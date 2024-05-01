Dara’s Mediterranean 4401 Cresson st
Food
Appetizer
- THREE BEAN HUMMUS VEGAN$11.99
Garbanzo bean, white bean and fave bean purée with roasted garlic, herbs and spices. Served with pita bread
- BAKED FETA$13.99
Feta cheese baked with olive oil,capers, tomato, smoked olives, onion, lemon and herbs. Served with grilled pita bread
- MUHAMMARA (charred red pepper dip) VEGAN$11.99
VEGAN - Charred red peppers, walnuts, pomegranate molasses,herbs and spices. Served with pita bread
- TAHINI DIP VEGAN$10.99
Sesame tahini seasoned with roasted garlic, lemon juice and spices. Served with pita bread
- COMBO DIP PLATTER VEGAN$13.99
VEGAN - Hummus, Morocan eggplant salad, tahini and 4 favalafel balls served with grilled pita
- MORROCAN EGGPLANT DIP VEGAN$11.99
VEGAN - Roasted Sicilian eggplant, with olive oil, garlic, fennel seed and fresh herbs, seasoned with north African spice mix and a touch of rose petals
Salad
- JULIUS SALAD VEGAN$13.99
VEGAN - Chopped romaine tossed with tomato, charred eggplant dressing, Garlic-Zatar spiced pita croutons and ground cashew spice mix
- SEASONAL SALAD VEGAN$14.49
VEGAN - Shaved rainbow carrots, peas, sugar snaps, scallion, radish tossed in a turmeric-ginger vinaigrette
- KALE TABOULIE SALAD VEGAN$12.99
VEGAN Our kale Taboulie served over a bed of greens with sliced tomato, onions, cucumbers and fennel
Hot sandwich
- FAVALAFEL WRAP$11.99
Fava beans ground with, onions, garlic, fresh parsley , cilantro, carrots, and spices. Served in pita with tomato, lettuce, onion and tahini sauce (Contains wheat)
- CRISPY CHICKEN SHNITZEL WRAP$12.99
Thin sliced, spicy labne marinated fried chicken with muhammara red pepper spread, arugula, onions, spices pickle relish and a touch of kale taboulie wrapped in pita
- SMOKED TOMATO BRAISED LAMB WRAP$13.99
Slow braised lamb in a spicy smoked tomato sauce with Spanish spices and herbs, onions, fennel and Fresno chili peppers on pita with arugula and spicy feta spread
- GRILLED MUSHROOM WRAP$12.99
King oyster, enoki, shiitake and portable mushrooms tossed in umeboshi vinegar, worchestire and tarragon, grilled and finished with fresh lime, herbs and spices.
- SMOKED BEEF BRISKET WRAP$14.99
Hickory smoked beef brisket served with smoked tomato, cardamom and tarragon mustard sauce and fennel cabbage salad in pita
- SUPERGREENS AND CRISPY SUNCHOKE WRAP$12.99
Cold sandwich
- VEGAN MUHAMMARA STYLE BEET WRAP$11.99
VEGAN - Roasted beets with arugula, walnuts, scallions, parsley, bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, and Muhammara pepper spread
- VEGAN EGGGPLANT, CHARRED RED PEPPER WRAP$11.99
VEGAN - Roasted eggplant, charred red peppers, shaved celery, chopped fresh spinach, tthree bean hummus, hot sauce
Hand pie
Soup
Entree
- LENTIL STUFFED EGGPLANT$18.99
- CRISPY CHICKEN SHNITZEL$19.99
- STUFFED LEG OF LAMB$21.99
Artichoke hearts, capers,Monte Enebro goat cheese and white bean stuffed leg of lamb with a black garlic cream
- DATE SAFFRON LAMB TAGINE$22.99
Slow braised lamb in an aromatic stock with tomatoes, onions, apricots, dates, raisins, warm North African spices and fresh herbs, contains almonds and walnuts.
- POMEGRANATE DRIED LIME BBQ LAMB RIBS$20.99
- CREAMY ROMAN MUSHROOM PASTA$17.99
- VEGAN MOUSSAKA$17.99