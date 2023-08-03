Latitude West Latitude West
Sodas & Seltzers
Coca Cola Bottle
Coke Zero
Diet Coke Bottle
Diet Dr Pepper Bottle
Dr Pepper Bottle
OLIPOP - Classic Root Beer
OLIPOP - Orange Squeeze
OLIPOP - Vintage Cola
Polar - Ginger Ale
Spindrift Lemon
Spindrift - Half Lemon Half Tea
Spindrift Grapefruit
Spindrift Lime
Spindrift Pineapple
Spindrift Strawberry Lemonade
Tepache - Mango Chili
Juices, Iced Teas & Misc. Beverages
Bai Brasilia Blueberry
Bai Dragon Passion Fruit
Bai Mango
Bai Molokai Coconut
Health Ade Kombucha - Pink Lady Apple
Health-Ade Kombucha - Cherry Berry
Health-Ade Kombucha - Ginger Lemon
Red Bull
Seven Teas - Georgia Peach
Seven Teas - Golden Honey Green Tea
Seven Teas - Southern Strawberry Lemonade
Seven Teas - Uptown Half & Half Iced Tea & Lemonade
Vive Organic - Immunity Boost Shot
Vive Organic - Energy + Immunity Shot
Waters
Yogurts and Oats
Health Bars & Snacks
Bazzini - Dark Chocolate Almonds
Blue Diamond - Salt and Vinegar
Blue Diamond Habanero Almonds
Blue Diamond Roasted Salted
Blue Diamond Sriracha
Blue Diamond Toasted Coconut
Blue Diamond Whole Natural
Bobo's Oat Bar - Almond Butter
Bobo's Oat Bar - Banana Chocolate Chip
Clif Bar - Crunchy Peanut Butter
Clif Bar - Oatmeal Raisin Walnut
Clif Bar - White Chocolate Macadamia Nut
Kind - Dark Chocolate Almond Coconut
Kind - Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt
Organic Valley String Cheese
RX - Maple Sea Salt
RX - Mint Chocolate
RX - Mixed Berry
Sabra Smart Snackers - Hummus & Pretzels
Sahale California Almonds
Sahale Classic Fruit & Nut
The New Primal - Classic Beef Stick
Grass-fed, grass-finished beef mixed with onion, white and black pepper, ginger and lemon peel. The same delicious taste and quality of our classic jerky, formed into an easy to eat stick with 8g grams of protein and just 90 calories each. -100% Grass-Fed Beef -Whole30 Approved -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -8 grams of protein, 0g of sugar -Made with 100% grass-fed beef raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics
The New Primal - Classic Turkey Stick
Just when you thought it couldn't get any better than tender, healthy, turkey jerky. We made it into a stick! The flavors you love from garlic, onion, ginger, and paprika now packed into an even more portable snack with just 7g grams of protein and just 45 calories in each one. - Free-Range Turkey -Whole30 Approved -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -0g of Sugar -Made with free-range turkey raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics
The New Primal - Spicy Beef Stick
Grass-fed, grass-finished beef mixed with onion, white and black pepper with hints of jalapeno and chili pepper! The same delicious taste and quality of our spicy jerky, formed into an easy to eat stick with 7g grams of protein and just 80 calories each. -Now Whole30 Approved! -100% Grass-Fed Beef -Certified Paleo -Certified Gluten-Free -7 grams of protein, 0g of sugar, 80 Calories -Made with 100% grass-fed beef raised without added hormones or the use of antibiotics
Chips & Pretzels
Boom Chicka Pop - Kettle Corn
Boom Chicka Pop - Sea Salt
Deep River Mesquite BBQ Kettle
Deep River Rosemary And Olive Oil
Deep River Salt and Pepper
Deep River Sea Salt & Vinegar
Deep River Sea Salt Kettle
Deep River Sour Cream and Onion
Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion
Deep River Zesty Jalapeno
Pretzel Crisps - Garlic Parmesan
Skinny Pop - Popcorn
Candy & Cookies
Gum PUR-GUM - Peppermint
-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE
Gum PUR-GUM - Spearmint
-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE
Gum PUR-GUM - Wintergreen
-100% XYLITOL -SUGAR FREE -ALL-NATURAL FLAVORS -ALLERGEN FREE -NUT, PEANUT & SOY FREE -VEGAN -NON-GMO -KETO FRIENDLY -GLUTEN FREE
Justin's Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups
Gluten Free | Egg Free | Fish Free | Shellfish Free | Wheat Free