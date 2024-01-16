dan modern chinese Manhattan Beach
delivery
xlb dumpling
steamed dumpling
pan fried dumpling
chili oil dumpling
small plate
- scallion pancake
scallion pancake with soy ginger dipping sauce.$9.30
- seaweed tofu salad
Seaweed, tofu, bean sprouts, and bell peppers.$9.00
- pickled cucumber
ginger & szechuan peppercorn cucumbers.$9.00
- salt pepper tofu
crispy tofu with toasted garlic, green onions, & cilantro served with ginger soy sauce.$9.00
- popcorn chicken
crispy bites of chicken with toasted garlic, green onions, & cilantro. served with sriracha aioli.$12.60
- popcorn shrimp
crispy bites of shrimp with toasted garlic, green onions, & cilantro served with sriracha aioli.$16.20
- beef roll
Scallion pancake wrapped with oxtail beef, cucumbers, green onions, & cilantro. Served with hoisin and sriracha sauce.$18.60
- pork chop$11.40
large plate
- three cup chicken$21.90
- shrimp crab sauce
shrimp, crab, garlic, ginger, green onions ***DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE***$24.30
- shrimp shishito
shrimp, shishito peppers, garlic ***DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE***$23.10
- mapo tofu
spicy, silky tofu, shiitake mushrooms, chili, garlic, ginger, green onions ***DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE***$15.30
- mapo pork
spicy, silky tofu, pork, chili, garlic, ginger, green onions ***DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE***$17.70
- mapo crab
spicy, silky tofu, crab, chili, garlic, ginger, green onions ***DOES NOT INCLUDE RICE***$22.50
soup
- chicken noodle soup
fresh chicken soup with handmade noodles.$15.00
- oxtail noodle soup
tender oxtail beef with handmade noodles in tasty beef broth.$19.80
- spicy oxtail noodle soup
spicy oxtail beef soup with handmade noodles topped with leeks, green onions, and served with mustard greens on the side.$19.80
- *add extra soup noodles$3.00
noodle
- dan short rib
handmade thick noodles served with short rib, snow pea leaves, shiitake mushrooms, garlic, and our signature sauce.$25.80
- dan shrimp
handmade thick noodles served with shrimp, snow pea leaves, shiitake mushrooms, garlic, and our signature sauce.$22.20
- dan chicken
handmade thick noodles served with chicken, snow pea leaves, shiitake mushrooms, garlic, and our signature sauce.$18.60
- dan vegetable
handmade thick noodles with broccoli, snow pea leaves, shiitake mushrooms, garlic, and our signature sauce.$18.60
rice
- fr crab
fresh dungeness crab with garlic, egg, and green onions.$25.80
- fr short rib
short rib fried rice with egg, bean sprouts, and green onions.$25.80
- fr shrimp
shrimp fried rice with egg and green onions.$22.20
- fr pork chop
Pork chop fried rice with egg and green onions.$22.20
- fr chicken
Chicken fried rice with egg and green onions.$18.60
- fr vegetable
vegetable fried rice with egg, spinach, broccoli, and green onions.$18.60
- fr egg$16.20
- white rice$3.00
- brown rice$3.00