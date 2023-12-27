Dao Thai Restaurant and Noodle Palace 230 E OHIO ST
Food
APPETIZERS
- EDAMAME$6.00
Organic! boiled healthy Soy Bean lightly salt.
- CHICKEN EGG ROLLS$6.95
Homemade.deep fried served with sweet & sour sauce this recipe contains Peanut.
- MINI EGG ROLLS$6.95
Homemade.deep fried served with sweet & sour sauce this recipe contains Peanut.
- FRIED TOFU$7.50
Deep fried tofu served with our own spicy sweet &sour Peanut plum sauce.
- FRIED WONTON$8.50
Deep fried homemade wonton stuffed with fresh chopped shrimp and herbs.
- THAI SPRING ROLLS$9.25
Fresh Thai salad rolls filled with steamed bean sprouts,fresh cucumber,cooked tofu and scrambled egg.topped with plum sauce,red peppers, and green onions.
- CRAB RANGOON$9.25
Cream cheese & crabmeat flavor Wrapped with wonton skin
- POT STICKERS CHICKEN$9.25
Pan-fried Thai pastries filled with a mixture of chopped chicken and vegetables served with homemade spicy sweet sour soy sauce.
- POTSTICKERS VEGETABLE$9.25
Pan-fried Thai pastries filled with a mixture of chopped vegetables served with homemade spicy sweet sour soy sauce.
- SHRIMP DUMPLINGS$9.95
Steamed imperial shrimp dumplings served with homemade garlic and spicy soy sauce
- SHRIMP IN THE BLANKET$9.95
Deep-fried shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with distinctive sauce.
- CHICKEN WINGS$9.95
Deep-fried battered marinated chicken wing served with delicious spicy sauce.
- VIETNAMESE SPRING ROLLS$9.95
Rice paper wrapped around steamed shrimp, rice noodles, lettuce, basil leaves, egg, cucumber & served w. spicy bean sauce.
- TOD MUN PLA$10.95
Golden fried spicy fish cakes served with spicy Peanut cucumber salad.
- SATAY CHICKEN$11.75
Thai shish-kabob,skewers of chicken marinated in herbs and coconut milk,served with our own signature Peanut sauce,and complemented with a side of cucumber salad.
- SPICY BEEF$11.95
Skewered grilled marinated beef in Thai herbs served w. chili sauce & cucumber salad.
- TEMPURA$13.95
Lightly battered jumbo shrimps,sweet potatoes,greens beans and broccoli deep fried, served with sweet & sour sauce.
- DAO’S PLATTER$19.95
Assorted appetizers of crab Rangoon, pot sticker, shrimp dumpling, fried wonton and shrimp egg roll.
SOUPS
- MISO SOUP$4.95
Soft tofu,green onions, and seaweed in white miso broth.
- RICE SOUP$13.95
Thai jasmine rice, fresh white meat chicken cooked in chicken broth with celery topping with cilantro,green onions and cooked garlic.
- TOM YUM$14.95
Hot & Sour soup with mushrooms, bitter lemon leaves, onions, and herbs in lemongrass broth.
- TOM KHA$14.95
Coconut milk soup with lemongrass, lime leaves and mushroom.
- TOFU SOUP$13.95
Bean Curd cake soup with or without Meat with Vegetables.
SALADS
- CUCUMBER SALAD$4.95
Fresh cut cucumber, onion and red bell pepper, a mild sweet & sour dressing
- HOUSE SALAD$7.50
Fresh Spring Mix, lettuce, carrot, cucumber, tomato, red bell pepper served with house dressing.
- SOM TUM$13.95
Our unique house salad. Shredded green papaya mixed with green beans, tomatoes, Single Shrimp, Peanut in a spicy house dressing mixed.
- LAB KAI$15.95
Spicy chopped chicken with shallot,green onions, cilantro, roasted rice, fish sauce and lemon juice.
- NAM TOK$16.95
Tasty broiled sliced tender beef sprinkled with lemon juice, fish sauce, hot chili peppers, cilantro,and onions and roasted rice.
NOODLES
- PAD THAI$14.95
Thin rice noodles w. tofu, egg, stir-fried in a sweet & sour tamarind sauce served w. ground peanut and lemon.
- PAD KEE MAO$16.95
Large rice noodles with jalapeno peppers, peapods, carrot, tomatoes & sweet bas leaves served w. fresh bean sprouts.
- PAD WOON SEN$16.95
Stir-fried crystal noodles egg, onion, baby corn, pea pods, carrots mushroom & bean sprouts.
- PAD SEE EIW$16.95
Stir-fried large rice noodles with egg, collard greens & sweet soy sauce.
- DAO NOODLE$16.95
Stir-fried large rice noodles, fresh garlic, tofu, bean sprouts & green onions w. soy sauce.
- LARD NAR$18.95
Large rice noodles stir-fried topped w. a delicious old-fashioned gravy including shrimp & collard greens.
- SINGAPORE$18.95
Stir-fried small rice noodles, vegetables and shrimp with curry powder.
- TOM YUM NOODLE$16.95
Sweet-sour & spicy rice noodles, sliced chicken, shrimp wonton, lettuce, cooked garlic, bean sprouts, green onions, cilantro, chopped peanut & chili sauce on the side.
- BAMEE NOODLE$15.95
Steamed egg noodles served over bean sprouts & lettuce. Topped with cooked garlic, green onions & cilantro.
- RICE STICK NOODLE$15.95
Rice vermicelli noodles in seasoned broth with bean sprouts, cocked garlic, green onions & cilantro.
SIDE ORDERS
- SMALL JASMINE RICE$1.50
Steamed Thai Jasmine Rice
- LARGE JASMINE RICE$3.00
Steamed Thai Jasmine Rice
- SMALL BROWN RICE$2.00
Steamed Fancy Brown Rice
- LARGE BROWN RICE$4.00
Steamed Fancy Brown Rice
- PEANUT SAUCE$5.00
Thai famous Peanut Sauce
- STEAMED BIG NOODLE$5.00
Steamed Large Rice Noodle
- STEAMED THIN NOODLE$5.00
Steamed Thin Rice Noodle
- STEAMED BAMEE NOODLE$5.00
Steamed Egg Noodle
- SIDE CURRY$6.00
- STEAMED BROCCOLI$7.00
Steamed Fresh Broccoli
- STEAMED GAI LAN$7.00
Steamed Chinese Broccoli
- STEAMED VEGETABLES$7.00
Steamed Broccoli, Carrot, Peapod, Corn
DESSERTS
- ICE CREAM COCONUT$6.00
Our famous Coconut Ice Cream
- LYCHEE OVER ICE$6.00
Tropical fruit
- THAI CUSTARD$6.00
Taro, coconut, sugar and egg
- STICKY RICE/MANGO$12.00
Sweet sticky rice with fresh mango
- STICKY RICE/CUSTARD$12.00
Sweet sticky rice with Custard
- BANANA DUMPLINGS$5.00
Sweet sticky rice with Banana dumpling
BEVERAGES
- BUBBLE TEA$7.00
Refreshing blend tropical drink with tapioca ball
- SMOOTHIES$7.00
Refreshing blend tropical drink without tapioca ball
- HOT TEA$2.50
- SOFT DRINK$2.50
Soda in a can
- BOTTLE WATER$2.00
- SPARKLING WATER$6.00
- HOT COFFEE$2.50
- ICED TEA$4.00
Refreshing Iced Tea
- JUICES$5.00
- THAI COFFEE DELUXE$5.00
Homemade Thai coffee
- THAI TEA DELUXE$5.00
Homemade Refreshing Thai Tea
- LEMONADE$5.00
Homemade from Real lemon
Bar
ALCOHOL BEVERAGES
- SINGHA$7.00
Thai Beer
- (SM) SAPPORO$7.00
Japanese Beer
- (LG) SAPPORO$12.00
Japanese Beer
- TSING TAO$8.00
Chinese Beer
- HEINEKEN$7.00
Holland Beer
- STELLA$7.00
- SAMUEL ADAM$7.00
USA
- BUDWEISER$5.00
USA
- BUD LIGHT$5.00
USA
- MGD$5.00
USA
- LITE$5.00
USA
- WARM SAKE$10.00
Japanese warm Rice Wine
- CHILLE SAKE$10.00
Japanese Chilled Rice Wine
- SAKE BOMB$12.00
1 beer + 2 shots Sake
TROPICAL DRINKS
- GIN MARTINI$12.00
- VODKA MARTINI$12.00
- AMARETTO STONE SOUR$12.00
- BLODDY MARY$12.00
- BLUE MARGARITA$12.00
- COSMOPOLITAN$12.00
- LEMON DROP$12.00
- LONG ISLAND$12.00
- MAITAI$12.00
- MARGARITA$12.00
- MIDORI STONE SOUR$12.00
- MOJITO$12.00
- PINA COLADA$12.00
- SEA BREEZE$12.00
- SINGAPORE SLING$12.00
- STRAWBERRY DAIQUIRI$12.00
- TEQUILA SUNRISE$12.00
- VOLCANO$12.00
- WHISKEY SOUR$12.00
- WHISKEY STONE SOUR$12.00
- ZOMBIE$12.00