Dandelion Cafe - Rice U
Breakfast
Lunch
- Pepperoni Flatbread$8.00
- Cheese Flatbread$8.00
- Margherita Flatbread$9.00
- Veggie Flatbread$9.00
- Meditteranean Chicken Flatbread$9.00
- Roasted Mushroom Panini$12.00
- Classic Burger$10.00Out of stock
- Cheese Burger$10.00Out of stock
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.75
- Fried Chicken Club$11.75
- Chicken Caprese Panini$12.75
- Dandy Banh Mi$12.50
- Nuggets$5.99Out of stock
Grab & Go
- Egg Bites$5.00
- Overnight Oats$4.00Out of stock
- Seasonal Fruit Cup$3.99
- Yogurt & Granola$6.00Out of stock
- Turkey Sandwich$6.50
- Ham Sandwich$6.50
- Egg Salad Sandwich$7.50Out of stock
- Charcuterie Box$8.00Out of stock
- Superfood Salad$9.00
- Meditteranean Salad$9.00Out of stock
- Side of Beet Slaw$3.00Out of stock
- Side of Egg Salad$3.00Out of stock
Drinks
- Drip Coffee$3.25+
- Iced Coffee$4.50
- Latte$5.75
- Cappuccino$5.50
- Americano$3.75
- Espresso$3.50
- Flat White$4.50
- Cortado$4.25
- Au Lait$4.75
- Mocha$6.50
- Green Machine$8.50
- Veggie Route$8.50
- Teachers Pet$8.50
- Easy Breezy$8.50
- O.J.$5.50
- Milk$4.00
- Topo Chico$2.25
- Mandarin Jarritos$2.25
- Mexican Coke$2.25
- Diet Coke$2.00
- Sprite$2.00
- Coconut Water$2.25
- San Pellegrino$2.25
- Bai$3.50
- Bottle Water$2.00
- Celcuis$3.50
- Kids Juice Box$1.25
- Chocolate Milk$5.00
- Hot Chocolate$5.00
- Lemon Ginger Shot$3.75
- Hibiscus$4.00
- Lemonade$4.50
- Steamer$4.25
- Frozen Lemonade$5.50
- Caribbean Breeze$7.75
- Tropicana$7.25
- Honey Berry$7.50
- PB&J$7.50
- The Hulk$7.50
- Percolator$7.75
- Chai Tea Latte$5.50
- Matcha Latte$5.00
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Hot Tea$4.50
- London Fog$6.00
- Golden Milk$6.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.25
- Frappé$6.75
- Aguas Frescas$5.25
Sides
