL Layer Cake Malbec
Black fruit, rich earth, truffles & dark cocoa$10.00
- GL Funf Schmitt Sohne Sweet Red
Sweet & fruity flavors with mild finish. Served chilled.$6.00
- GL Lamarca Prosecco Splits
Sparkling wine$8.00
- GL Segura Biundas Rose Split
Sparkling Rose$8.00
Beer
- Truly Berry Seltzer
Fruity$7.00
- Deep Ellum Blonde
Light & refeshing golden ale$6.00
- Lakewood Brewing Temptress Milk Stout Nitro
silky, malty chocolate & caramel notes$8.00
- Armadillo Brewing Land Yacht
American style IPA$7.00
- Oak Cliff Brewing Hefeweizen
German style$7.00
- St. Arnold's Brewing Fancy Lawnmower
German style Kolsch, fruity, clean & light$6.00
- Bishop Cidar Rotator$8.00
- Community Brewing Texas Lager
crisp, light-bodied$6.00
- Oak Highlands Brewery Freaky Deaky
Belgian Triple$8.00
- Peticolas Velvet Hammer
Red ale with caramel, brown sugar & floral hops$7.00
- Texas Haze Peach IPA
fresh and fruity IPA$7.00
- Martin House Brewing True Love
Raspberry sour$7.00
- Beer Flight
Choice of 4 samples$8.00
- Miller Light
- Dos Equis
Liquor
- Grey Goose
- Absolut
Plain, Vanilla, or Watermelon
- Smirnoff Kssd Caramel
- Ketel One
- Ketel One Botanicals
- Western Son
- Western Son Blueberry
- Tito's
- Deep Eddy
Lemon, Lime, Peach, Orange, or Ruby Red
- Well Gin / Taaka
- Western Son Gin
- Tanquerey
- Hendricks
- Capt. Morgan
- Malibu
- Bacardi
- Well Rum/ Bellows
- Myers Dark
- Don Q Reserve
- Hornitos/Sauza
- Patron
- Altos
- DV Grapefruit
- DV Jalapeno/Pineapple
- Mezcal
- Maker's Mark
- TX Whiskey
- Jack Daniels
- Jim Beam
- Jameson
- Bulleit
- Tullemore Dew
- Glenlivet
- Crown
- St. Germain
- Disarrono
- Midori
- Cointreau
- Grand Marnier
- Grune Fee
- Campari
- Galliano
- Grangelico
- Jagermeister
- Rmplemintz
- Fireball
- Goldschlager
- Baileys
- Kahlua
- Dolin Sweet
- Martini Rosso Dry
- Peach Scnhapps
- Triple Sec
- Creme de Cassis
- Razzmatazz
- Watermelon Pucker
- Apple Pucker
- Orange Curacau
- Blue Curacao
- Grenadine
- Creme de Cocoa Dark
- Butterscotch Schnapps
Cocktails
- Bacon Vodka Bloody Mary
House infused bacon vodka, house bloody mary mix$9.00
- Farmer's Market Mojito
Rum, mint, lime, optional add fruit$10.00
- Cucumber Basil Smash
Gin, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, cucumber, basil, lime, lemon juice and syrup$11.00
- Lavender Blueberry Fizz
Blueberry vodka, St. Germain Liqueur, lavendar syrup, blueberries, lemon$11.00
- Pink Drink
Housemade watermelon punch$10.00
- A Better Paloma
Mezcal, grapefruit juice, lime juice, grapefruit rosemary syrup, grapefruit soda$11.00
- Red Sangria
House recipe$9.00
- Mule Driver
Vodka, lime, ginger beer. Optional add fruit$10.00
- True Love Rita
Tequila, lime, agave, topped with Martin House True Love$10.00
- Root Beer Whip
Absolut Vanilla, St. Arnold Root Beer, topped with whipped cream & cherry$10.00
- Blackberry Bourbon Lemonade
Whiskey, Creme di Cassis, blackberry, rhubarb bitters, honey syrup, lemon$10.00
- Wasted Thyme
Irish whiskey, ginger syrup, orange & thyme bitters, lemon, ginger beer$11.00
