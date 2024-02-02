Dan Dan - Wayne
Small Plates & Soup
Cold Small Plates
- Crisp Spicy Cucumbers$8.25
sliced cucumber in a sweet garlic chili oil - spice: 2 out of 5
- Pork Belly w/ Sweet Garlic Chili Oil$13.25
thin-sliced pork belly in a sweetened soy & chili oil sauce - spice: 4 out of 5
- Beef & Tripe in Chili Oil$14.95
thin sliced beef & tripe tossed in chili oil and crushed peanuts - spice: 4 out of 5
- Beef Tendon$14.75
thin sliced beef tendon tossed in chili oil w/ scallions - spice: 4 out of 5
- Beef Jerky$14.25
Warm Small Plates (not GF)
- Scallion Pancakes (8pc)$4.95
flaky pancake layered with scallions - vegetarian - spice: 0 out of 5
- Spring Rolls (2pc)$4.45
fried spring rolls filled with carrots, cabbage, & mushroom - vegetarian - spice: 0 out of 5
- Wontons in Chili Oil (8pc)$9.95
pork-filled wontons in a black vinegar & chili oil sauce - spice: 3 out of 5
- Dumplings in Chili Oil (8pc)$9.95
pork-filled dumplings in a sweet soy & chili oil sauce - spice: 3 out of 5
- Chicken Potstickers (5pc)$8.45
pan-fried chicken dumplings - spice: 0 out of 5
- Vegetable Steam Dumplings (5pc)$9.95
pan-fried vegetable dumplings (contains mushrooms) - spice: 0 out of 5
- Shrimp Steam Dumplings (5pc)$9.95
pan-fried vegetable dumplings (contains mushrooms) - spice: 0 out of 5
- Turmeric Fried Chicken Wings (8pc)$12.95
turmeric battered chicken wings (flats), fried and served with a side of our house dry pepper rub - spice: 0 out of 5
- Dry Pepper French Fries$8.25
french fries tossed in our housemade dry pepper seasoning and served with an orange-prosecco aioli - spice: 3 out of 5
- Pork Soup Dumplings (6pc)$10.95
pork-filled dumplings filled with soup - spice: 0 out of 5
- Crab & Pork Soup Dumplings (6pc)$11.95
crab meat and pork-filled dumplings filled with soup
- Shredded Duck Bao (2pc)$12.95
shredded duck served on bao buns with cucumbers, scallions and hoisin sauce - spice: 0 out of 5
- Taiwanese Pork Belly Burger (2pc)$10.95
thick-sliced braised pork belly served on bao buns with pickled mustard greens and crushed peanuts - spice: 0 out of 5
- Chicken & Shrimp Shumai (4pc)$9.95
- Pan-Fried Juicy Pork Buns (4pc)$9.95
Soups
- Hot & Sour Soup$9.75
mushrooms, bamboo, egg drop, and tofu in a spicy & sour chicken broth - spice: 1 out of 5
- Pork Wontons in Chicken Broth$12.45
pork-filled wontons in a chicken broth - spice: 1/5
- Happy Madison Chicken Wonton Soup$13.45
chicken and water chestnut filled wontons in a chicken broth - spice: 1/5
- Pumpkin Seafood Tofu Soup$13.45
shrimp, flounder, tofu, peas, carrots, and egg drop in a pumpkin broth - spice: 0/5
- West Lake Beef Soup$14.45
minced beef, tofu, cilantro, and egg drop in a beef broth - spice: 0/5
Auth Noodles
Authentic Noodles
- DanDan Noodles$9.75
flour lo-mein style noodles tossed with sesame paste, soy sauce, chili oil, preserved vegetables and scallions, choice of adding minced pork, pressed tofu, or completely without - spice: 3/5
- DanDan Rice Noodles$9.75
rice noodles tossed with sesame paste, soy sauce, chili oil - spice: 3/6
- Sichuan Cold Chili Noodles$9.75
flour lo-mein style noodles tossed with chili oil, soy sauce, and crushed peanuts, topped with cucumbers - vegetarian - spice: 4/5
- Cold Sesame Noodles$9.75
flour lo-mein style noodles tossed with sesame paste, and soy sauce, topped with cucumbers - vegetarian - spice: 0/5
- Sichuan Hot & Sour Glass Noodles$12.25
glass noodles in chili oil & black vinegar broth with bok choy and crisp soy beans - vegetarian - spice: 4/5
- Crystal Glass Noodles w/ Minced Pork$14.45
glass noodles in a meat sauce with cilantro and pickled chili peppers - spice: 1/5
- Spicy Beef Hand-Ripped Noodles (not GF)$16.95
sliced braised beef on top of hand ripped noodles with chili oil and bok choy - spice: 3/5
- Sichuan Beef Noodle Soup (not GF)$16.95
sliced braised beef, flour noodles, and bok choy served in a spicy beef broth - spice: 3/5
- Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup (not GF)$16.95
sliced braised beef, flour noodles, and bok choy served in a spicy beef broth - spice: 3/5
Spicy Crispy Noodles (not GF)
Cumin Hand-Ripped (not GF)
Entrees
Fermented Black Bean Dish (not GF)
Dry Pepper Dish
Dry Pot Dish
Garlic Sauce Dish
Ginger Scallion Dish
Kung Pao Dish
Long Hot Pepper Dish
Pickled Sichuan Dish
Scallion Dish
Delicacies
DanDan Delicacies
- Ginger Shredded Duck$24.75
shredded braised GF duck sautéed with ginger, red & green bell peppers and scallion - spice: 0/5
- Smoked Pork Belly w/ Leeks$23.25
- Pickled Vegetable Whole Fish$36.25
Whole fish deboned and sliced in tangy broth with pickled vegetables with glass noodles, and enoki mushrooms - spice: 2/5
- Jiang Bei Whole Fish$36.25
Whole fish deboned and sliced in an authentic Sichuan chili oil hot sauce - spice: 4/5
- Fried Whole Fish in Sichuan Style Sauce$39.45
- Sichuan Prime Rib Tips$27.45
prime rib tips sauteed with long hot peppers, bell peppers, onions, sichuan peppercorn, and bok choy - spice: 1/5
- Lychee Fish$23.25
Flounder fillets lightly battered and fried, served with our house made sweet and sour sauce - spice: 0/5
- Homestyle Fish$23.25
Flounder fillets lightly battered and fried, served with our house made sweet, sour, spicy home style sauce - spice: 1/5
- Honey Pine Nut Shrimp$28.95
fried shrimp tossed in a homemade cream sauce with diced red & green bell peppers and pine nuts - spice: 0/5
- Golden Bunapi Mushrooms$19.25
crisp bunapi mushrooms lightly folded in duck yolk batter with red & green bell pepper - spice: 0/5
- Sizzling Wonton Platter$32.95
six fried pork wontons meet a sweet and sour sauce with chicken, beef and shrimp on a sizzling platter - spice: 0/5
- Sweet & Sour Beef$22.95
flash fried beef covered in a sweet & sour sauce - spice: 0/5
- Spicy & Sour Ribeye Pot$29.45
thinly sliced ribeye cooked with red hot peppers, pickled mustard greens, enoki mushroom, and glass noodles in pumpkin broth, topped with fresh cilantro - spice: 2/5
- Country-Style Beef w/ Cilantro$28.45
beef stir-fried with mountain chili peppers, cilantro, pickled chili peppers, and oyster sauce - spice: 6/5
- Golden Spicy Stew$37.25
lamb, enoki mushrooms, tripe and pigs’ blood meld together to create this hearty stew - spice: 4/5
- Flank Steak Pot$32.95
Spicy Aromatic Pot
Spicy Mixed Tofu Pot
Green Peppercorn Hot Sauce Dish
Taiwanese Dishes & Vegetable
Taiwanese Specialties
- Three Cup Chicken$17.75
dark meat chicken simmered with cooking wine, sweet soy, sesame oil, garlic, and basil - spice: 0/5
- Salt & White Pepper Crispy Chicken$17.95
salt & white pepper battered chicken, deep-fried with basil - spice: 1/5
- Soybean Crisp Soft-Shelled Shrimp (not GF)$24.95
soft-shell shrimp fried with soybeans and fried shallots - spice: 0/5 cannot be made gluten-free
- Taiwanese Intestine Stew$20.45
pig's blood, intestines, and soft tofu in pickled chili pepper sauce - spice: 3/5
- Hakka-Style Sauteed Pork & Pressed Tofu (not GF)$25.25
pressed tofu, dried squid, and shredded pork sauteed with pickled chili peppers and Chinese celery - spice: 1/5
- Spicy Black Bean Minced Pork & Chives$16.95Out of stock
minced pork prepared in a flaming wok with black beans, chili peppers and chives - spice 2/5
- A-Ma's Ginger Shrimp Fried Rice$15.45
ginger-charred fried rice with baby shrimp, eggs, topped with goji berries - spice 0/5
- Pumpkin Rice Noodles w/ Shredded Pork (not GF)$15.25
rice noodles cooked in a pumpkin broth and stir-fried with shredded pork and fried shallots - spice: 0/5 **cannot be made gluten-free
- Taiwanese Minced Pork Rice (not GF)$4.75
single serving of rice topped with braised minced pork - spice: 0/5 - cannot be made gluten-free - *NOT available for individual sale*
Vegetables
- Vegetarian String Beans$16.25
Green beans made in a flaming wok with fermented pickled vegetable and garlic - spice 0/5
- Cauliflower w/ Dried Baby Shrimp$16.95
Cauliflower made in a flaming wok with dried baby shrimp skins, goji, and garlic - spice 0/5
- Chinese Cabbage w/ Dried Peppers$15.25
Braised sweet cabbage cooked with dried peppers and garlic - spice 1/5
- Eggplant w/ Garlic Sauce$15.95
Eggplant (mildly sweet) sautéed with “sweet, sour, and spicy sauce”, scallion, and wood ear mushroom - spice 2/5
- Baby Bok Choy w/ Garlic$16.25
Bok choy (lightly sweet flavor and crunchy texture) sautéed in flaming wok with garlic - spice 0/5
- Spicy & Sour Shredded Potatoes$14.95
Shredded potatoes sautéed in a flaming wok with black vinegar and dried chili peppers - spice 1/5
- Three Cup King Oyster Mushrooms$16.45
Traditional Taiwanese dish prepared with one cup of sweet soy sauce, 1 cup of sesame oil, and one cup of rice wine with king oyster mushroom - spice 0/5
- Spicy Soft Tofu Pot$15.95
Soft tofu in spicy Sichuan pepper hot sauce with pickled vegetables and Chinese celery, topped with sesame seeds, crisp soybeans and cilantro - spice 4/5
- Vegetarian Mapo Tofu$15.45
Soft tofu prepared in chili oil, broad bean sauce, sweet bean sauce and black bean topped with scallions and peppercorn powder (can add minced pork with no additional charge) - spice 2/5
- Golden Napa Cabbage$16.25
Napa cabbage braised in a pumpkin broth and topped with goji berries - spice 0/5
- Ginger Soy Chinese Broccoli$19.95
Steamed Chinese broccoli (slightly bitter and earthy taste) drizzled with chef’s special sauce - spice 0/5
- Dry Fried Brussel Sprouts$18.75
Flash fried Brussel sprouts stir-fried with bacon, dry pepper, garlic, ginger (can be made without bacon for vegetarian) - spice 1/5
- Napa Goji Chestnut$16.25
Napa cabbage braised in a pumpkin broth and topped with goji berries - spice 0/5
LM/FR/RN
Lomein (not GF)
Rice Noodle
Fried Rice
Other FR/RN
- Sichuan Style Fried Rice$15.75
Bacon fried rice with eggs, pickled chili, preserved vegetables and soy sauce - spice 2/5
- Sichuan Curry Rice Noodles$15.95
Curry flavored rice noodles with chicken, bacon, eggs, scallion, onion, long hot pepper, and mushroom - spice 2/5
- Scallion Fried Rice$13.75
Scallion puree fried rice with eggs and goji berries - spice 0/5
- XO Sauce Fried Rice (not GF)$19.45
Seafood fried rice with eggs, xo sauce and scallion - spice 1/5