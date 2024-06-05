Dark Horse Tattoo Coffee Barber 1209 E Cesar Chavez
Drinks
Coffee
- Americano$3.50+
Espresso and water.
- Cappuccino$4.25
Espresso shot with steamed milk and foam.
- Cold Brew$5.25+
Cold brewed iced coffee.
- Cortado$4.00
1:1 ratio of espresso and milk.
- Decaf Espresso$3.50
Non-caffeinated espresso, always a double shot.
- Decaf Espresso Iced$3.50
Decaf espresso over ice.
- Drip Coffee$3.00+
Specialty drip coffee, Columbia blend.
- Espresso$3.50
Strong shot of coffee, always a double shot.
- Espresso Iced$3.50
Double shot over ice.
- Flat White$4.25
Shot of espresso with little milk and micro foam.
- Latte$5.00+
Espresso shot with milk and thin layer of foam.
- Macchiato$3.75
Espresso with dollop of foam.
- Mocha$5.00+
Espresso shot with chocolate sauce and milk.
Tea and Such
- Chai Latte$5.00+
Masala Chai with wild-grown black tea and the highest quality spices, slow brewed to create the perfect balance with milk. High Caffeine
- London Fog$5.00+
Organic Black Tea, bergamot oil, and milk Best enjoyed with vanilla syrup.
- Matcha Latte$5.25+
High-grade green tea ground into powdered form. High Caffeine
- Iced Tea$3.00+Out of stock
Organic black tea.
- Hot Chocolate$4.00+
Steamed milk with chocolate sauce.
Loose Leaf Tea (Hot only)
- Chamomile Medley$4.00
Striking the perfect balance of savory and floral. No Caffeine
- Earl Grey$4.00
Robust and fruity Thai black tea with mellow, caramel sweet Yunnan Dian Hong. Medium Caffeine
- Elderberry Healer$4.50
Soothing, cordial-like body that highlights elderberry. No Caffeine
- English Breakfast$4.00
Malty and robust with sweet, chocolatey undertones and a brisk body. High Caffeine
- Moroccan Mint$4.00
Bright taste of peppermint with lively green tea that can be sweetened to taste. Low Caffeine
- Scarlet$4.50
Lovely contrast between the tartness of hibiscus with the sweetness of currants and blueberries. No Caffeine
- Sencha$5.75
Premium Japanese green tea with a rich mouthfeel and long-lasting fresh flavor. Low Caffeine
- Tropical Coconut$4.50
Combines floral and delicately sweet Bao Zhong oolong tea with real juicy pineapple and creamy coconut. Low Caffeine
Sachets (Hot only)
- Chamomile Medly$3.00+
Striking the perfect balance of savory and floral. No Caffeine
- Turmeric Ginger$3.00+
Golden turmeric root is enhanced by strengthening licorice root and zesty ginger in this Ayurveda inspired blend. No Caffeine
- Earl Grey$3.00+
Robust and fruity Thai black tea with mellow, caramel sweet Yunnan Dian Hong. Medium Caffeine
- English Breakfast$3.00+
Malty and robust with sweet, chocolatey undertones and a brisk body. High Caffeine
- Elderberry Healer$3.00+
Soothing, cordial-like body that highlights elderberry. No Caffeine
Sparkling Botanicals
- Grapefruit Quince$4.50
Hibiscus, yuzu citrus, quince fruit, grapefruit and strawberry
- Black Lemon$4.50
Black Tea, lemon, and dried lime
- Green Tea Tonic$4.50
Green tea, lemon, ume plum juice, green shiso, sweet wormwood, and chrysanthemum
- Bergamont Oolong$4.50
Oolong tea with bergamot juice (citrus)
- Blue Tea Jasmine$4.50
Green tea, lemon, Jasmine, lemongrass, and butterfly pea flowers
- Elderberry Maqui$4.50
Blueberries, maqui berries, hibiscus, raspberries, elderberries, rooibos, and grape skins
Stoke Juice
- The Hulk$12.00
Apple, pear, spinach, lemon, ginger
- The Peak$12.00Out of stock
Apple, pineapple, lime, spirulina
- The Shield$12.00
Carrot, orange, apple, lemon, turmeric
- The Warrior$12.00Out of stock
Lemon, alkaline water, orange, turmeric, ginger, honey, cayenne pepper, Himalayan salt
- The Battery$12.00
Apple, kale, spinach, lemon, celery