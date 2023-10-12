Restaurant Menu

Just Meats

Full Rack of Ribs

$28.00

Half Rack of Ribs

$16.00

Sandwiches

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Dirty Pig

$8.00

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Platters

Smoked Pulled Pork Sandwich Platter w/2 sides

$15.00

Smoked Rib Platter w/ 2 sides (3 Bones)

$21.00

Dirty Pig Platter w/2 sides

$16.00

Little Piggy Plate

$7.00

Family Packs

Lil Murph (Feeds approx. 2 adults & 2 kiddos)

$36.00

Big Murph (Feeds approx. 8)

$80.00

Sides - A la Carte

Piggy Tail Pasta Salad

$4.00

Cheesy Potatoes

$4.00

BBQ Beans

$4.00

Southern Cole Slaw

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Country Style Green Beans w/ Bacon

$3.00

Sides - Pints

Cheesy Potatoes

$10.00

BBQ Beans

$10.00

Southern Cole Slaw

$10.00

Piggy Tail Pasta

$10.00

Country Style Green Beans

$10.00

Sweet Potaote Casserole

$12.00

Dessert

Sweet Potato Casserole

$6.00

Beverages

Soda Pop - 12 oz can

$1.50

Catering Menu

Platter Options

Smoked Ham Ball Platter

$15.00

3 Bone Smoked Rib Platter

$21.00

Sliced Brisket Platter

$26.00

Chicken hind- quarter Platter w/ 2 sides

$17.00

Pulled Pork Platter w/2 sides

$16.00

Sides and Extras

Cheesy Potatoes (Whole Pan feeds 28-32)

$75.00

Cheesy Potatoes (Half pan feeds 14-16)

$40.00

BBQ Baked Beans (Whole Pan feeds 50)

$60.00

BBQ Baked Beans (Half Pan feeds 25)

$35.00

Southern Cole Slaw (128 oz. feeds 28-34)

$40.00

Southern Cole Slaw (64 oz. feeds 14-16)

$22.50

Piggy Tail Pasta Salad (128 oz feeds 28-34)

$50.00

Piggy Tail Pasta Salad (64 oz. feeds 14-16)

$27.50

Country Style Green Beans (Whole Pan feeds 48-50)

$40.00

Country Style Green Beans (Half Pan feeds 25)

$22.50

Sweet Potato Casserole (Whole Pan feeds 28-34)

$85.00

Sweet Potato Casserole (Half Pan feeds 14-16)

$45.00

BBQ Sauces 1 Pint (Choose between Original or Jalapeno)

$10.00

Pit Meats

Double Smoked Sausage (per lb.)

$20.00

Smoke Hot Links (per lb.)

$20.00

Brisket per lb.

$28.00

Smoked Pork Loin (3 lbs)

$35.00

Ribs - Full Rack

$28.00

Pulled Pork (per lb.)

$15.00

Iowa Chops (per lb.)

$17.00

Chicken Hind-quarter (per lb.)

$16.00

Ham Balls per (per lb.)

$16.00