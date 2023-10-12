Dandy's BBQ Restaurant
Restaurant Menu
Platters
Little Piggy Plate
Sides - A la Carte
Sides - Pints
Dessert
Beverages
Catering Menu
Platter Options
Sides and Extras
$75.00
Cheesy Potatoes (Whole Pan feeds 28-32)
$40.00
Cheesy Potatoes (Half pan feeds 14-16)
$60.00
BBQ Baked Beans (Whole Pan feeds 50)
$35.00
BBQ Baked Beans (Half Pan feeds 25)
$40.00
Southern Cole Slaw (128 oz. feeds 28-34)
$22.50
Southern Cole Slaw (64 oz. feeds 14-16)
$50.00
Piggy Tail Pasta Salad (128 oz feeds 28-34)
$27.50
Piggy Tail Pasta Salad (64 oz. feeds 14-16)
$40.00
Country Style Green Beans (Whole Pan feeds 48-50)
$22.50
Country Style Green Beans (Half Pan feeds 25)
$85.00
Sweet Potato Casserole (Whole Pan feeds 28-34)
$45.00
Sweet Potato Casserole (Half Pan feeds 14-16)
$10.00
BBQ Sauces 1 Pint (Choose between Original or Jalapeno)
Dandy's BBQ Restaurant Location and Hours
(641) 424-4944
Closed • Opens Thursday at 4PM