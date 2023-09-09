Dampf Good BBQ 6720 Good Hope Church Rd
Food
Meat by pound
Brisket 1 LB
$32.00
Brisket 1/2 LB
$16.00
Pulled Pork 1 LB
$22.00
Pulled Pork 1/2 LB
$11.00
Pulled Pork 1/4 LB
$5.50
Bacon Brisket weight 1 LB
$28.00
Bacon Brisket weight 1/2 LB
$14.00
Bacon Brisket weight 1/4 LB
$7.00
Turkey 1 LB
$28.00
Turkey 1/2 LB
$14.00
Turkey 1/4 LB
$7.00
Pepper Munster
$7.00
Texas Jack
$8.00
Polish Sausage
$7.00
Beef Rib
$34.00
price per bone
Spare Ribs
$3.50
price per bone
Brisket 1/4 lb
$8.00
pastrami 1 lb
$34.00
sauce
$9.99
Plate
Family Style
Side
Smoked Mac
$4.00
4 cheese mac and cheese
Cole slaw
$4.00
creamy, sweet and slightly tangy
Elote
$4.00
fire roasted corn off the cob mixed with Mayo and traditional Elote seasonings
Fire roasted veggies
$4.00
seasonal roasted mixed veggies
loaded mashed potato salad
$4.00
creamy potato salad with green onion, bacon, mayo, sour cream and spices
Butcher block beans
$4.00
baked beans with brisket mixed in
Sandwich
Chicago Italian beef
$14.00
Italian seasoned roast beef severd on a french roll with giardiniera. Dipped in flavorful Au Jus.
Chopped beef
$11.00
Chopped brisket sandwich
Pulled pork
$8.00
Turkey BLT
$14.00
Big Dampf
$14.00
Sliced brisket sandwich, topped with pulled pork
Maxwell Street Polish
$9.00
Chicago Style Maxwell Street polish served on a bun with grilled onions and mustard
Dessert
