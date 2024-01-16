Dangerfield's Restaurant
Starters
- Coconut Shrimp Appetizer$17.00
Jumbo shrimp. Hand-breaded with coconut flakes & fried to a golden brown. Complemented with a side of pina colada sauce
- Maryland Crab Cakes$17.00
Two sweet jumbo lump crab cakes dusted with panko crumbs and served with a zesty Russian sauce
- Mussels$17.00
Simmered steamed mussels with olive oil, white wine, lemon juice, fresh garlic and chopped parsley with a side of french baguette
- Walleye Fingers$15.00
Breaded fresh Canadian walleye lightly fried golden & served with a honey mustard sauce
- Half Beer Battered Onion Rings$7.00
- Full Beer Battered Onion Rings$12.00
- Cheese Curds$13.00
Deep-fried sprinkled with truffle Parmesan cheese
- Crab & Cream Cheese Rolls$17.00
Sweet rock crab, Wisconsin cream cheese & fresh chopped garlic rolled into an egg roll skin & fried crispy golden. Served with a zesty apricot mustard sauce for dipping
- Empanadas$9.00
Two cornmeal crusted empanadas filled with Mediterranean marinated chicken, ground steak, or spinach, deep-fried
- Baba Ghanoush$10.00
Grilled eggplant puree with tahini, garlic & lemon juice served with pocket bread
- Hummus$6.00
Pureed chickpeas with tahini, garlic, & lemon juice, served with pocket bread
- Falafel$9.00
5 fried patties of ground chickpeas, onion, cumin and parsley
- Stuffed Grape Leaves$9.00
6 grape leaves stuffed with rice, olive oil, and fresh mint
- Cucumber Yogurt$9.00
Housemade yogurt with garlic, cucumber, alive oil, and chopped mint served with toasted pocket bread
- Appetizer Combo$15.00
A combination of grape leaves, falafel, hummus and baba ghanoush served with pocket bread
- Kibbeh$15.00
Fried ground beef bulger with Mediterranean spices baked and served with fresh mint yogurt
International
- Linguine Marinara$22.00
Topped with beef brisket meatballs and homemade marinara sauce
- Shrimp Linguini$27.00
A blend of Alfredo and marinara sauce tossed in linguini and sautéed shrimp. A Dangerfield's specialty
- Lobster Ravioli$27.00
Steamed lobster filled ravioli complimented with anisale pamadori sauce
- Cajun Chicken Fettuccine$25.00
Complimented with pamadore sauce
- Chicken Marsala$24.00
Fresh chicken breast sautéed with olive oil, mushrooms and marsala wine. House potato, hot popover and vegetable. Chardonnay
- Chicken Parmigiana$25.00
Fresh chicken breast lightly breaded and baked with marinara and mozzarella cheese. Side of classic fettuccine marinara. Chianti
- Cheese Ravioli$21.00
Steak & Seafood
- 12 Oz Ribeye Steak$35.00
Broiled premium Angus beef. Merlot or rioja. A Dangerfield's specialty
- 12 Oz NY Strip Sirloin$35.00
Premium Angus beef. Shiraz or rioja
- 8 Oz Top Sirloin$27.00
Premium Angus beef. Sauvignon blanc or chardonnay
- Three Tender Medallions$35.00
One each of JD glaze, béarnaise, and bleu cheese sauce. Pinot grigio or chardonnay
- Friday and Saturday Rock Salt Prime Rib$33.00
Premium Angus beef. Merlot
- Smoked Baby Back Ribs$25.00
Half rack of tender and savory baby back ribs with house BBQ sauce. Shiraz or rioja. A Dangerfield's specialty
- Double Pork Medallions$25.00
Apples, raisins and raspberry-jalapeño sauce. A Dangerfield's specialty
- Canadian Walleye$30.00
Pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc
- Fresh Salmon$29.00
Fresh grilled salmon fillet topped with mango salsa and lemon butter sauce
- Coconut Crusted Shrimp Dinner$30.00
Crusted with coconut flakes and fried golden, served with pina colada sauce
Sides
Fresh
Specialty Soup Kettle
Salads
- Medjool Date Salad$17.00
Medjool dates stuff with bleu cheese and bacon wrapped, fresh greens, sautéed apples, bleu cheese, caramelized pecans, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Walleye Salad$17.00
Hand breaded fried walleye fingers, romaine, fresh strawberries, mandarin oranges, black olive and red onion, kiwi poppyseed dressing
- Oriental Chicken Salad$17.00
Teriyaki grilled chicken breast, romaine, peapods, red pepper, jicama, mandarin oranges, fried wontons, roasted almonds, kiwi poppyseed dressing. Half salad
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Crisp romaine and fresh spinach tossed with shaved Parmigiana-Reggiano cheese and Caesar dressing, topped with garlic croutons. A Dangerfield's specialty
- $16 Salad Bar$16.00
- $6.50 Salad Bar Add-On$6.50
- Oriental Chicken Salad Half$10.00
Kabobs
- Chicken Kabob$24.00
Grilled cubed chicken marinated in citrus juice and fresh herbs
- Beef Kabobs$26.00
Grilled cubed steak marinated in shiraz consomme and spices
- Kafta Kabobs$24.00
Grilled ground sirloin mixed with minced onion, diced tomato, fresh parsley and spices
- Shrimp Kabob$26.00
Grilled shrimp marinated in citrus juice and fresh herbs
Sandwiches
- Almond Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken breast, aged Cheddar cheese, toasted almonds, tomato, lettuce & balsamic vinaigrette. A Dangerfield's specialty
- Walleye Sandwich$17.00
Beer battered walleye fillet, red cabbage slaw with lime juice and toasted pub bun
- Sweet Home Alabama$15.00
Delicious pulled pork, aged Cheddar cheese, topped with coleslaw, and toasted pub bun
- Grilled Reuben$16.00
Sliced corned beef brisket and Swiss served on marbled rye
- Dangerfield's Style Club$16.00
Smoked turkey breast, ham, applewood smoked bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce and mayo on toasted Italian hoagie
- Fish & Chips$17.00
Hand breaded fried walleye fingers, potato wedges, and coleslaw
- Falafel Sandwich$13.00
Fried falafel patties, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and tarator sauce
- Chicken Shawarma Sandwich$15.00
Marinated chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and garlic sauce
- Steak Shawarma Sandwich$16.00
Marinated sirloin, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and tarator sauce
- Kafta Sandwich$15.00
Ground sirloin mixed with chopped fresh parsley, onions, and tomato with lettuce, tomato, onion pickle, tarator sauce
- Mediterranean Brisket Panini$16.00
Beef brisket roasted with Mediterranean herbs, sautéed onions, Pepper Jack cheese and garlic sauce on grilled za'atar foccacia
Burgers
- Steak Burger$15.00
Half pound ground steak, applewood bacon, smoked Gouda cheese, and artisan onion roll. A Dangerfield's specialty
- Bleu Cheese Burger$15.00
Bleu & Cheddar cheese and applewood smoked bacon
- Patty Melt$15.00
Swiss and American cheeses, marble rye bread, and caramelized onions
- Sonoran BBQ Bacon Burger$15.00
Half pound ground steak, bacon, aged Wisconsin Cheddar, root beer BBQ glaze, and toasted pub bun
- Gooey Louie$15.00
- Value Burger$10.00