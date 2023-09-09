Food

Meat by pound

Brisket 1 LB

$32.00

Brisket 1/2 LB

$16.00

Pulled Pork 1 LB

$22.00

Pulled Pork 1/2 LB

$11.00

Pulled Pork 1/4 LB

$5.50

Bacon Brisket weight 1 LB

$28.00

Bacon Brisket weight 1/2 LB

$14.00

Bacon Brisket weight 1/4 LB

$7.00

Turkey 1 LB

$28.00

Turkey 1/2 LB

$14.00

Turkey 1/4 LB

$7.00

Pepper Munster

$7.00

Texas Jack

$8.00

Polish Sausage

$7.00

Beef Rib

$34.00

price per bone

Spare Ribs

$3.50

price per bone

Brisket 1/4 lb

$8.00

pastrami 1 lb

$34.00

sauce

$9.99

Plate

Texas Trinity

$32.00

Brisket, Spare ribs and Sausage comes with 2 sides

3 meat plate

$33.50

1 pound of meat w/ 2 sides

2 meat plate

$25.50

2/3 pound meat w/ 2 sides

1 meat plate

$18.75

1/3 pound of meat w/ 2 sides

Family Style

Big Dampf feast

$157.00

1/2 lb all meats, 1 beef rib, 3 sausages, 4 spare ribs, 4 pints of any side you choose

Side

Smoked Mac

$4.00

4 cheese mac and cheese

Cole slaw

$4.00

creamy, sweet and slightly tangy

Elote

$4.00

fire roasted corn off the cob mixed with Mayo and traditional Elote seasonings

Fire roasted veggies

$4.00

seasonal roasted mixed veggies

loaded mashed potato salad

$4.00

creamy potato salad with green onion, bacon, mayo, sour cream and spices

Butcher block beans

$4.00

baked beans with brisket mixed in

Sandwich

Chicago Italian beef

$14.00

Italian seasoned roast beef severd on a french roll with giardiniera. Dipped in flavorful Au Jus.

Chopped beef

$11.00

Chopped brisket sandwich

Pulled pork

$8.00

Turkey BLT

$14.00

Big Dampf

$14.00

Sliced brisket sandwich, topped with pulled pork

Maxwell Street Polish

$9.00

Chicago Style Maxwell Street polish served on a bun with grilled onions and mustard

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$4.50

Drinks

Bottle of soda

$3.50

Water

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Can of soda

$2.50

Saturday Special

barbacoa taco

$8.00

Smoked Brisket Burger

$14.00

1/2 lb smoked brisket burger

Catering

Catering Packages

1 Meat and 2 Sides

$20.00

2 Meat and 2 Sides

$23.00

3 Meat and 2 Sides

$26.00

Catering Dessert

$4.00

Add Ons

Service Level