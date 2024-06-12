Danny Ray's Food & Spirits
Beer
Bottled Beer
Canned Beer/Seltzer
Cocktails
ALL Cocktails
- Bloody Mary$8.00
- Habanero Bloody Mary$9.00
- Mimosa$6.00
- Irish Coffee$9.00
- Screwdriver$7.00
- House Margarita$8.00
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Old Fashioned$8.00
- Sunset on Colfax$7.00
- Manhattan$9.00
- Long Island$10.00
- Tequila Sunrise$7.00
- Jalapeno Cucumber Marg$10.00
- Blackberry Smash$8.00
- Reg Pineapple Marg$10.00
- Tom Collins$7.00
- Ghost Pineapple Marg$10.00
- Blueberri Moscow$9.00
- Aeporal Spritz$8.00
- White Russian$8.00
- Butter Pecan Coffee$9.00
- Paloma$6.00
- Skinny Marg$8.00
- Cadillac Marg$10.00
- Hot Toddy$6.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$8.00
- Martini$8.00
- Grey Hound$6.00
- Strawberry Daquiry$8.00
- SP Cocktail$8.00
SHOTS
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Basket of O Rings$11.95
- Beer Batt Mush$11.95
- Bone-In Wings$11.95
- Boneless Buffalo Wings
with celery sticks$12.95
- Calamari
Deep fried rings sautéed in butter, jalapenos, onions, tomatoes, garlic & pepperoncinis. Served with a tangy jalapeno sauce$12.95
- Chili Cheese Fries$10.95
- Chips and Salsa
Choice of hot jalapeño verde or mild red salsa$6.95
- Chips and Salsa with Guacamole
Choice of hot jalapeño verde or mild red salsa with guacamole$9.95
- Diane's Bulgogi$16.95
- Jalapeno Verde Queso$9.95
- Mac and Cheese Wedges$11.95
- Nachos
Fresh crisp tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, taco beef, refried beans, diced tomatoes, grilled jalapeños, sour cream, black olives & guacamole$12.95
- Pickle Chips Fried$11.95
- Pork Pot Stickers
Served with Danny's Secret Sauce$10.95
- Smoked BBQ Chicken Sliders
Served with jalapeno coleslaw$12.95
- Spring Rolls
Served with Danny's Secret Sauce$9.95
- Taco Tators
Potato shells filled with taco beef, cheese, green onions, olives, guacamole & fried jalapenos. Served with sour cream$11.95
Breakfast Menu
- Full B&G w/ Gravy$8.50
- Full B&G w/ Sausage Gravy$8.95
- 1/2 B&G w/ Gravy$6.50
- 1/2 B&G w/ Sausage Gravy$6.95
- Traditional
Toasted muffin, Canadian Bacon, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce$15.95
- Smoked
Toasted muffin, grilled pulled pork, poached eggs, sliced avocado and hollandaise sauce$15.95
- California
Toasted muffin, grilled tomatoes, fresh avocado, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce$15.95
- Corned Beef
Toasted muffin, fresh tender corned beef, poached eggs, avocado and hollandaise$15.95
- SP Chicken Fried Steak$16.95
- Stack$10.95
- Short Stack$9.95
- French Toast$9.95
- Belgian Waffle$10.95
- Pancake Sandwich$11.50
- Blintzes$12.95
- West Colfax
Bacon, ham, sausage, green pepper, onion, tomato, mushroom, cheddar cheese & green chili$15.95
- Greek
Gyro, green pepper, onion, tomato, olives & feta$15.95
- Mushroom Spinach
Fresh spinach, mushroom, onion & swiss cheese$14.95
- Denver
Traditional ham, green pepper, cheese & onion$14.95
- Ham & Cheese$14.95
- Bacon & Cheese$14.95
- Sausage & Cheese$14.95
- Supreme
Bacon, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato & cheddar cheese$15.95
- Green or Red Chili Cheese$14.50
- House Omlet
Mushroom, olives, pepper, ham & onion, smothered in green or red chili$15.95
- Spanish
Avocado, onion, roasted green chile & topped with jalapeño verde salsa$14.95
- Veggie
Pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, olives & swiss cheese$14.95
- Plain$12.95
- Machaka
Ground beef, hash browns, jalapeño pepper, onion, mushroom, cheddar cheese & topped with green chili$16.95
- Irish
Home made shredded corned beef, hash browns, onion, green pepper, swiss cheese$16.95
- Southwestern Fried Steak
Chicken fried steak, hash browns, diced green chile, onion, cheddar cheese & topped with green chili$16.95
- Spinach Florentine
Fresh spinach, onion, mushroom, hash browns, sliced avocado topped with our hollandaise sauce$16.95
- Crispy Chile Rellano
Two crispy rellenos, hash browns, green chili & cheddar cheese$16.95
- Southwestern Veggie
Green chiles, onion, tomato, avocado, hash browns, mozzarella cheese topped with sour cream$16.95
- Pork Carnitas
Tender pork, hash browns, grilled onion, green chili, cheese and pico de gallo$16.95
- Cntry Skil
Hash browns topped with biscuit & gravy, bacon and sausage (No sides on this item)$16.95
- Hot Polish Sausage
Hot sausage, pepper, onion and mozzarella cheese heaped over hash browns$16.95
- Breakfast Burrito$12.95
- Breakfast Burrito Supreme$14.95
- Huevos Rancheros$13.95
- Breakfast Quesadilla$13.95
- Hungry Man Platter$15.95
- Two Egg Breakfast$11.50
- Bacon and Eggs$13.95
- Cntry and Eggs$13.95
- Links and Eggs$13.95
- Ham and Eggs$13.95
- Smoked Bone-In Ham and Eggs$17.95
- Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs$15.95
- Chicken Fried Chicken and Eggs$15.95
- Shredded Corned Beef Hash and Eggs$17.95
- Center Cut Pork Chops and Eggs$17.95
- House Sirloin Steak and Eggs$17.95
- New York Strip and Eggs$22.95
- Ribeye Steak and Eggs$25.95
- Ground Chuck and Eggs$15.95
- Spicy Italian Sausage and Eggs$15.95
- Hot Polish Sausage and Eggs$16.95
Burgers
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.95
- BBQ Mustard Burger
Beef patty, cheddar cheese and grilled onion with a side of Smokey mustard BBQ sauce$14.95
- Burger$11.95
- Cheeseburger$12.95
- Corned Beef Burg
Beef patty topped with corned beef and swiss cheese$16.95
- Guacamole Burger
Beef patty topped with swiss cheese, bacon & guacamole. Served on a hot brioche bun$15.95
- Mexican Hamburger
Beef patty in a flour tortilla with refried beans. Topped with red or green chili & cheddar cheese. Served with Spanish rice$14.95
- Monster Burger
Half pound beef patty with ham, bacon, american & swiss cheese$16.95
- Mushroom Swiss Bacon Burger
Grilled fresh mushrooms, bacon & melted swiss cheese$14.95
- Patty Melt$14.95
- Red Chili Burger$14.95
- Super Twin
Two beef patties, american cheese & bacon$16.95
- Tex-Mex Burger
Beef patty, swiss cheese, pico de gallo & fresh sliced avocado. Served on a brioche bun$15.95
- Ultimate Burger
Beef patty topped with american cheese, bacon & fried egg$14.95
Daily Specials
- SP Huevos w/ Chorizo$15.95
- SP Machaka Burrito$15.95
- SP Prime Rib Brk Burrito$17.95
- SP Sup Brk Ques$14.95
- SP Lumberjack$14.95
- SP Fr Tst$16.95
- MON- SP Mush Stk$19.95
- TUES- SP Smoked Ench$16.95
- WED- SP Sloppy Joe$13.95OUT OF STOCK
- THURS- SP Tips$18.50OUT OF STOCK
- FRI- SP Prime Rib$24.95
- SAT- SP Pepper Ribeye$25.95
- SP Prime Rib St Tacos$18.95
Dinner Specials
- House Sirloin Steak$17.95
- New York Strip Steak$22.95
- Ribeye Steak$25.95
- Steak and Shrimp$22.95
- Smoked Ham Dinner$17.95
- Chopped Ground Sirloin Steak$16.95
- Center Cut Pork Chops$17.95
- Roast Beef Dinner$15.95
- Liver and Onions$15.95
- Chicken Fried Steak$15.95
- Chicken Fried Chicken$15.95
- Honey Dipped Fried Chicken$17.95
- Tenderloin Chicken Strips$15.95
- Jumbo Shrimp$18.95
- Lemon Pepper Tilapia$16.95
- Fish Platter$16.95
- Chicken Scallopini$18.95
- Chicken Alfredo$16.95
- Shrimp Alfredo$19.95
- Spaghetti with Meatballs$15.95
- Spaghetti with Italian Sausage$15.95
- Chicken Parmesean$17.95
- Chicken Santa Fe$16.95
Salads & Soup
- Beef Weight Watcher
Beef patty with cottage cheese, pears, peaches and tomato$14.95
- Chef Salad
Crisp greens, tomato, cucumber, egg, julienne strips of cheeses, turkey & ham$15.95
- Chicken Fajita Salad
Fresh greens topped with grilled chicken, onion, pepper, tomato, cucumber and cheddar cheese$15.95
- Chicken Weight Watcher
Chicken breast with cottage cheese, pears, peaches and tomato$14.95
- Cobb Salad
Fresh greens topped with bacon pieces, blue cheese, egg, olives, avocado, tomato & fresh grilled chicken$15.95
- Dinner Salad$4.95
- Greek Salad
Fresh greens topped with feta cheese, cucumber, tomato, onions & kalamata olives. Served with Greek dressing & pita points$15.95
- Green Chili$5.50
- Red Chili$5.50
- Soup$4.95
- Steak Fajita Salad
Fresh greens topped with grilled steak, onion, pepper, tomato, cucumber and cheddar cheese$15.95
- Taco Salad
Crisp tortilla bowl filled with lettuce and topped with taco meat, refried beans, cheddar cheese, olives, guacamole and sour cream$14.95
Sandwiches
- All American Wrap
Smoked turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, tomato and lettuce$15.95
- B.L.T.$11.95
- California Chicken
Grilled chicken breast topped with melted swiss cheese, avocado & roasted green chile strip$16.95
- Chicken or Steak Fajita Wrap$15.95
- Chicken Philly
Tender strips of chicken, pepper, onion, mushroom and melted swiss on a hoagie roll$16.95
- Choice Sirloin Steak
Tender house steak on toast$17.95
- Cold Roast Beef, Ham, or Turkey$13.95
- French Dip
With melted swiss on a roll, served with warm Au Jus$15.95
- Grilled Cuban
Smoked pork, grilled ham, melted swiss and sliced pickles on a roll. Served with a side of Smokey mustard BBQ sauce$15.95
- Grilled Italian Sausage
Spicy Italian Sausage grilled & topped with roasted green chile strip & mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce$15.95
- Grilled Turkey Santa Fe
Grilled turkey, grilled tomato, mushroom, roasted green chile & swiss cheese on grilled sourdough$15.95
- Gyro
Beef/lamb blended with special spices topped with onion, tomato, lettuce, feta cheese, pepperoncini & Greek olives on grilled pita bread. Served with Tzatziki sauce$16.95
- Hot Beef
Served open face with home made mashed potatoes & gravy (no additional side)$14.95
- Hot Turkey
Served open face with home made mashed potatoes & gravy (no additional side)$14.95
- Reuben
Sliced corned beef, swiss cheese & sauerkraut on grilled rye$16.95
- Roast Beef Conquistador
Roast beef, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, grilled onions, peppers & mushrooms on grilled sour dough$15.95
- Steak Philly
Tender strips of steak, pepper, onion, mushroom and melted swiss on a hoagie roll$16.95
- Triple Decker Club
Turkey, bacon, american & swiss cheese, lettuce & tomato$15.95
- Triple Decker Grilled Cheese$12.95
- Tuna Melt
Tuna served on grilled rye with melted swiss$14.95
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$13.95
- Turkey Melt$15.95
Senior and Kids Menu
Sides
- s/ TST$2.50
- s/ 1 Piece TST$1.25
- s/ Corn$2.50
- s/ Tort$2.50
- s/ Dinner Roll$2.50
- s/ Tex TST$2.50
- s/ Garlic TST$2.50
- s/ Pita$2.50
- s/ (1) Egg$1.50
- s/ (2) Eggs$3.00
- s/ (3) Eggs$4.50
- s/ (1) Cake$2.95
- s/ (2) Cakes$5.90
- s/ (1) Blue Cake$3.95
- s/ (2) Blue Cakes$7.90
- s/ (1) Choc Cake$3.95
- s/ (2) Choc Cakes$7.90
- s/ (1) Fr Tst$4.50
- Oats$4.95
- s/ Bac$4.50
- s/ Cntry$4.50
- s/ Links$4.50
- s/ Ham$4.50
- s/ Ital$7.95
- s/ Polish$9.95
- s/ Beef Patty$5.50
- s/ Hash$10.95
- s/ CFS$9.50
- s/ CFC$9.50
- s/ Chix Breast$8.95
- s/ Chorizo$8.95
- s/ (1) Chix Strip$3.50
- s/ (1) Cod$3.50
- s/ (1) Fried Shrimp$2.95
- s/ (1) Grilled Shrimp$2.95
- s/ (1) MB$1.95
- s/ Gyro Meat$9.50
- s/ House Stk$12.95
- s/ NY Stk$15.95
- s/ Ribeye$18.95
- s/ Kid Steak$7.95
- s/ Monster Patty$11.50
- s/ Canadian Bacon$5.95
- s/ Chops$12.95
- s/ Smk'd Ham$12.95
- s/ Tilapia$13.95
- s/ Fr Chix$15.95
- s/ HB$3.95
- s/ FF$3.95
- s/ Sweet FF$5.95
- s/ Mash$3.95
- s/ Baked Pot$3.95
- s/ Mac n Chz$6.95
- s/ Green Chili$1.95
- s/ Red Chili$1.95
- s/ Gravy
- s/ Hollandaise$1.95
- s/ Aujus$1.00
- s/ Marinara$1.50
- s/ Cranberry Sauce$1.95
- s/ Strawberry Compote$2.50
- s/ Cherry Compote$2.50
- s/ Blueberry Compote$2.50
- s/ Greek Dressing$1.50
- s/ Guac$1.95
- s/ Pico de Gallo$1.50
- s/ Sour Cream$1.25
- s/ PB$1.00
- s/ (1) Beef Ench$5.50
- s/ (1) Chz Ench$5.50
- s/ Taco$4.50
- s/ Beans$3.95
- s/ Rice$3.95
- s/ Rellano$7.50
- s/ Chips$3.95
- s/ Avo$1.95
- s/ Cheddar Chz$1.25
- s/ Cott Chz$3.95
- s/ (1) Jala$1.25
- s/ Melon$3.95
- s/ Peach$3.95
- s/ Pear$3.95
- s/ Veggies$3.95
- s/ Fresh Gr Veg$3.95
- s/ Slaw$3.95
- s/ (1) Pickle$0.25
- s/ Kimchi$1.50
- s/ Chopped Onion$1.00
- s/ Sliced Onion$1.00
- s/ Chopped Tomato$1.00
- s/ Tom Slices$2.25
- s/ Lettuce$1.00
South of the Border
- Bean Tostada$5.95
- Beef and Cheese Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas with beef & topped with cheddar cheese & our homemade enchilada sauce. Served with Spanish rice & beans$13.95
- Beef Chimichanga
Seasoned shredded beef in a flour tortilla deep fried. Smothered in green chili and cheese$16.95
- Burrito
Beef, bean or combination, wrapped in a flour tortilla, smothered in green chili , cheddar cheese, tomato & lettuce$13.95
- Cheese Enchiladas
Three corn tortillas with cheese, enchilada sauce & topped with cheddar cheese. Served with Spanish rice & beans$13.95
- Crispy Combination Platter
One crisp beef chimichanga, one chile relleno & one taco$16.95
- Fajita Burrito
Beef, chicken or combination, served in a flour tortilla smothered in green chili & cheddar cheese, tomato & lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole & sour cream$16.95
- Guacamole Tostada$6.95
- Hot Hashbrowns$11.95
- Mexican Combo Platter
One taco, one tostada and one beef & bean burrito smothered in green chili & cheddar cheese$16.95
- Pork Carnitas Burrito
Tender pork, grilled onion, spanish rice and beans. Topped with green chili, cheddar cheese, and a side of fresh pico de gallo$16.95
- Quesadilla
Grilled strips of chicken or steak, melted cheddar cheese, chopped roasted green chiles & onion stuffed in a tortilla & grilled$16.95
- Rancheros
Grilled Angus steak or chicken with tomato, onion & jalapeño topped with green chili. With Spanish rice, beans & flour tortillas 16.95$16.95
- Rellano Plate
Fresh roasted chiles stuffed with jack cheese & deep fried. Topped with green chili & cheddar cheese. Served with spanish rice, beans, lettuce & tomato
- Shrimp Mexi Cal
Six jumbo shrimp grilled with garlic, onion, tomato & jalapeño. Served with spanish rice, beans & flour tortillas$19.95
- Sizzling Fajitas
Beef, chicken or combination, grilled with peppers & onion, served with pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, sour cream, guacamole & flour tortillas$18.95
- Special Combination Platter
One chile relleno, one taco and one beef & bean burrito smothered in green chili & cheddar cheese$16.95
- Street Tacos
Choice of steak or chicken, topped with pico de gallo, avocado, lime, lettuce, cheese and served with spanish rice and beans$15.95
- Taco Plate
Three crisp beef tacos served with spanish rice & beans$12.95