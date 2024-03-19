Dany's Tacos | Grand Prairie 7392 Lake Ridge Parkway Unit 100
Appetizers
Burritos
El Guiso of the Day
Flautas
Gorditas
Tortas
Quesadillas
Sopes
Hamburgers
- American Hamburger$9.99
Half pounder of our in house seasoned ground beef with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Ketchup, Mustard, Mayo and Pickles
- Mexicana Hamburger$12.49
Half pound smashed patty of our in house seasoned Ground Beef with Cheese, Ham, Jalapeño, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Ketchup Mustard, Mayo and Avocado
Postres y Fruta
Dany's Tacos | Grand Prairie 7392 Lake Ridge Parkway Unit 100 Location and Ordering Hours
(682) 422-3081
Open now • Closes at 9PM