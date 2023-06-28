Dapper Owl 2412 East Main Street


Bakery Items

Cookie

$2.25

chocolate chip + oat

Muffin

$3.50

blueberry + seasonal

Beer and Cider

Diskin - Daydream

$4.50

Diskin - Lil Blondie

$4.50

Diskin - Bob's Your Uncle

$4.50

Untitled Art - Juicy IPA

$4.00

Untitled Art - Pilsners

$4.00

Bread Loaves

Gluten Free

$6.00

fresh daily + house made

Wheat

$5.00

fresh daily + house made

White

$5.00

fresh daily + house made

Coffee

Coffee/12th South Blend 12oz

$3.25

Coffee/12th South Blend 16oz

$3.50

Coffee/12th South Blend 8oz

$2.60

Drip Refill

$0.50

Espresso Shot

$1.75

Frothy Cold Brew 12oz Can

$5.00

Red Eye 12oz

$2.50

Red Eye 16oz

$3.00

Red Eye 8oz

$2.00

Espresso Drinks

Americano 12oz

$4.55

Americano 16oz

$4.60

Americano 8oz

$4.50

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.46

Cappuccino 8oz

$3.91

Iced Americano 16oz

$4.60

Iced Mocha 16oz

$4.51

Latte 12oz

$4.46

Latte 16oz

$5.08

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.66

Latte 8oz

$3.91

Mocha 12oz

$4.93

Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Mocha 8oz

$4.36

Extra Shot

$1.25

Herbal Infusion Tea

Ancient Orchard

$3.95

antioxidant powerhouse

Einstien

$3.95

focus + concentration

Firefox

$3.95

energizing without the jitters

Transcend

$3.95

focus + concentration

Merchandise

12th South Beans

$16.00

Beanie

$28.00

Keychain

$5.00

Sticker

$1.00

Travel Mug

$25.00

Non-Espresso

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Arnold Palmer - Lemonade and Iced Tea

Chai 120z

$4.40

firepot masala + steamed milk

Chai 16oz

$5.50

firepot masala + steamed milk

Chai 8oz

$3.91

firepot masala + steamed milk

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$4.27

steamed chocolate milk

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.88

steamed chocolate milk

Hot Chocolate 8oz

$3.66

steamed chocolate milk

Iced Chai 16oz

$4.40

firepot masala + steamed milk

Iced Hot Chocolate 16oz

$4.88

Iced Matcha Latte 16oz

$4.50

Firepot Amai (sweetened) + steamed milk

Iced Tea

$1.95

London Fog

$5.00

firepot Italian grey tea = vanilla syrup

Matcha Latte 12 oz

$4.50

Firepot Amai (sweetened) + steamed milk

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.00

Firepot Amai (sweetened) + steamed milk

Matcha Latte 8oz

$4.00

Firepot Amai (sweetened) + steamed milk

Maypop Water- Lemon

$4.00

Maypop Water- Tangerine

$4.00

Owlet 16oz

$4.95

sparkling water, lemonade, cherry syrup

The Garden

$6.24

The Globe

$6.24

The Phoenix

$6.24

Lemonade

$3.50

Oggy/Hand Pies

Beef and Potato Pie

$9.50

beef, potato + onion

Breakfast Pie

$9.50

Chicken Pot Pie

$9.50

chicken

Vegetarian Pie

$9.50

fresh daily + house made

Sandwiches

Grown Up Grilled Cheese + Side

$8.50

cheese, red onions, crispy spring mix + avocado

Italian Veggie + Side

$8.50

spinach, provolone, tomatoes, red onion + house made pesto

Nutella Panini + Side

$8.50

nutella + seasonal fruit

The Brekkie + Side

$8.50

egg, turkey bacon, spinach + tomato

Seasonal Bakery

Cheddar Scone

$3.50

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.50

Seasonal Lattes

Chocolate Orange Latte 12oz

$5.65

Chocolate Orange Latte 16oz

$5.85

Chocolate Orange Latte 8oz

$5.06

Iced Chocolate Orange 16oz

$5.85

Iced Lavender Vanilla Latte 16oz

$5.85

Lavender Vanilla Latte 12oz

$5.65

Lavender Vanilla Latte 16oz

$5.85

Lavender Vanilla Latte 8oz

$5.06

Sides

Avacado Slices

$1.00

Chips

$1.50

Extra Egg

$2.00

Jam

$0.50

Pickle Spear

$0.50

Potato Salad Scoop

$1.50

Turkey Bacon

$1.75

Gravy

$1.00

Signature Lattes

Beehive 12oz

$5.65

espresso, honey, vanilla + milk

Beehive 16oz

$6.24

espresso, honey, vanilla + milk

Beehive 8oz

$5.06

espresso, honey, vanilla + milk

Bonfire Night 12oz

$5.65

espresso, maple, cinnamon , milk + caramel

Bonfire Night 16oz

$6.24

espresso, maple, cinnamon , milk + caramel

Bonfire Night 8oz

$5.06

espresso, maple, cinnamon , milk + caramel

Iced Beehive 16oz

$5.85

espresso, honey, vanilla + milk

Iced Bonfire Night 16oz

$5.85

espresso, maple, cinnamon , milk + caramel

Iced Globe 16oz

$5.50

Iced The Polly 16oz

$5.85

espresso,coconut milk, hazelnut + mocha drizzle

Iced Wicked Lady 16oz

$5.85

espresso, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon

The Polly 12oz

$5.65

espresso,coconut milk, hazelnut + mocha drizzle

The Polly 16oz

$6.24

espresso,coconut milk, hazelnut + mocha drizzle

The Polly 8oz

$5.06

espresso,coconut milk, hazelnut + mocha drizzle

Wicked Lady 12oz

$5.65

espresso, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon

Wicked Lady 16oz

$6.24

espresso, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon

Wicked Lady 8oz

$5.06

espresso, sweetened condensed milk, cinnamon

Teas

Green Tea

$3.50

Organic Earl Grey

$3.50

Organic English Breakfast

$3.50

Toast

Avacado Toast

$4.50

Good Ol Jam

$2.50

Water

Water